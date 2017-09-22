McCain Opposes Graham-Cassidy Health-Care Bill

Sen. John McCain announced Friday he opposes his party’s latest Obamacare repeal legislation, dealing a significant blow to the measure’s chances of passing the upper chamber next week.

McCain said in a statement he would have considered supporting the bill, proposed by Sens. Bill Cassidy and Lindsey Graham, had it gone through the regular legislative process of hearings, debate and amendment.

“I cannot in good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal,” McCain said.

His support was viewed as critical for Republicans as they seek 50 votes for the Affordable Care Act repeal ahead of a Sept. 30 deadline. If they don’t pass a measure before then, parliamentary rules require them to seek 60 votes, making it impossible to pass on a party-line basis.

McCain cast the decisive vote against repeal in late July, at the time killing the effort to fulfill the GOP’s seven-year campaign promise to repeal and replace the health care law. But in recent weeks, Graham and Cassidy’s proposal -- which would have eliminated key portions of Obamacare and turned the funding into block grants so states could set up their own systems -- has gained momentum ahead of the deadline next week.

McCain had said repeatedly that he wanted “regular order” on health care legislation, and the Senate Finance Committee scheduled a hearing Monday on the Graham-Cassidy proposal. Republicans had hoped that McCain, who is close friends with Graham, could have been persuaded to support the legislation.

“I take no pleasure in announcing my opposition,” he said. “Far from it. The bill’s authors are my dear friends, and I think the world of them. I know they are acting consistently with their beliefs and sense of what is best for the country. So am I.”

Republicans would have likely needed McCain’s vote to pass the legislation this time. Sen. Rand Paul strongly opposes the measure, calling it “Obamacare lite” and saying it doesn’t represent a full repeal. Sen. Susan Collins, who opposed the repeal effort in July, said she has serious concerns about the new legislation and most Republicans believe she would oppose it. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who also voted against the July measure, has not yet indicated her support for the legislation, and several other senators have yet to take an official position.

It’s unclear whether Republicans will still bring the measure to the Senate floor for a vote next week, but McCain’s opposition makes it extremely unlikely they would be able to secure the needed 50 votes.