Newsom Ups Ante in Clash With School Boards

Millions of California children headed back to school over the last two weeks with high hopes for a new academic year, reuniting with friends and classmates and acclimating to new teachers and lessons.

In many areas of the state, however, they are doing so as tensions mount in an ongoing culture war. The war of words between Gov. Gavin Newsom, state education officials, and several local school boards over curriculum and parental notification of students’ gender transitions intensified over the summer.

On Monday, 150 parents opposed to some state LGBTQ-oriented and sex-related public school curricula and other issues marched from City Hall to the Los Angeles Unified School District headquarters, where two counter-protestors were arrested after heated clashes between the two groups.

Another group of concerned parents and conservative school board officials held a rally at the state Capitol in Sacramento on Monday to fight against a host of bills they say are aimed at intimidating parents and crushing local control of schools.

In Temecula, an area in southwest Riverside County, the school board adopted another policy, drawing deep opposition from the Newsom administration. In a 3-2 vote, the board approved a policy that requires the school district to quickly notify students’ parents if their children want to be identified by a gender other than what is shown on official records, which can entail using sports and locker-room facilities of their chosen gender.

The policy mirrors one adopted earlier this month by nearby Murrieta Valley Unified School District and a policy that the board governing Chino Valley Unified School District approved last month. The school district must inform parents within 72 hours if their child requests to participate in gender-based sports or use a restroom that doesn’t match their previously declared gender.

Monday’s move drew fire from California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who has launched civil rights investigations into several actions Temecula’s school board and others have taken over the last year.

“The rise in school districts adopting policies that target LGBTQ+ student populations is of grave concern,” Bonta said Wednesday. “My office is closely monitoring the situation and will not tolerate districts compromising the safety and privacy of transgender and gender nonconforming students. We will remain committed to ensuring school policies do not violate students’ civil rights.”

School board members and parents who back the measure reject the argument that they are targeting LGBTQ+ students for discrimination or privacy violations. They contend that they are standing up for parents’ rights to know what is happening with their children at school, especially regarding a major identity transformation such as a gender change.

During Tuesday’s Temecula Valley School District meeting, Board President Dr. Joseph Komrosky accused Newsom, Bonta, and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond of illegally threatening and trying to intimidate their board members.

“If [the policy] was illegal, it would have been shut down by now,” Komrosky said of the parental rights notification. “They haven’t done anything because they can’t. They just want to troll our school district, and I’m tired of it.”

In late July, the same board governing Temecula Valley School District spent weeks sparring with Newsom over its rejection of a state-produced elementary social studies textbook curriculum. The conservatives, led by Komrosky, took issue with a supplemental part of the curriculum that included a biography of gay rights leader Harvey Milk, the former San Francisco supervisor and gay rights trailblazer who was assassinated in 1978. Komrosky highlighted Milk’s well-documented relationship with a 16-year-old boy when he was in his 30s, and he and other board members labeled Milk a “pedophile.”

Newsom and state education officials dismissed the concern as “offensive” and “ignorant” without addressing the substance of the conservatives’ complaint.

“This isn’t Texas or Florida,” Newsom tweeted in early June. “In the Golden State, our kids have the freedom to learn. Congrats Mr. Komrosky you have our attention. Stay tuned.”

The governor and other top state officials argue that rejecting the new curriculum would force the district to use textbooks published in 2006 that don’t comply with a 2011 law requiring schools to teach students about the historical contributions of gay, bisexual, and transgender Americans and other minority groups.

The feud escalated with Newsom vowing to send the textbooks to the districts anyway, take the county to court, and slap the school district with a $1.5 million fine. After the threats, the school board partially reversed course in an emergency meeting in which it decided to approve the overall curriculum but postpone one of its fourth-grade lessons on civil rights, including the gay rights movement, until it could be reviewed further.

That action did nothing to mollify Newsom, who issued a sternly worded statement warning that the board still faces an investigation by the state Justice Department.

“Demagogues who whitewash history, censor books, and perpetuate prejudice must never succeed,” Newsom added. “Hate doesn’t belong in our classrooms, and because of the board’s majority’s antics, Temecula has a civil rights investigation to answer for.”

Those backing the school boards’ fight for parental notification and pushing back against some sexually oriented curricula say they are simply standing up for families’ ability to know what’s happening at schools and prevent sexually inappropriate material from being included in textbooks and other teaching materials.

“Newsom is leading the charge on what is a trend across many states in which school districts are preventing parents from knowing when their children are changing their gender,” Erika Sanzi, director of outreach for Parents Defending Education, a national organization advocating for parental rights in public schools, told RealClearPolitics. “This has parents across the political spectrum just completely appalled.”

Sanzi cited a recent Monmouth University poll of New Jersey residents that found 77% of those surveyed believe schools should be required to notify parents if their children ask to be identified by a different gender from the one on their school registration. While substantial majorities of both Republicans and Democrats back parental notification, the numbers are higher among Republicans. Ninety-two percent of Republicans said schools should be required to notify parents if their child asks to be identified as a different gender, while 61% of Democrats said the same thing.

The two sides are now gearing up for a legal battle that will likely play out for years in the courts. The California Policy Center, a conservative nonprofit, filed a complaint against Bonta with the California Bar Association, alleging that the state attorney general is using his office and status as the top law enforcement officer for retaliation and intimidation.

The complaint alleges that Bonta’s civil rights investigations of school boards amount to the California Bar’s rules of professional conduct and that “his statements constitute acts of moral turpitude, dishonesty, and corruption and were intentional, reckless or grossly negligent acts of deceit.”

Bonta sent a July 20 letter to the Chino Valley Unified School District’s superintendent, arguing that the parental notification requirement violates students’ privacy rights.

“Disclosing that a student is transgender without the student’s permission may violate California’s antidiscrimination law by increasing the student’s vulnerability to harassment and may violate the student’s right to privacy,” he wrote.

Parents rights groups counter that efforts to limit the rights of parents to exercise legal authority over their children violate 100 years of U.S. Supreme Court precedence. They specifically cite the high court’s 1997 decision in Washington v. Glucksberg that the Constitution and the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment protect “the fundamental right of parents to direct the care, upbringing, and education of their children.”

Meanwhile, Democrats, with Newsom’s support, are backing a raft of bills that would make it harder for school boards to reject state-approved curricula. One, Assembly Bill 1078, would give the state education department the legal authority to impose fines on school districts that act independently regarding textbooks and curriculum. Another, SB 596, would make it a crime to cause a school board member to be “seriously alarmed” or cause “substantial emotional distress.” Those found guilty could spend up to a year in jail and receive a $1,000 fine.

Carl DeMaio, a San Diego-area talk show host and leader of Reform California, a conservative nonprofit, said the SB 596 bill is “absolutely scary” because it’s designed to intimidate concerned parents into submission and silence.

The current law applies to individuals intimidating teachers or school officials on campus, but the new application would apply to school board members in any setting.

“I consider it one of the most dangerous proposals in California to try to silence and intimidate parents and anyone who criticizes the failure in local public schools,” DeMaio said in a social media post this week.

The bill’s author, state Sen. Anthony Portantino, argues just the opposite, that the protections are desperately needed to protect school board members and educators from threats and intimidation.

Portantino cites a 2022 case in a local elementary school where an employee was transferred to a different school after receiving threats for talking to students about LGBTQ Pride month.

“Too many school employees are being intimidated and harassed for doing their jobs,” Portantino said in a statement earlier this year. “Educators should not be threatened or harassed for providing academic instruction in accordance with California state standards. SB 596 will ensure that educators can safely continue to be educators and help their students thrive.”