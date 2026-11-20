The midterm elections delivered plenty of political lessons. But buried beneath the headlines about Democratic victories was a more encouraging message: Americans have not abandoned common sense.

Look at what happened in the states with ballot measures.

In four states – Washington, Colorado, Arizona and Nebraska – voters approved measures protecting fairness in women’s and girls’ sports. The results in Washington and Colorado are particularly noteworthy. These are solidly blue states where voters overwhelmingly elected Democrat candidates, yet still voted to protect sex-based athletics.

Voters in Ohio, North Carolina, and Nevada approved voter identification requirements, making it clear that election integrity matters. These were states where Democrats also made significant gains, including flipping the governorships in Ohio and Nevada and Senate seats in Ohio and North Carolina. The message is difficult to miss: Voters can support Democrats while also supporting policies that Democrats in Washington have repeatedly voted to block.

Protecting fairness in women’s sports and election integrity are issues overwhelmingly favored by the public, because they are simple common sense. These issues have long enjoyed broad support. The more interesting question is why they have become so controversial and difficult for Democrats to discuss, much less vote for.

The Democratic Party had an opportunity to confront this disconnect after the 2024 election. Protecting women’s sports became a defining issue in the national conversation, and even some Democrats recognized their party was out of step with public opinion. Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton was among those willing to say so. He spoke openly about his concerns as a father of two daughters and argued that Democrats needed to be willing to have an honest conversation about male athletes competing in women’s sports.

The reaction was swift. Moulton faced public condemnation from fellow Democrats, protests outside his office, and calls for his resignation. His experience illustrated the political pressure facing elected officials who challenge the party’s prevailing orthodoxy, even when they are speaking on behalf of millions of Americans, including millions of Democrat voters.

This is the problem with allowing a vocal, aggressive faction to define the boundaries of acceptable political debate. Its influence can become disproportionate to its numbers, leaving elected officials more concerned about the reaction of activists than the views of the constituents they represent.

The disconnect between Washington, D.C., and voters in Colorado and Washington is particularly striking. In January 2025, every Democratic member of Congress representing these two states voted against the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act – with one exception: Democratic Congresswoman Brittany Pettersen did not vote. Yet nearly two years later, voters in both states cast their vote to reelect these members and approve measures restricting transgender participation in women and girls’ sports.

The same disconnect played out in Ohio and North Carolina, where voters elected Democrats while simultaneously approving measures to strengthen voter ID requirements. Yet Congress has failed to enact the SAVE Act, which would strengthen proof of citizenship requirements for elections. Once again, voters demonstrated that supporting Democrats does not mean opposing common-sense election safeguards. Their representatives should take notice.

It is a sad commentary on the state of our politics that voters have to take matters into their own hands through ballot initiatives because the people they send to the U.S. Congress don’t listen to common sense, let alone their own voters. These politicians get to Capitol Hill and pledge their vote to party leaders, not hometown voters.

The voters have made their positions known time and time again. The people who have the honor of representing them need to listen and start governing. Congress should act without delay and respect what unfolded in these states on Election Day. As Majority Whip Tom Emmer stated, “We never should have had to deal with this. It’s insanity that men should be allowed to compete in women’s sports.”

Pass the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, codify fairness in women’s athletics, and advance meaningful voter identification legislation. These are not inherently Republican positions. They are questions of fairness, common sense, and confidence in our democratic institutions.