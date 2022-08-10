Bill Barr: A Steady Hand in Tumultuous Times

Recently while driving a visiting friend and ex-pat through the sleepy streets of Chevy Chase, Maryland, I took a wrong turn and drove us straight into a melee of megaphones and swarms of Secret Service. It was obvious we had accidentally turned onto Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s street. “Welcome back to America,” I told my friend, visibly startled, “where we no longer enforce the law.”

Just the week prior, a Catholic Church mere minutes from my house was set ablaze in a fire that required 65 firefighters to put out. The interior was desecrated with the hallmarks of bigotry, prompting the priest to say to the press, “I believe that this is because of the church’s stand on the issue of life: when it begins, and that it should be protected … there are those who believe that we do not have even the right to practice our faith.”

Not long before that, one of my colleagues showed up to the pregnancy resource center where she volunteers as a radiologist, reading free ultrasounds, to find a death threat on the wall from Jane’s Revenge: “If abortion isn’t safe neither are you.”

Doxxing the whereabouts of children of a justice. An attempt on a justice’s life. Firebombing pregnancy centers. The promise of a “summer of rage.”

This is America under Merrick Garland’s attorney generalship.

Attorney General Merrick Garland’s utter failure in the wake of the Dobbs decision to prosecute those illegally protesting outside the homes of Supreme Court justices, to protect houses of worship under attack, and to defend the women and workers at pregnancy centers is an epic dereliction of duty. And his failed tenure stoops in contrast with that of his predecessor, Bill Barr, whose lifelong commitment to the rule of law comes to life in his recently released memoir, “One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General.”

The nearly 600-page book is, first and foremost, a balm for our tumultuous times. His is the rare modern story of a good and upright man and a life well and fully lived, much of it devoted to the bettering of his country. It is an equally rare depiction of a strong and decisive man with a steady hand, something that at times feels almost entirely absent from the political landscape. It is the story of a man of deep faith and virtue who admired his parents, adores his wife, and delights in his daughters, and who moved heaven and earth to care for one of them when she became seriously ill. Now, more than ever, it seems we desperately need a profile such as this to quell the cynicism growing in its absence.

It's also an extraordinary historical tour through two different presidencies in two different centuries, each colored by previously unknown details recounted from the closest range: the Rodney King riots, the Lockerbie bombing, Iran-Contra, the Talladega jailbreak, the Clarence Thomas confirmation. These are just a sampling of the crises a 40-something Barr navigated as the 77th attorney general for President H.W. Bush. His “round two” in the role under President Trump was hardly less dramatic: Russiagate, COVID, the BLM riots, Jan. 6.

But it’s his takedown of progressivism that makes the book essential reading for anyone trying to understand the current political climate. An expansion of his speech at Notre Dame in which he decried intolerant progressive politics as the new civic religion, oppressing anything and everything in its wake, the book ruthlessly dissects radical progressivism and its “messianic promises” whose sole aim is to “tear down society’s existing belief systems and institutions.”

“The operative goal of this eclectic ideology,” he writes, “is destruction…. Like the Bolshevik movement, the successor ideology is clear about what it wants to destroy but hopelessly vague about what’s to take its place.” He makes some of the strongest and clearest condemnations of progressivism that can be found in current political philosophy. It is not “an extension of liberalism,” he argues, but rather “an illiberal movement aimed at replacing liberalism…. To achieve its end, it must pulverize the values of the middle and working classes, which it views as ignorant obstacles on the road to the Promised Land.”

Anyone who has so much as glanced at the “Libs of TikTok” account will readily agree that “pulverize” is hardly too strong a word.

He particularly takes the media to task, which he calls little more than that the “propaganda arm” for the progressive movement. He witnessed up close the way the “relentless, savage attacks of the media,” spinning falsehoods in service of a “narrative” instead of facts and the truth, tanked President H.W. Bush’s presidency at the 11th hour and did the same thing, only this time 24 hours a day, to a duly-elected President Trump.

And now, he argues, our educational system, after undergoing “forced secularization,” has become progressivism’s latest propaganda machine. Schoolchildren are now subjected to “militant secular progressivism,” which is little more than “oppositional ideologies” and “really nothing more than sentimentality, still drawing on the vapor trails of Christianity.”

This has in turn created a “constitutional double standard,” by which secular ideologies are “given the protections of the Free Exercise Clause” but are not “subject to the prohibitions of the Establishment Clause.” The result is a world where religious parents basically cannot in good conscience send their children to public schools. This, he argues, is the actual violation of the Establishment Clause and religious liberty, especially for those parents who cannot afford to send their children to parochial schools.

“The problem today is not that religion is being forced on others,” he writes. “The problem is that secular values are being forced on people of faith. Progressives claim not to like the law being used to force certain moral views on them, but they now want to use the law to force their moral values on others.”

Come for the history lessons in Bill Barr’s book; stay for the unveiling of Bill Barr the political philosopher and mighty foe of progressivism. And leave feeling as though, despite our riotous times, enlightened statesmen are sometimes still at the helm.