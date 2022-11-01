A Precarious Senate Race for Dems in Pennsylvania

Overhead, two massive monitors projected all that was said that night. His words. Moderator questions. For an hour, everything appeared in real-time text via a closed captioning system set up at the request of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who continues his recovery from a stroke he suffered in May.

Mehmet Oz never looked up.

A surgeon by training and a daytime television host by reputation, the Republican candidate compares the debate, which now defines the Pennsylvania Senate race – and might well determine control of the entire U.S. Senate – to open-heart surgery. When a patient is in the operating room, “everything else disappears,” and the focus is necessarily so intense that the clock becomes “completely imperceptible.”

Turns out, the kind of concentration necessary for cardiothoracic surgery lends itself to preparation for debates about tax rates, energy policy, and entitlement spending. “I never looked at the closed captions,” Oz said, adding that the face-off with Fetterman “didn't even feel like an hour.” When the moderators asked for closing statements, he said, “I was surprised.”

An online snap poll conducted by the Pittsburgh television station WPXI, though hardly a scientific survey, summarized the results of that evening: By a margin of 82% to 18%, viewers thought Oz defeated Fetterman. “And that’s why I think debates are so helpful for viewers,” he told RealClearPolitics three days later, “because they can see us when we’re vulnerable.”

Voters will make their assessment in one week, and Oz says that after the votes are counted, he hopes partisan wounds can be healed in a hurry. Again, comparing the body politic to medicine, he said, “It doesn't help me if the anesthesiologist is mad at the scrub nurse; I want people focused on dealing with the crisis.” Running against the status quo as much as his Democratic opponent, Oz insisted that under the surface there was “agreement on a lot of bipartisan issues that we should move forward on.”

“Now I’m naïve, of course. I haven’t been in politics before,” he admitted before laying out his closing argument, “but there is also a freshness to that belief that we can figure stuff out together.”

That freshness extended to the debate last week. Oz and Fetterman had never met. They shook hands but didn’t talk before a contest that almost everyone besides the Fetterman campaign concedes the Democrat lost. The stroke survivor missed words, made awkward pauses, and struggled throughout the night with halting starts and stops. Jay Cost, a fellow at the conservative American Enterprise Institute, called it “the worst debate performance in television history.”

Chuck Schumer, when caught on a hot mic, was slightly more charitable. The majority leader told President Biden that “the debate didn't hurt us too much in Pennsylvania,” a less than rousing endorsement of the Democratic nominee in a critical race.

Given that Fetterman’s health had been an open question before the debate, Democrats across the board were caught flat footed. Many griped, anonymously and after the fact, that Fetterman’s team never should have agreed to it in the first place. Others did their best to make the answer Oz gave on abortion, when he said the issue should be left to “women, doctors, [and] local political leaders,” matter more than Fetterman’s debate performance.

“Essentially what he is saying is you’re on the phone with your doctor making a very personal medical decision,” mocked Dan Pfeiffer, a senior adviser to Barack Obama, “and you have to conference in the county assessor.”

Oz dismissed such exaggerated polemics. “My position has always been the same: I’m pro-life,” he told RCP, outlining the three exceptions of rape, incest, and to protect the life of the mother. “And I don’t want the federal government involved.” He countered that Democrats like his opponent wanted taxpayer support for abortion, and that his views were “very much more in the mainstream of thought in Pennsylvania than John Fetterman’s.”

The race remains a toss-up with Fetterman leading Oz by just a point and a half in the RealClearPolitics average one week before Election Day. Republicans hope that the debate, combined with a general souring toward the party that controls the White House and Congress, will deliver them Pennsylvania. Hence, the closing argument about economic issues.

Public opinion polling consistently shows that voters believe economic issues like inflation and wages, not abortion access, are the chief challenge facing the country. Increasingly, they believe the nation is on the wrong track. And it hits differently by tax bracket.

A pandemic laid bare a class divide where the well-to-do generally navigated the lockdowns and school restrictions better than the middle and the bottom. “Without a question, the pandemic hit people differently,” Oz said. “People with big backyards told people with no backyard to stay inside.” And even post-pandemic, those still working from brownstone homes are still better off than those working on a factory line or driving a bus. “As people are getting back into the workforce,” he said, “the burden is often felt disproportionately by those who are struggling.”

But if the republic is coming apart, Oz doesn’t believe those significant divisions are insurmountable. His closing argument on the campaign trail has increasingly been that “we can turn the lights back on in America.”

“If you travel around Pennsylvania, which is a pretty good barometer of what's going on, a good biopsy of what's happening in the country, you come away really encouraged,” Oz said. “People have a clear vision of what they want to do.”

Despite inflation, high gas prices, and crisis across the globe, he doesn’t see the kind of historical malaise that defined the 1970s. “There was a lot of concern about what the future of my generation would be like, and that obviously turned out to be quite bright, but I don't feel that now,” Oz said of the last time inflation spiked under a Democratic administration.

Why? Oz believes it is “because the problems that we’re facing are self-inflicted.” He insists that these days “there is a clear path forward” and points toward energy policy as the surest example. “You can help deal with inflation, concerns about the recession, and interest rates because gas prices drive a lot of that,” he said, with a more permissive drilling policy that recognizes that natural gas is the best “bridge to green alternatives.”

If fossil fuels are balm to economic troubles, and voters in fracking-friendly Pennsylvania seem certainly inclined to believe so, then Oz adds that sober-minded moderates can be the solution to what plagues Capitol Hill. He believes the electorate already has a prescription in mind: “They want adults in Washington, less extreme ideas and ideology, and more balance and a willingness to understand what the other side is thinking.”

President Biden and his one-time boss, Barack Obama, will travel to Philadelphia Saturday to rally with Fetterman, a last-minute bit of programming that Oz shrugs off. “I don't think it makes a huge difference who I'm standing next to,” he said just three days after pledging to support former President Trump if that Republican decides to run in 2024, “or who Fetterman is standing next to.” Voters in Pennsylvania, he insisted, “are going to compare us head-to-head.”

More than just a comparison of candidates, Oz argues that there is fundamental difference of visions on the ballot and “that is quite important for us to acknowledge.”

“I believe that if I work hard and help my neighbor and address the needs of my country, we will all do better,” he said before drawing out the contrast with others, who believe “it doesn't matter how hard you work” and that “no matter what, you're going to get hurt and get taken advantage of and the system is fixed. And then if the government doesn't step in, you can’t do it for yourself.”

Of course, hard times and misfortune can fall on anyone, he adds “but in general, you have control over your destiny. And that's very empowering.” For now, Oz says he remains focused on the task at hand. More specifically, winning his race. In the final stretch, all other distractions have fallen by the wayside for the doctor.