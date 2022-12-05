The President Weighs In on Cannabis

With the Democrats retaining control of the Senate in a divided Congress, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer needs bipartisan issues that can generate enough Republican support to pass both chambers. It may be counter-intuitive, but cannabis legalization works for both sides.

On Oct. 3, help came from an unexpected place. President Biden released a “Statement on Marijuana Reform” that made federally legal cannabis a near-term reality in the United States. Soon, American cannabis purchases will be regulated like those of alcohol, tobacco, caffeine, sleeping aids, diet pills, and vitamins.

The White House statement signaling a complete reversal of direction was tacit acknowledgment that Biden’s own long-held views about marijuana were out of step with the majority of the American people.

The final sentence of the statement reads like a manifesto: “Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana,” it said. “It’s time that we right these wrongs.”

After announcing a small-scale pardon of federal cannabis prisoners and a promise to urge governors to follow suit, the White House statement calls for a cabinet review of the section of the Controlled Substances Act that currently classifies cannabis as a Schedule 1 drug, a label that includes substances such as heroin and LSD. As the president noted, the lesser Schedule 2 lists supposedly more benign drugs such as fentanyl and methamphetamine “that are driving our overdose epidemic.”

Freedom lovers everywhere should rejoice that an American president has publicly asked his cabinet to fix the nation’s longstanding and erroneous cannabis policy. Cannabis legalization during Joe Biden’s term in office is now within reach because the simple elimination of cannabis from Schedule 1 will restore normal banking and remove the 280(e) tax albatross from the neck of the legal U.S. industry. It will also end a supposed on-ramp of the ill-conceived “war on drugs” that has unevenly punished black and brown Americans.

The legislative branch’s mission is now clear. The Senate and the House must craft comprehensive regulation and legislation to oversee federally legalized cannabis, in time to match the Justice and Health and Human Services Departments’ “expeditious” review of the drug schedule.

As a first legislative step, during the Senate’s current lame duck session, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer plans to introduce an updated version of the Safe Banking Act, a cannabis workaround that would allow federally legal banking in cannabis-legal states. A similar bill passed the House by a vote of 321 to 101 on April 19, 2021, with 106 Republicans voting in support.

Once Safe Banking+ passes, then Congress can begin negotiating the “drug peace” in the form of the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act, a comprehensive reform bill introduced in July by Schumer, along with Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden and Judiciary Committee member Cory Booker.

The interim SBA+ bill already has three outspoken Republican sponsors: Sens. Rand Paul, Steve Daines, and Dan Sullivan. All three have libertarian instincts that conform with legalization, but other Senate supporters, Republican and Democrat, are waiting in the wings because cannabis normalization has become a voting issue. The enormously popular economic engine is driving statewide growth in states like Oklahoma and Louisiana, where local entrepreneurs want a piece of the oncoming green rush.

In addition, the Republican Senate caucus is getting younger, and thus, more cannabis friendly. Newly elected GOP Sens. JD Vance, Eric Schmitt, and Ted Budd are a combined 67 years younger than the men they will replace. Young people can’t figure out why old people make such a big deal about cannabis.

According to the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, roughly one in five American adults regularly consumes cannabis. We have 57 million people who smoke or vape tobacco, 139 million adults who drink alcohol regularly, and 50 million cannabis users.

For the first time, a U.S. president is treating cannabis policy rationally by looking past the stigma. Joe Biden sees that cannabis use is more similar to that of alcohol and vitamins than it is to hard drugs like opioids and fentanyl, and the country will finally move forward. The Senate must now carry the ball into the end zone. Americans all win when we get to make adult decisions about how to pursue our own versions of life, liberty, and happiness.

Eric Spitz is a serial entrepreneur who entered the cannabis industry in 2016. He previously owned Freedom Communications, including the Orange Country Register. He now serves on the board of Rootz.ai, a technology company that provides insights about consumer retail shopping behavior.