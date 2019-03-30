How the Press Can Redeem Itself

For nearly two years, Democrats and the left-leaning media have been like a dog with a bone when it comes to Russia collusion conspiracies and President Trump. They have postulated, with exasperated insistence, that the president could only have won the 2016 election with the help of Russian hacks. To their disappointment, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation has concluded that there is no evidence of collusion by the Trump campaign. Russia-gaters are dumbfounded: How can this be?

Take a moment to consider the facts. The entire investigation was based on the unverified Steele dossier -- paid for by the Clinton campaign -- that the FBI then used to obtain a FISA warrant (despite its unverified contents) to monitor Trump campaign aide Carter Page. James Comey, the FBI director at the time, later admitted to Congress that the initial allegations of Russian collusion remained unverified even after months of surveilling Page.

Here we are, almost two years later, at the conclusion of an expansive investigation with over 25 million taxpayer dollars spent, 2,800 subpoenas issued, over 500 witnesses, and millions of documents reviewed, all of which points to zero evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia. This is good news by any measure. So, why did the outcome of the Mueller probe send half of America into mourning?

Americans have become consumed with the narratives that they are bombarded with on their television screens each day. In 2017, one study found that 55% of broadcast news coverage focused on the Russia probe. In 2018, the Russia collusion investigation maintained that top slot for the most airtime on ABC, CBS, and NBC, even clocking in ahead of immigration issues, the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, and North Korea. And with 92% of the coverage of President Trump being negative, it is no wonder that half of Americans believed he was guilty, though no tangible evidence for such a conclusion was present.

Now we know that the evidence was never there and the conviction was not to be. The discredited narrative was unfounded and the irresponsible outrage and divisive rhetoric that flooded our airwaves as a result was a monumental failure for media outlets that pushed the narrative. It also served as a distraction from the real story.

Those in the media disappointed by the outcome of the Mueller report should not continue to insist that Mueller must have missed something and therefore more investigations are warranted. Instead of wasting more time and resources, it is time we pause as a nation to reflect on how we got to this point.

The mainstream media are at a unique crossroads. They have an opportunity to redeem their record of negligence. Focusing on further taxpayer-funded fishing expeditions in the hopes of finding an impeachable offense simply because of dislike for the president is not the answer here. The Watergate story of this generation lies in how former and current government officials orchestrated the most extraordinary witch hunt of all time and escaped unscathed.

There are plenty of legitimate questions journalists could ask as they search for accountability. Here are a few suggestions:

Why was Department of Justice official Bruce Ohr never charged for filing a false federal disclosure affidavit, having neglected to disclose his wife was employed by Fusion GPS to assist with the Steele dossier? Why was he never investigated for his offer of assistance to Christopher Steele after the 2016 election?

Why was James Comey never charged for leaking classified memos? Or John Brennan for lying to Congress under oath?

And what about that bizarre email former National Security Adviser Susan Rice sent herself documenting an Oval Office meeting with President Obama and James Comey about the Russia collusion investigation? What part of the investigation did Obama know about or authorize, and exactly when?

Democratic lawmakers all but promised that the Mueller report would produce undeniable evidence of foul play by the Trump campaign. It now appears the foul play could be rooted in abuse of power by the government before Donald J. Trump was elected president.

Thomas Jefferson once said, “There can be no higher law in journalism than to tell the truth and to shame the devil.” Now more than ever, we are counting on a diligent press to find these truths.