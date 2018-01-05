Mandel Departs Ohio Senate Race, Citing Wife's Health

Republican Josh Mandel abruptly dropped out of the Ohio Senate race Friday afternoon, saying he needed to spend more time with his family due to an undisclosed health issue his wife is facing.

“Understanding and dealing with this health issue is more important to me than any political campaign. For as long as that takes, whether it is months or years, it is important that I heed my dad’s advice and be there for my wife and our kids,” Mandel said in an email to supporters. “After recent discussions with our family and healthcare professionals, it has become clear to us that it’s no longer possible for me to be away from home and on the campaign trail for the time needed to run a US Senate race.”

Mandel, who has been Ohio’s state treasurer since 2011, was considered the top Republican recruit to take on Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown this year in what was potentially one of the highest-profile races in the country. Mandel lost to Brown by six percentage points in 2012.

“At this time, we wish Josh, Ilana and their family the best of health,” Brown’s campaign manager, Justin Barasky, said in a statement. “We hope for Ilana's full and speedy recovery.”

Mandel had endorsements from several top conservative groups and Republican senators, including Ohio’s Rob Portman and Florida’s Marco Rubio, whose presidential campaign Mandel endorsed last year.

Rubio tweeted Friday that Mandel “would be an outstanding Senator, but I am proud of my friend for putting his family first. Jeanette and I will be praying for Ilana, Josh, and their family as they confront her health challenge together.”

Mandel’s departure from the race is a blow to Republicans’ chances of defeating Brown next year, given his previous statewide election and name ID. Mandel wasn’t the lone Republican in the race, however, as Cleveland businessman Mike Gibbons had already been running against him in the primary. In a statement, Gibbons wished Mandel and his family the best, and said “no one is better positioned” to defeat Brown than himself.

“Our prayers go out to Josh, his wife and family. Diane and I are hoping for the very best for them,” Gibbons said. “For months we have been laying the groundwork to defeat Sherrod Brown in November with one of the strongest grassroots organizations of any outsider in Ohio. Now is the time for Republicans to unite as one so we can defeat Sherrod Brown.”

It was not immediately clear whether any other Republicans would join the race after Mandel’s departure. John Weaver, a top adviser to Ohio Gov. John Kasich, immediately quashed any notion that Kasich would enter the race, tweeting: “To all the press calling, the answer is no. Bigger fish to fry.”

Secretary of State Jon Husted, who is running for lieutenant governor on a ticket with gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine, tweeted that he would not enter the Senate primary. He elaborated that DeWine "and I are working together better than ever and I'm more confident today than ever that I made the right choice."

J.D. Vance, author of the best-selling book "Hillbilly Elegy," based on his difficult childhood in Middletown, Ohio, is a potential candidate. Vance strongly considered running for the Senate seat last year before ultimately deciding against it, saying it would have put too much strain on his family. It was unclear whether that position has changed after Mandel's exit.

"J.D. has a populist message that could be the winning formula against Sherrod Brown. For that reason, if he chooses to run, he will be the most exciting candidate in the Republican field," said a person familiar with Vance's thinking who requested anonymity to discuss private considerations.