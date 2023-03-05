The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine are creating challenges for economies around the world. But one country has proven to be remarkably resilient: Bangladesh. Critics have predicted financial calamity for years, but the risk of a crisis is almost nil.

Bangladesh’s economic progress over the last two decades demonstrates that the country is – and is likely to remain – economically healthy. In fact, its development has accelerated at a blistering pace. The South Asian nation, once dubbed a “basket case” by the U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, is frequently cited as a global model for economic growth, poverty mitigation, and gender equality.

One reason is the government’s focus on improving the lives of the least fortunate. It has built homes for more than 150,000 destitute families. It has invested heavily in infrastructure, including the massive Padma Bridge, which has become a hub of commerce. The government also is expanding the metro system and has built the increasingly vital Bangabandhu tunnel. Even more notable are the nation’s improvements in digital infrastructure and green energy. The list goes on.

These improvements have translated into economic growth. Bangladesh’s Gross Domestic Product per capita has increased eightfold since 1990. Its exports posted a record high of $52.1 billion in fiscal year 2022. Bangladesh has been widely praised for graduating into the middle class of countries as measured by the United Nations. It has a standout economy not just in Asia but in comparison to the rest of the world. Bangladesh recently surpassed India in Gross Domestic Product per capita. And it has, for the better part of a decade, eclipsed Pakistan’s economy.

Economist Jeffrey Sachs, Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, announced in 2021 that Bangladesh made the most progress of any country toward achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals between 2015 and 2020.

Bangladesh’s economic boom brought employment to millions, especially women. Bangladesh ranks first among South Asian nations in women’s enrollment in primary and secondary schools, according to the World Economic Forum. As a result, the share of women in the Bangladesh workforce rose to 36.3 percent in 2017, up from 15.8 percent in 1996. Bangladesh boasts the lowest gender wage gap in the world, 2.2 percent according to a recent study by the International Labor Organization. As Center for Strategic and International Studies scholar Daniel Runde noted, “Bangladesh’s economy is proof that empowering women works.”

Education has been a key driver of the country’s economic strength. Government policies that provide free primary education have led to a 95 percent literacy rate for people over 15 years old. That has created a ready-to-go workforce looking for bigger opportunities.

Bangladesh’s educated workforce and booming economy mean that its financial sector is strengthening. While Bangladesh took out loans in recent years to combat the ravages of war, climate change, and COVID-19, that too is a sign of a strong and growing economy. The loans were in-the-course-of-business efforts to keep Bangladesh on a positive trajectory.

Indeed, it is Bangladesh’s stability that fosters the confidence at institutions like the International Monetary Fund to offer such loans. Bangladesh’s debt-to-GDP ratio has been and remains one of the lowest in the world.

This analysis is corroborated by Moody’s, which recently stated that not only is Bangladesh’s economy not in crisis, the risk of an economic crisis in Bangladesh is low. As Bloomberg recently reported, Bangladesh is on course to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2040 thanks to reinvigorated consumer optimism, innovation, and Prime Minister Hasina’s pro-growth policies.

Of course, Bangladesh is not perfect, and the government has much work to do. Dhaka must double-down on its efforts to lower poverty rates. It must also work to lower fuel costs. And while the nation has been praised for its work to combat climate change, more should be done: Bangladesh is ranked seventh among the most climate vulnerable countries in the world.

Despite these challenges, Bangladesh is, by any standard, a remarkable success story. There is a reason that other countries can—and do—draw inspiration from Bangladesh.

Professor Mohammad A. Arafat teaches at the Dept of Strategic Management and Policy, School of Business, Canadian University of Bangladesh; is Founder and Chairman of Suchinta Foundation; and Director of the Institute of Conflict, Law and Development Studies.