The Issues That Will Decide the Midterm Election

As we approach the conclusion of the 2022 election season, the political environment appears to have drifted halfway between early-year extremes. Prior to the Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights, the GOP seemed poised to ride economic issues – particularly inflation – to a convincing midterm victory. The court’s ruling in Dobbs pushed the momentum back toward the Democrats. Over the summer, it appeared that Democrats were favored to hold the Senate, if not necessarily the House. The fall seems to have dissipated that advantage but has not completely restored the original Republican dominance. The GOP has an increasing edge in the RealClearPolitics generic congressional ballot average, which suggests they’ll take the House. However, the current polling averages in competitive Senate races indicate that Democrats have a shot at holding enough seats to keep control.

In short, the 2022 midterms have arrived at an unstable moment. Right now, it is possible that Republicans could win a big victory in the House and claim 52 or 53 seats in the Senate, putting the government into gridlock for the next two years. Alternatively, Democrats might maintain their 50-50 status in the Senate and lose the House only narrowly. While that would prevent them from passing new legislation, Biden would still be able to appoint progressive judges. We don’t know which of these two possibilities will come to pass, but we can offer insight into the issues that will shape the outcome.

When asked what is the most important issue, the most common response is “the economy” or “inflation.” Relatively few voters mention abortion or threats to democracy as some commentators, like David Brooks, have observed: “Democrats were counting on abortion rights to be a big issue, gaining them broad support among female voters. It doesn’t seem to be working.” The real question, however, is on whom was abortion supposed to be working? Just the female independent voters Brooks focuses on, or Republicans and men as well? True wedge issues have the potential to reach into the opposing party’s base of support in addition to motivating already sympathetic partisans. On abortion, the Democratic Party does not simply want to keep their own voters and attract independents – some pro-choice Republicans are in play as well. In order to provide this more detailed answer, the Hoover Institution commissioned a YouGov poll in late September on how issues might affect the November voting.

The poll focused on two issues which appear to favor Democrats: abortion and election denial. Trump’s insistence that the 2020 election was stolen and Republican nominations of candidates parroting his view have created a bloc of voters concerned about threats to democracy. According to the Hoover Institution’s poll, about 50% of voters say they will not vote for a candidate who says the 2020 election was stolen. Around 78% of those voters are Democrats or Democratic leaners, but 22% are either Pure Independents, Independents leaning Republican, or actual Republicans (in Table 1, we break down the answer to this question by seven-category party to illustrate the split in opinion among that group, while Table 2 shows the demographics of these voters). That translates to 11% of the electorate (22% x 50%) saying election denial is unacceptable, who would normally support GOP candidates. Indeed, the Hoover poll gave Democrats a 47%-40% advantage among that group. If they hold that margin, it will translate to about five percentage points in the overall vote, up from the approximately two percentage points the Democrats might usually expect from these types of voters. That three-point swing could decide a close race. More recent YouGov/Economist polling (from the week of Oct. 22) shows a similar Democratic advantage – 47% won’t vote for an election-denier, 26% of that group were Pure Independents or Republicans, and Democrats hold a 41%-29% edge among those voters.

Democrats have a similar edge when it comes to abortion. About 55% of voters say they would not vote for a candidate who endorses an exceptionless ban on the procedure. As Table 3 illustrates, a significant number of Independent and Republican voters fall into that camp. Ultimately, about 18% of the electorate consists of Pure Independents, Republican Leaners, and Republicans who would not consider voting for a candidate who favors a total abortion ban. Yet some of the Republicans’ most prominent nominees – including Georgia’s Herschel Walker – have still taken on maximalist anti-abortion stances. That position will cost them a slice of these GOP-friendly voters (around 28% at the moment, exceeding the Democrat’s usual 15% performance among this group). If Republicans like Walker lose in close contests, their hardline stance on abortion could be decisive.

Republicans do somewhat better when their candidate is merely pro-life, rather than against abortion in all circumstances. According to the late October YouGov/Economist poll, only 27% would refuse to vote for a generic pro-life candidate. That number still exceeds the proportion who would rule out a pro-choice candidate (18%), but it demonstrates how substantially Republicans can improve if they temper their abortion positions. These results show how candidates who favor an exceptionless abortion ban instead of a more conventional pro-life stance sacrifice a swath of the electorate.

Republicans of course have their own advantages, particularly when it comes to the economy. Inflation is far-and-away the top issue for voters; about 40% ranked it as their most important issue, and 23% placed it second in the Hoover poll. Among those who consider inflation the most critical issue, the Republican edge was 67%-28%. The Democratic Party still maintained an edge among Democrats and Pure Independents who rank inflation first; however, that lead was only 74%-20%, well below the 83%-11% margin they enjoy among all members of that group. The late October poll reinforces this impression. Selecting from a slightly larger set of issues, about 24% of voters rated inflation number one. About 39% of those voters are Democrats or Pure Independents, and 22% of that group (or about 2% of the entire electorate) plans to vote for the GOP.

The difference between inflation (or crime) and issues like abortion and election denial is that there is no difference of opinion between the parties. Both Democrats and Republicans are opposed to inflation and crime. These issues benefit Republicans because swing voters think Republicans are better at fighting inflation and crime. The bad news on inflation, such as the October CPI report, helps Republicans make this case and there are more voters concerned about the economy than about issues that favor Democrats.

David Brady is a professor of political science at Stanford University and the Davies Family Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution.

Douglas Rivers is a professor of political science at Stanford , a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution and senior scientist at YouGov.