Some center-left groups are trying to change state laws to make it more difficult for conservatives to win Republican primary elections. Or, as they euphemistically phrase it, to ensure that general election candidates are “more moderate” and “less polarizing.”

Yet the Supreme Court has long held that it is unconstitutional for states to rig election laws to favor certain political views – a principle the court reinforced in a June 30 decision.

Primary elections explained

The right of free association is guaranteed by the Constitution’s First Amendment. It permits political parties to exclude people who do not share their goals. Accordingly, in the traditional “closed” primary, Republicans vote for Republican Party nominees, and Democrats vote for Democratic Party nominees.

Most Democrats now lean left, so they almost always choose left-of-center nominees. But the GOP spans a wider spectrum of political views, and their intra-party contests offer more variety. Republican voters usually opt for conservatives, but they sometimes choose centrists or populists.

Changes in election law promoted by center-left groups force the Republican Party to open primaries to voters not affiliated with the GOP, and even hostile to it. Primaries adulterated in this way make it harder for conservatives to advance to the general election. Even when they do so, they may be forced to mute their conservative message.

To be sure, the laws allow Republicans to cross over into Democratic primaries also. But outside of the rare districts congenial to socialists, Democratic candidates usually have few policy differences. So Republicans typically have very little incentive to cross over.

Colorado offers a good example of how these changes work in practice. In 2016, the state adopted a semi-open primary law that allows (mostly liberal) unaffiliated voters to flood GOP primaries. This gives more liberal Republican candidates a distinct advantage.

The influx of unaffiliated voters into Colorado GOP primaries may well have changed the candidates nominated for some offices. It certainly changed the margin of victory, which often defines the election’s “message.” Documents recently filed in a lawsuit challenging Colorado’s law show that it also has altered the candidates’ messaging.

Other Democrat-leaning states – including Maine, New Mexico, and Rhode Island – followed Colorado in adopting semi-open primary laws.

In addition, fourteen states have open primary laws. These allow even an avowed Democrat to vote in a GOP primary.

Constitutional problems

Open and semi-open primary laws probably violate the Constitution’s First Amendment. The First Amendment guarantees freedom of speech and assembly and, by implication, freedom of association. Freedom of association includes the right to decide with whom you are going to associate – or not.

Put another way, an organization has a right to ensure that members, and not outsiders, make the organization’s decisions.

The Supreme Court agrees. In Democratic Party v. Wisconsin ex rel. LaFollette (1981), the justices reviewed a Wisconsin law that required each Wisconsin delegate to a national party nominating convention to vote for the winner of a previously held open state preference primary.

The court said that the Democratic Party’s right of association allowed it to exclude non-members from its decision-making processes, and ruled the law unconstitutional.

In California Democratic Party v. Jones (2000), the Supreme Court examined California’s partisan blanket primary law. This created a kind of open primary, where an elector may vote in a different party’s primary for each office on the ballot.

The court held the law unconstitutional.

In writing for his colleagues, Justice Antonin Scalia affirmed that “a corollary of the right to associate is the right not to associate.” He added that because of the central role nominees have in promoting the party’s message and obtaining political power, “In no area is the political association’s right to exclude more important than in the process of selecting its nominee.” As for the goal of changing the parties’ message, “We can think of no heavier burden on a political party’s associational freedom.”

The court also ruled that a principal purpose for the blanket primary – favoring moderates over alleged “extremists” is not a compelling state interest – or even a legitimate one. In response to the claim that the law made the system “more fair,” Justice Scalia countered that excluding non-members “seems to us less unfair than permitting nonparty members to hijack the party.”

A new, confirming case

On June 30, the Supreme Court issued its decision in National Republican Senatorial Committee v. Federal Election Commission. The case addressed the constitutionality of federal limits on expenditures coordinated between a candidate and his party. Justice Brett Kavanaugh, writing for the court, concluded that those limits violated the First Amendment, and overruled a 2001 case holding that they did not.

Although National Republican did not address primary elections, much of Justice Kavanaugh’s language is relevant. He observed that the First Amendment’s free speech protection “has its ‘fullest and most urgent application precisely to the conduct of campaigns for political office.’” He then dismissed the principal justification for open and semi-open primary laws: “The concept that government may restrict the speech of some elements of our society in order to enhance the relative voice of others is wholly foreign to the First Amendment.”

Justice Kavanaugh also noted that laws weakening political parties have had unintended effects. They foster the very polarization they were designed to prevent. And they increase the power of billionaire-funded “dark money” political action committees (PACs). During the 2024 election cycle, PACs raised nearly six times as much money as political parties.

Because party activism is a principal way by which people of modest means participate in politics, weakening them shifts political power away from ordinary people and toward the super-rich.

The fact that state governments fund party primaries has led some to argue that states may limit a party’s right to exclude non-members. But this argument flies in the face of a long-established constitutional doctrine: A state may not condition a benefit on giving up a First Amendment right. Moreover, state funding is not intended to benefit parties. It is part of a wider regulatory scheme that states enacted for reasons of their own.