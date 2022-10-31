Sensible Centrist Solutions Needed Now More Than Ever

Polls show Democrats are about to lose their majority in the House, and probably the Senate too. It would be odd if they didn’t. The party that controls the White House has lost an average of 26 seats in the House and four seats in the Senate during midterm elections since World War II. Lower overall turnout and higher motivation from opposition groups stymie most presidencies just when they hope to hit full stride.

Though divided governments are often better than unchecked ones, now is not the time for Washington to do nothing. America needs multiple policy overhauls forged by sensible centrists.

Take energy. Americans continue to consume record amounts of oil and gas as our population, economy, and quality-of-life demands grow. Unless we want to become more dependent on Putin, Maduro, and the rest of OPEC, the United States must produce record amounts of oil and gas right here at home. For both security and environmental reasons, moreover, we should simultaneously expand energy production from nuclear, solar, wind, and other renewable sources; fortify our grid; exhaust the promises of hydrogen and cold fusion; and deploy efficient carbon mitigation techniques at scale. So which political party is our “all-of-above energy + environmental” champion? Neither.

How about education. Newly released test scores show that 73% of American eighth graders lack math proficiency, while 69% can’t read above a basic level. Test scores in the U.S. fell more over the past year than any other year on record, largely because teachers’ unions fought to keep public schools closed during COVID. Those same unions now actively thwart the expansion of superior alternatives, like charter schools. Which child in which zip code doesn’t deserve access to excellent education through expanded choice and competition? Political leaders in both parties should embrace academic excellence for all, especially in our poorest neighborhoods.

Then, there’s immigration. This one is especially baffling. Millions of illegals pour over our southern border every year, yet America doesn’t have enough high- and low-skilled workers to fill our labor market needs. Meanwhile, our immigration policies don’t allow the most gifted, foreign graduate students to stay here and enrich our communities, yet we allow hundreds of thousands of indigents to wade across the Rio Grande monthly, depressing low-end hourly worker wages.

And if energy, education, and immigration aren’t enough, there’s the most polarizing issue of all: abortion.

It is not humanly possible to adjudicate the rights of the unborn; that wisdom is confined to a divine court of justice that no one I know has yet experienced. Here in the temporal world, however, 73% of Americans support a woman’s right to choose, while 71% believe there must be some abortion restrictions. An even higher 80% of Americans say there should be no third trimester abortions. These polarizing positions are not matters for nine members of any Supreme Court to decide. Americans must find democratically acceptable solutions that respect all human rights while honoring our nation’s soul. The extreme wings that control both the GOP and Democratic Party shouldn’t be allowed to hold the sensible majority of Americans hostage.

Joe Biden campaigned as the centrist he once was, legitimately winning the White House with seven million more votes than Donald Trump. Unfortunately, he has governed as an appendage of his most progressive colleagues. Progressivism has failed.

Today there are two issues, maybe three, that America’s two major political parties seem to agree upon: (1) inflation needs to come down; (2) China’s global ambitions cannot go unchecked; and 3) (here’s the maybe) Russia’s invasion of Ukraine must not succeed. What these mean in practice is that runaway federal spending will be tempered, and American lawmakers will find more agreement in foreign than domestic policies.

But a do-nothing domestic policy agenda over the next two years endangers all incumbents and both political parties. America has urgent, unsustainable policy chasms ranging from energy, education, immigration, and abortion to the long-term solvency of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. The criminal justice system needs reforming, election integrity remains a festering problem, and growing economic immobility threatens the American Dream. Almost everywhere you look, our country needs bold, centrist solutions – simply to stop moving backward, if nothing else.

If President Biden wants a playbook on how to salvage his first – and likely, only – term in office, he should study the successful pivot Bill Clinton made in 1994. Working with Newt Gingrich in the House and Bob Dole in the Senate, impactful bipartisan overhauls of welfare, trade, tax, and financial regulation helped make Clinton’s the most successful presidency, measured by improved economic well-being, since Ronald Reagan’s in 1980-88. For a brief, shining moment, the sensible center ruled.

An historic American era of more inclusive, sustainable economic growth is possible if common sense and ambitious policy reforms hewn by moderates in both parties take hold. Once the midterms are behind us, Democrats and Republicans should search for common ground, not deeper division. Now more than ever, sensible centrist solutions are needed to cure our most pressing ills.