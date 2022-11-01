Good morning, it’s Tuesday, November 1. We’re just one week from Election Day 2022, although that is a bit of a misnomer as some 24 million Americans have availed themselves of early voting.

My own view has been that voting should occur after campaigns have run their course. But after spending the weekend in Pennsylvania, I could argue that proposition round or square, by which I mean that swing voters surely would have gleaned informative insights by watching the debate between Senate candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz. On the other hand, an early voter could mute the nasty and dishonest TV political ads polluting the airwaves over the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. So, there’s that.

The Fetterman-Oz race has tightened to the point where it’s anybody’s guess who wins. As of this morning, it’s one of the seven “toss-up” contests in the RealClearPolitics Senate map. Our map has 48 states in the “likely” or “leans GOP” column, with 45 such seats for the Democrats. This leaves six other races in the “toss-up” category: New Hampshire, Georgia, Wisconsin, Nevada, Arizona, and Washington state.

If you think Democratic incumbents in Washington, Arizona, and New Hampshire will hold serve -- and that Republican Ron Johnson will do the same in Wisconsin -- then control of the Senate will come down to three states: Georgia, Nevada, and the aforementioned Pennsylvania. Simply put, in this scenario the political party that wins two of those three will control the U.S. Senate. (There’s a caveat here, however: Sometimes, particularly when the economy is stressed, a state not on the radar jumps up and surprises us. Could that be North Carolina in 2022? Utah? Ohio? As I keep pointing out in RCP’s podcasts, uncertainty is what makes horse races.)

Finally, the stakes are not small. With control of Congress’ upper chamber comes considerable power, not the least of which is the ability to thwart (Republicans) or approve (Democrats) President Biden’s nominees to the federal judiciary for the next two years.

On that thought, I'd point you to RCP's front page, which contains the latest poll averages, political news, video clips, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the ideological spectrum. We also offer a full complement of original material.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

