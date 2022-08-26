Confusion Surrounds Boston Children’s Hospital’s Gender Clinic

A provocative video from a famous children’s hospital referencing gender transitions recently sparked outrage and unanswered questions. And neither fact checkers nor conservative outlets critical of the hospital have done much to clarify things, and in some cases, both have misstated the facts.

The video from Boston Children’s Hospital’s YouTube page featured one of their doctors discussing a so-called “gender affirming hysterectomy” procedure. According to USA Today, the physician in the video is a gynecologist named Frances Grimstad.

In a clip shared to social media, Grimstad stated, “Gender-affirming hysterectomy is similar to most hysterectomies that occur. A hysterectomy itself is the removal of the uterus; the cervix, which is the opening of the uterus; and the fallopian tubes, which are attached to the sides of the uterus,” and that hysterectomies sometimes include removal of ovaries as well.

Although she did not directly state that the children’s hospital performed this surgery on transgender-identifying minors, critics inferred that it did. The video was subsequently deleted following the controversy, and the hospital has since issued a statementthat hysterectomies were never available for anyone under 18.

Twitter account Libs of TikTok was among those who drew attention to this video earlier this month, claiming that Boston Children’s Hospital “is now offering ‘gender affirming hysterectomies’ for young girls.” This statement was echoed by outlets such as the Post Millennial, the Blaze, and the Federalist.

The Daily Caller reported this claim as well, but mixed up their terms and misstated Grimstad’s words. Although Grimstad used the words “​​Gender-affirming hysterectomy is similar to most hysterectomies that occur,” the Daily Caller replaced some of her words with others in brackets to inaccurately quote her as saying, “‘[Vaginoplasty surgeries are] very similar to most hysterectomies that occur.’” But a vaginoplasty surgery, which would be performed on a biological male transitioning to female, is a very different surgery from a hysterectomy, which in this case would be performed on a female transitioning to male.

The evidence for the hysterectomy claim is not clear. As the Daily Caller also wrote, “Online commentators believed the surgery to be available to minors as the surgeries take place at a children’s hospital.” But the hospital’s Center for Gender Surgery sees patients as old as 35 for some procedures. None of the outlets cited above offered any proof for their assertion that hysterectomies are performed on children, and may have incorrectly assumed that only minors were patients of this hospital.

That being said, there is reason to believe that Boston Children’s Hospital performs vaginoplasties and mastectomies – not hysterectomies – on minors. A study done by the Journal of Clinical Medicine stated, “The Center for Gender Surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital was the first pediatric center in the United States to offer gender-affirming chest surgeries for individuals over 15 years old and genital surgeries for those over 17 years of age.”

Further, as reported by Fox News, an archived version of the hospital’s website stated vaginoplasties were available to 17-year-olds. After the post from Libs of TikTok, the website was changed to read, “To qualify for gender affirmation at Boston Children's Hospital, you must be at least 18 years old” to undergo a vaginoplasty, and another page stating the procedure was open to patients between the ages of 17-35 was deleted.

Fact checkers at USA Today and PolitiFact investigated Libs of TikTok’s claim that the hospital provided hysterectomies for very young girls. PolitiFact simply pointed out that the video clip does not specify whether hysterectomies are performed on children, and quoted the hospital’s website, which states, “medical treatment is offered only to ‘eligible adolescents and young adults.’”

Yacob Reyes of PolitiFact did not mention any other type of procedure, nor did he mention that Boston Children’s Hospital had removed the video. His analysis that “a viral tweet falsely claims that a pediatric hospital is offering surgical treatment for transgender children” is misleading at best, given that other surgeries have been offered, though perhaps not the surgery Libs of TikTok claimed.

Similarly, USA Today rated the claim that the hospital offers hysterectomies to young girls “False,” pointed out that the video did not offer evidence of this claim, and quoted the hospital’s denial.

“The hospital’s Center for Gender Surgery website says its gender reassignment surgeries are only offered for those 18 years and older, not young children,” wrote fact checker Hannah Hudnall. That adjective “young,” which the hospitals critics and defenders used without amplification, is crucial – with neither side bothering to provide specifics that would make this issue clearer. Hudnall came the closest, writing that “the only gender affirmation surgery available for teens under 18 is chest reconstruction, which is available for 15-year-olds with their parents’ consent.” This is confirmed by the hospital’s website.

By focusing on their critics’ claim that hysterectomies are performed on “young girls,” the fact checkers and Boston Children’s Hospital have left questions unanswered. For starters, “gender reassignment surgeries” and “gender affirmation surgeries” are synonymous terms, according to the Mount Sinai Health System, which means that, contrary to USA Today’s claim, one type of gender reassignment surgery is offered to adolescents as young as 15 in some cases.

And why did the hospital change the language around vaginoplasties in their website, when the Journal of Clinical Medicine also claimed these procedures were open to 17-year-olds? But by putting forth the hysterectomy claim without evidence instead of focusing on substantiated claims, social media posts and conservative outlets have not offered much in the way of clarification, either.