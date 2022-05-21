Biden Moves To Cede Sovereignty to WHO

American sovereignty will be on the line next week, and most Americans aren’t even aware of it. If they were, they’d be raising a ruckus – which, of course, is precisely why the Biden administration has done its best to keep its actions hidden from as many as possible for as long as possible.

In early January, the Biden administration sent the global bureaucrats at the World Health Organization a set of proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations to be considered by the World Health Assembly at United Nations headquarters during their gathering in May. Representatives from almost 200 countries will gather there to consider these proposed amendments, each of which does one of two things – either it gives WHO more power, or it reduces the member nations’ rights to make their own decisions.

In other words, these amendments move power and control from America’s government (which derives its just powers from the consent of the governed) to an international body of bureaucrats (for which no American citizen voted).

To borrow from Yogi Berra: If our Founding Fathers were alive today, they’d be rolling over in their graves.

The very first document that can truly be called “American” is our Declaration of Independence, in which our Founding Fathers explained the reasoning behind their decision to break from the mother country. These men claimed, at the very beginning of that document, the right “to assume among the power of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them …”

That sentence was their declaration of sovereignty. The new country they proclaimed in that document was entitled to be treated the same as every other country on the planet, with all the same rights and privileges – in their words, “as Free and Independent States, they have full Power to levy War, conclude Peace, contract Alliances, establish Commerce, and to do all other Acts and Things which Independent States may of right do.”

But now come the radical extremists who populate the Biden administration. Their vision is different from the Founders’ vision. Based on the amendments they’ve proposed, they don’t seem to care about protecting America’s sovereignty.

Rep. Chris Smith, the ranking member of the House Global Health Subcommittee, explains: “The alarming amendments offered by the Biden Administration to the WHO’s International Health Regulations would grant new unilateral authority to [WHO] Director-General Tedros to declare a public health crisis in the United States or other sovereign nations, without any consultation with the U.S. or any other WHO member. Specifically, the Biden Amendment would strike the current regulation that requires the WHO to ‘consult with and attempt to obtain verification from the State Party in whose territory the event is allegedly occurring in,’ ceding the United States’ ability to declare and respond to an infectious disease outbreak within the United States, dependent on the judgment of a corrupt and complicit UN bureaucracy.”

To make matters even worse, the body of international bureaucrats the Biden administration is preparing to cede power to isn’t just any band of international bureaucrats, it’s the very same band of international bureaucrats whose performance during the pandemic was outrageously bad. WHO covered for the Chinese Communist Party by tweeting in the early days of the pandemic that there was “no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus,” even though the CCP leadership knew this was false, and then dismissing the possibility that the novel coronavirus was developed in a laboratory in Wuhan.

Why in the world is the Biden administration yielding power to these people?

And that’s not all. The proposed amendments aren’t the end of the story, but the beginning. Last December, the World Health Assembly launched an effort to draft a new “international pandemic preparedness” treaty, which would likely give these international health bureaucrats even more power. That treaty isn’t scheduled to be ready until 2024. If these amendments to the International Health Regulations are any indication, that treaty is going to be even worse.

The Biden administration is hoping that an America distracted by raging inflation, rising crime, a growing crisis on our southern border, a baby formula shortage, a pending decision by the Supreme Court on a crucial abortion case, and all the other challenges we are currently experiencing will not notice their attempt to cede U.S. sovereignty in Geneva.

It’s time to raise a ruckus.