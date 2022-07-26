Media Outlets Fail Fact Checks on Thomas and Vaccines

Late last month, Politico reported that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas had “suggested that COVID-19 vaccines were developed using the cells of ‘aborted children.’” The comment appeared in a dissenting opinion penned by Thomas, in a case that the Supreme Court declined to hear, involving a New York State law requiring healthcare workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19; the law does not allow for religious exemptions. Thomas wrote: “Petitioners are 16 healthcare workers who served New York communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. They object on religious grounds to all available COVID-19 vaccines because they were developed using cell lines derived from aborted children.”

Thomas was simply restating the objections of the healthcare workers, and Factcheck.org noted that their objections are accurate. “Setting aside the issue of when a developing fetus should be characterized as a child, Thomas’ statement is correct,” Jessica McDonald wrote. “He is careful to say ‘developed’ instead of manufactured, and does not claim that any of the vaccines contain fetal cells – even if some people mistakenly got that impression from his dissent.” McDonald also notes that, while Thomas was summarizing concerns from religious objectors, “It’s unclear … whether he agreed with the sentiment.”

NBC News was among the media outlets misconstruing what Thomas actually said. Adam Edelman and Aria Bendix explained that Pfizer and Moderna did use fetal cells from abortions in order to test vaccines. But they added – in a passage also quoted by MSNBC – that “the cells have since replicated many times, so none of the original tissue is involved in the making of modern vaccines. So it is not true that COVID vaccines are manufactured using fetal cell lines, nor do they contain any aborted cells [emphasis added].” But, Justice Thomas never said that vaccines were manufactured using fetal cells nor that they contain cells from aborted fetuses.

NBC conceded the veracity of the concern cited by Thomas, but then bungled the narrative to claim that Thomas “expressed support … for a misleading claim.” In reality, Thomas cited an accurate claim. NBC has not addressed its mischaracterization.

Politico, however, did correct its mistake. The website’s original headline, “Clarence Thomas suggests Covid vaccines are derived from the cells of ‘aborted children’” now reads, “Clarence Thomas cites claim that Covid vaccines are ‘developed using cell lines derived from aborted children.’”

Similarly, Axios published an article with the headline, “Clarence Thomas suggests COVID vaccines are made with ‘aborted children.’” Axios has since updated the article to clarify that Thomas was citing concerns about fetal cell lines, though its revised headline, “Clarence Thomas says COVID vaccines are created with cells from ‘aborted children,’” still suggests that he was making this claim himself, rather than summarizing a position held by others.

FactCheck.org was not the only fact-checking outlet to assess this story correctly. Snopes rated the claim, “In a June 2022 dissenting opinion, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas asserted a debunked claim about the use of aborted fetal cells in COVID-19 vaccines” as “False.” Fact-checker Dan Evon took Axios, NBC News, and Politico to task for failing to report the facts, criticizing these outlets for having “suggested Thomas had cited a debunked claim.”

“Thomas wrote that COVID-19 vaccines were ‘developed using cell lines derived from aborted children.’ This is true,” Evon wrote. Evon did not clarify that Thomas was citing an objection, not necessarily expressing his own concerns, but he does quote Thomas’s reference to the petitioners. And, the reporting of Axios and NBC notwithstanding, a published and internationally famous Supreme Court decision is a pretty easy original source to find.