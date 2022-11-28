Is There Still a Path to India for Garcetti?

As the dust settles on the hard-fought race for Los Angeles mayor, time is running out for Eric Garcetti, the city’s outgoing chief executive, to secure his own professional future before ceding the gavel to his successor.

Rep. Karen Bass is set to be inaugurated as Los Angeles’ 43rd mayor Dec. 12 and is already enjoying the media limelight surrounding her historic ascension as the first woman in the role. If all had gone to Garcetti’s plan, the two-term Democratic mayor months ago would have secured the ambassadorship to India well ahead of the succession ceremony. President Biden tapped him for the post in July of last year.

Instead, Garcetti’s nomination stalled amid allegations he mishandled multiple sexual harassment allegations against his former deputy chief of staff, Rick Jacobs. The controversy prevented Garcetti from winning the 50 votes necessary within the Senate Democratic caucus to win confirmation. In recent weeks, Garcetti has claimed bipartisan support but has declined to name any Republicans who are backing him.

“This India-U.S. relationship is critical,” Garcetti told the Los Angeles Times while riding in a Veterans Day parade. “So, I’m optimistic because a lot of people have said, ‘Wait till after the election.’ We can focus on it now, and I’m optimistic we’ll get it scheduled and get it done. I’m ready to serve.”

If Sen. Raphael Warnock wins the Georgia run-off, Democrats will have one additional vote in the Senate. It’s unclear whether such a win would be enough or if Biden could try to push the nomination through with a recess appointment when Congress is out of session over the holidays. Biden is close to Garcetti, who backed the former vice president early in his bid for the 2020 presidential nomination.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has previously prevented recess appointments by convening “pro forma” sessions in which the chamber meets for only seconds every few days just to say it’s in session.

Still, Garcetti continues to lobby aggressively for the post, a signal that the White House is keeping the nomination alive despite the setbacks and new allegations against Jacobs, as well as an upcoming trial that will focus attention on them. Biden has continued to back Garcetti for the post even as the city of Los Angeles faces a lawsuit by Los Angeles Police Department officer Matt Garza. Garza served as Garcetti’s security detail and claims Jacobs harassed him hundreds of times and that Garcetti was aware of the inappropriate behavior.

That lawsuit was filed in 2020, but the legal battle is far from subsiding. Two new accusers have come forward ahead of the January trial.

In a sworn deposition reviewed by RealClearPolitics, Paul Kadzielski, a former member of Garcetti’s communications team, testified that Jacobs, a former deputy mayor, repeatedly hugged him, grabbed his biceps and occasionally massaged his shoulders over the course of five years. Describing the alleged touching as unwanted and uncomfortable, he said, “some happened in the office, some happened in settings outside the office, but still at official city events.”

Kadzielski also said he witnessed Jacobs engaging in similar behavior with other men in work settings, often making racially insensitive and sexually inappropriate jokes.

When asked if any unwanted touching occurred in front of Garcetti, Kadzielski said he could not recall.

Although Jacobs has denied harassing anyone, he said in a deposition that he may have hugged the officer and made sexual jokes in front of him.

Another man recently told the Los Angeles Times that he spoke to staffers for Sen. Chuck Grassley in November. The man, described as a longtime Los Angeles political activist, said on a least eight occasions Jacobs touched him in inappropriate ways – forcibly kissing him on the mouth while also grabbing his buttocks. In one of the instances, the touching occurred during a meeting with the Garcetti aide at his City Hall office, while the rest came before Jacobs joined the mayor’s office.

The activist, who requested anonymity out of fear of retaliation from the city’s Democratic Party establishment, also said he didn’t recall whether Garcetti had witnessed the encounters.

Grassley, and Iowa’s other GOP senator, Joni Ernst, have vocally opposed Garcetti’s nomination in light of the multiple sexual harassment allegations against his former top staffer.

Grassley investigated after several whistleblowers approached his office about the allegations. In May, Grassley issued a 23-page report that found it “extremely unlikely” that Garcetti was unaware of Jacob’s alleged inappropriate behavior. The report concluded that Garcetti “likely knew or should have known that Rick Jacobs was sexually harassing multiple individuals and making racist comments toward them.”

The White House pushed back on Grassley’s findings, labeling the report a partisan hit job regarding claims that “have already been conclusively debunked.”

The Grassley report refuted an earlier confidential one commissioned by the city of Los Angeles in response to Garza’s complaints. That report found no evidence that Jacobs behaved inappropriately or that Garcetti witnessed any of the alleged activity. But Garza’s attorney last year assailed the city’s investigation as a “textbook exercise in providing cover to a public official who wants to conceal misconduct.”

The expanding allegations against Jacobs and remaining questions about what Garcetti did and didn’t know are taking place amid an onslaught of criticism about the culture at Los Angeles City Hall.

In October, the Los Angeles City Council publicly rebuked two members and its former president for engaging in a crude, racist conversation in which three Latino Democrats schemed to protect their political clout in the redrawing of the council districts. The Los Angeles Times reported on the conversation, which took place in 2021 and was secretly taped, in an explosive article that rocked the city this fall.

Nury Martinez, the city council president who dominated the backroom discussion, quickly resigned, but council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León have refused to step down. (The city council cannot expel members – it can only suspend a member when criminal charges are pending.)

The scandals have shaken public faith in City Hall and the Democratic forces who have controlled it for years.

Still, in a city dominated by Democrats, Bass prevailed in a tight race for mayor against former Republican real estate developer Ray Caruso, who previously became an independent and then switched to the Democratic Party months before declaring his candidacy. City corruption, along with crime and homelessness, was a central theme of the campaign, with both sides casting each other as part of the self-serving, unethical LA establishment.

With the mayor’s race now decided, the city council scandal is still drawing scrutiny. Politico’s California Playbook, which focuses on top political news across the Golden State, on Tuesday began its newsletter pondering de León’s fate: “One big question is still looming over Los Angeles: How long will Kevin de León last?”

Other journalists are raising questions about the new allegations against Jacobs and whether they will impact Garcetti’s ability to win Senate confirmation for the ambassadorship in the coming weeks.

In a lengthy Twitter thread last week, Alissa Walker, a New York Magazine reporter based in Los Angeles, pointed to the recent accusations against Jacobs and noted that Garcetti’s parents have spent $60,000 lobbying for his confirmation.

Walker ended the thread by highlighting Jacobs’ attendance at Bass’ election night party hosted by the Los Angeles County Democratic Party, including a photo of him in the crowd.

The White House did not respond to an RCP inquiry this week about the status of Garcetti’s nomination and their plans for winning confirmation.

In early November, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the Biden administration would “continue to seek the expeditious confirmation of Mayor Garcetti.”

“That is important to this president, a priority to this president,” she added.