Hate Crime; Smollett and Russia; Shocking News!

Hello, it’s Monday, April 1, 2019. Normally, in this space I write about something historical, but so many newsworthy events have taken place already this morning that I’ll stick to current events.

For starters, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s 6 a.m. retirement announcement caught senators of both political parties by surprise. But the shocks kept coming. Justice Ginsburg alarmed progressives by expressing confidence that President Trump “will choose the right replacement.” Then Mitch McConnell stunned his own caucus by preempting the White House: The Senate majority leader told congressional reporters he’d asked Sen. Chuck Schumer to resubmit the nomination of Judge Merrick Garland for the Supreme Court vacancy.

Within the hour, these bombshells were eclipsed by Michelle Obama’s announcement that she has formulated her own presidential exploratory committee. Mrs. Obama’s entry in the 2020 campaign would add a charismatic contender to a large Democratic field that already included four female U.S. senators.

“I didn’t like living in the White House the first time, but the next election will be the most important contest in, well, eight years,” Mrs. Obama told John Dickerson on “CBS This Morning.” “So I feel that Barack and I need to take one for the team. We, not the Republicans, are the party with the big tent -- and with many different kinds of faces.”

Many Democrats applauded Mrs. Obama’s remarks, but not all. In Richmond, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam termed her comments “a cheap shot.”

Shielding himself from the sun by standing in the shadow of the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Street, Northam explained, “Michelle is a black lady and she used the word ‘face.’ This is code. She’s talking about me, obviously, but it’s not clear in that yearbook picture that I was the guy in blackface -- or if I was the guy in the Klan outfit. And does it really matter, considering we were both drunk?”

Michelle Obama’s 2020 trial balloon also caused shock waves at the White House. Learning of the development while watching Fox News, President Trump immediately trolled the former first lady and her husband on Twitter.

“Barak’s wife is Not as Hot as my Wife,” Trump tweeted. “Melania would be a Much better Precedent. Big surprise announcement of our own Coming soon!”

In an unannounced visit to the White House Briefing Room, Trump fleshed out his coy tweet by telling reporters that Bill O’Reilly would be heading up an exploratory committee for Melania Trump. “Not that I would trust Bill to be alone with her,” Trump added.

When George Condon, White House correspondent for National Journal, asked how the Slovenian-born first lady would be eligible to run for president, Trump replied caustically, “Oh, so now you guys care about where a president is born.”

To which Condon responded: “April Fools’ Day, Mr. President.”

