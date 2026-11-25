Thanksgiving is a holiday owned by no one and no political party. Officially proclaimed by George Washington and consecrated by Abraham Lincoln, it isn’t blue or red. It asks only that we pause, look up from our differences, and give thanks, together. This year we give thanks on the eve of our nation’s 250th birthday, and I can’t think of a better moment to look forward.

Last year I wrote to you about Sisyphus and pushing a rock up a hill. This year I want to write about where that hill leads.

Our nation’s politics needs RealClear Media. More than ever, Americans need a place where both sides come together, and where the common good can still be found. That place isn’t on cable news. It isn’t in your social media feed, where algorithms reward outrage and it pays to be partisan. It’s where Americans can see the whole argument, left, right, and center, and then decide for themselves. That is what RealClear has been for more than two decades. It’s what we intend to be for the next 250 years.

I don’t know your exact political persuasion, but RealClear readers represent the American mind, and the American mind is divided. This Thanksgiving, some of you are happier than others. Some are celebrating. Others are licking their political wounds, rethinking and regrouping.

To both, I’d say this: The election has handed our fractured politics something rare, a common goal both parties can pursue. Affordability.

Let Affordability be the new “Unum,” the new common-sense common good. Voters are demanding it: homes they can buy, grocery and energy bills they can pay, a future their kids can afford. Let’s come together in a results-fixed pursuit of a future all Americans can afford.

There is a recipe. Ezra Klein wrote a book about it with Derek Thompson. “Abundance” comes down to building more, permitting faster, and getting out of our own way. Put that recipe into legislation, mix in the best of the other side, and give the American people what they are asking for. RealClear is where that mixing happens, where each side can find the other’s best ideas.

On a personal note, last Thanksgiving I told you I was about to become a grandfather. He’s here, and he’s already a big boy: almost 30 pounds. His dad is 6’7”, so the sky’s the limit for this one.

Grandchildren change how far ahead you look. You stop thinking about the next news cycle and start thinking about the country they will inherit. Right now our politics, and the world around it, looks like a holiday snow globe someone just shook. My grandson will come of age in an AI world. As grandparents, we can help: Take advantage of the new Trump Accounts and fill them. They’re going to need it.

So, this Thanksgiving, when my family goes around the table to say what we’re thankful for, I’m going to say – after my family, of course – “RealClear’s reader-supporters.”



And, if you haven’t given to us yet, I’m asking you to invest in what comes next:

· Numbers you can trust. The RealClearPolitics Poll Average remains the benchmark Americans of every persuasion turn to. This cycle, we kept our averages clean of too-good-to-be-true polling fraud. Most others did not.

· The whole conversation. Every day we put the best arguments from across the spectrum side by side, because a healthy democracy needs open dialogue rather than managed monologues.

· Courage worth celebrating. Our Samizdat Prize honors those who speak freely when it costs them. Our 2027 honorees are Gad Saad, author of “Suicidal Empathy,” who diagnosed a fatal, fast-progressing illness of the Western mind and, fortunately, wrote the prescription. We will be announcing the other two soon. Stay tuned! Join us as we honor them at the Samizdat Prize Gala on March 2, 2027.

None of this happens without you. Our reader-supporters are smart, accomplished, and discerning: citizenship at its best. Our conversations with you, in person and over Zoom, put a bounce in our team’s step. If you’d like one, reach out to Frank Filocomo ([email protected]) and he’ll set it up.

If you’re already a supporter, thank you. Please renew your investment in a better RealClear future. If you’ve read us for years but never given, this is the year to join us: www.realclearmediafund.org/donate.

Affordability can be our new Unum, but it won’t build itself. Someone has to keep open the place where the American “Pluribus” meets, argues, and gets to work. With you, we will keep building it.