No, Twitter Hasn’t Changed Since Musk Bought It

In the aftermath of Twitter’s agreement to sell itself to Elon Musk, opinion polls and pundits lined up to predict a mass exodus of users fleeing Musk’s proposed changes to the platform’s content moderation. Media outlets uncritically reported large numbers of users deactivating their accounts. Overnight, 72% of examined official Republican congressional accounts gained followers, while all but two Democratic accounts lost followers, sparking viral conspiracy theories that the company was “burning the evidence” of past conservative censorship before Musk took over.

Yet beneath the hyperbole and conspiracy theories, Twitter hasn’t changed at all.

To what degree has Twitter experienced a mass exodus of users fleeing Musk’s anticipated content-moderation changes, or a surge in new users expecting less enforcement? The timeline below estimates the total number of daily tweets and tweeting users since the start of this year. There is no discernible change in either measure over the course of the past month, including Musk’s initial April 14 offer and the company’s April 25 acceptance. Despite breathless media reporting that “a lot of people deactivated their accounts,” it seems that among users who actually post, few have left. And few new users who post have joined.

The percentage of daily tweets by verified users has declined slightly since April 25, from 0.65% of all tweets to 0.54%, but the percentage of tweeting users who are verified has remained steady at around 0.46%. This suggests that there has been no mass departure of verified users, but that they are tweeting less. Taken together, tweets by verified users and retweets of them by ordinary users remain unchanged at 9.4% of all tweets. Even if verified users are tweeting slightly less, their total reach to the Twitterverse remains stable. No changes are seen in major metrics like retweeting, mentions, or replies.

Further confirming that little has changed since Musk’s purchase, the average (blue) and median (orange) account ages (the age in days since the account was created, not the age of the user) of tweeting users have remained unchanged since the start of this year. If large numbers of tweeting users had left or joined after Musk’s announcement, the numbers would have sharply declined. Similarly, examining the average and median follower counts of all users tweeting each day since the start of this year, no real change is visible after Musk’s purchase.

How can these numbers be reconciled with Twitter’s own confirmation that there has been “an increase in new account creation and deactivation” since Musk’s purchase? The answer is simple: Since the graphs above count only users who tweet, the users who are joining and leaving are those who have Twitter accounts but never do any posting themselves. Deactivating an account that is never used or creating a new account that isn’t used and following a few people is a low-cost form of protest or support.

This form of digital protest and support may help explain the mass partisan follower changes among official U.S. Congress Twitter accounts and other politically minded accounts after Musk’s purchase.

Donald J. Trump Jr. sparked a wave of conspiracy theories when he announced a gain of 87,000 followers in the day following Musk’s purchase. Yet, Trump already had 7.7 million followers, meaning his actual percentage change was just 1.15% – hardly a massive deluge. He has also experienced similar past surges, gaining 627,000 followers in the two months following the 2020 election. Similarly, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lost 20,725 from a follower count of 12.95 million, a change of just 0.16%.

To further put these numbers in context, @JoeBiden lost just 5,610 followers the day after Musk’s purchase but has posted 15,000-20,000 follower gains most other days the past month. He lost 70,137 followers on May 9 absent any Musk news, while @POTUS gained 26,261 followers the day after Musk’s purchase.

The timeline below compares the daily follower counts from April 12 to May 11 for two Republican accounts that received outsize follower gains: Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG), along with two Democratic accounts that lost large numbers of followers: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) and Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi). Since their absolute follower counts are so different, they have been converted to standard deviations from the mean (Z-scores) so they can be displayed together on the same graph.

The two Republican accounts received a short-lived burst of new followers immediately after Musk’s takeover but quickly returned to their previous linear growth. In contrast, the two Democratic accounts showed sharp declines in followers that quickly reversed; both are near where they would have been based on their previous growth. That both Democratic accounts quickly regained their lost followers would lend further support to the idea that follower losses were simply a temporary form of protest that quickly faded as users reactivated their accounts.

Despite all the media hyperbole and viral conspiracy theories, the reality seems to be that Twitter has changed little since Musk’s purchase. In the end, a lot of the daily misinformation, disinformation, falsehoods, and conspiracy theories about social media could be avoided if the companies became a little more transparent and started publishing these kinds of statistics themselves – instead of leaving it to outside researchers to create graphs such as those here.