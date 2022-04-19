In justifying his proposed takeover of Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk argued that the platform is “important to the function of democracy. It’s important to the function of the United States as a free country and to freedom in the world.” This lofty rhetoric begs a question: Just how big is Twitter? Is it still growing, or is it a platform fading in relevance? Twitter no longer publishes detailed statistics and declines to answer when pressed for even the most basic statistics, like how many tweets per day are sent.

If Twitter is still growing and a place where ordinary people participate in the public square, then Musk’s belief in Twitter as a center of democracy might be well founded. On the other hand, if it is a stagnating echo chamber of journalists, celebrities, and politicians retweeting one another, then the platform’s benefit to society is questionable.

In August 2013, Twitter announced that its users were sending more than 500 million tweets per day – a figure that it largely hasn’t updated in the years since. Asked over the years for updated metrics like daily tweets, tweeting users (not just those who passively consume them), and the percentage of retweets or other key indicators, the company has declined to comment or has not responded.

Thankfully, Twitter makes several feeds of its data commercially available, making it possible to audit key indicators of its growth and usage. Only select companies have access to all tweets, but Twitter offers a widely used random sample of 1% of all daily tweets, which is strongly correlated with the full Twitter stream.

Extrapolating from this 1% sample, analyzed here from January 2012 through March 2022, what can we learn about Twitter’s growth over the past decade?

The timeline below shows the estimated total number of daily tweets over that period, along with the number of tweeting users, estimated from the sampled dataset. (Holes are areas where data collection failed due to technical issues.)

(Click to enlarge image.)

Twitter’s August 2013 announcement of 500 million tweets a day represented its peak growth, with the platform rapidly declining over the ensuing years to just over 320 million tweets per day by November 2018. It was slowly recovering when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and as global lockdowns spread across the world in March 2020, usage soared.

The timeline below profiles the period from January 2020 through March 2022. Twitter grew by more than 100 million daily tweets in the space of just two weeks as locked-down societies across the world turned to the platform. From March 12 to March 30, 2020, the platform once again logged nearly 500 million daily tweets. Later in 2020, however, within a 24-hour period – from October 21 to October 22 – these gains disappeared. Tweet volume eventually stabilized around December 17, 2020, at pre-pandemic levels that gave up all of the year’s gains.

These dates correspond precisely with Twitter’s attempt to combat election misinformation around the 2020 U.S. election. On October 20, the company announced that it would be adding “friction” to the retweeting process, presenting users with a textbox asking them to add their own commentary before sharing. The company rolled back this change on December 16, citing a 20% reduction in retweets, acknowledging that “this change slowed the spread of misleading information by virtue of an overall reduction in the amount of sharing on the service.”

In the year and a half since, Twitter has never recovered from this experiment, suggesting a previously undiscussed tension between its desire to combat misinformation and the company’s fiduciary duty to shareholders.

The timeline below shows the percentage of tweets each day that were posted by a verified (“Blue-Check”) user or were a retweet of a verified user’s tweet. While verified users make up less than 0.4% of all users on the platform, retweets of their tweets account for more than 8% of all daily tweets, showing the outsize influence they have in driving the conversation.

From 2017 to 2020, retweets of verified tweets accounted for as much as 10% of all daily tweets. In the space of just a few days from November 9-14, 2020, two days after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election, this figure dropped to just over 8% and has remained steady since. This suggests that Twitter may have made additional, previously unrecognized, changes to its algorithms as part of its postelection efforts.

As the chart below details, a decade ago, retweets (orange) comprised just 20% of all tweets; today, they account for over half of all daily tweets (and even higher when copy-paste retweets are included). More than three-quarters of tweets today mention another user (gray), but just over a quarter are in the form of a reply to another user (blue).

Taken together, these indicators suggest that Twitter’s public square, which Musk claims is a crucial underpinning of democracy, has become an echo chamber, where the public comes to amplify elites and shout past one another.

Twitter is becoming less about link sharing. A decade ago, just 13% of tweets shared a link. That proportion rose to 50% in mid-2017, but has declined to around 40% today. After removing retweets, usernames, and links, the average tweet length has continued to shrink, from nearly 50 characters in late 2016 to around 43 today. The percentage of English tweets has remained remarkably consistent since 2013, at around 43% of all tweets.

Location is also fading in relevance. In 2012, 70% of Twitter users populated the “location” field of their account. Today, that number is around 51% and falling. Mappable tweets continue to decline. From a high of almost 3% a decade ago, today less than 0.08% of tweets contain mappable GPS coordinates – a number that continues to decline. Whereas once Twitter captivated the world with its precise maps of human society, location is playing less and less of a role on the platform.

Is Twitter stagnating? The timeline below plots the average (blue) and median (orange) age of all accounts tweeting each day (that is, the age of the account from its creation, not the age of the user behind the account). From the start of the data set through 2019, both average and median ages increased linearly, suggesting an aging community of early adopters. The pandemic sharply reversed this trend, but since early 2021 the median account age has stabilized at around 2.2 years, while average age continues to grow. This suggests that Twitter today consists of two primary groups: early adopters who have stayed on the platform, and a steady influx of new users who steadily leave the platform.

While policymakers debate content moderation and ranking algorithms, the impact of more subtle changes like interface alterations can have an even greater impact on discourse. At the same time, shifts in habits of link sharing, replies, mentions, and location sharing remind us that even as platforms claim to shape society, society is at the same time shaping the evolution of those platforms.

These graphs are made possible only because Twitter releases a public stream of its data. We cannot view these same graphs for Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok. And even so, despite releasing its underlying raw data, Twitter does not publish these graphs and declines to answer questions about them.

How can policymakers hope to regulate social platforms when they don’t even know how big they are or who really uses them? The magnitude of Twitter’s 2020 election changes suggests the platforms are increasingly willing to interfere in the public square concerning elections, making it vital to understand them better.

If social platforms really do underpin democracy, as Elon Musk argues, then we need greater transparency into how they operate.

At the same time, if the Twitter of today is merely a stagnating insular echo chamber of techies, journalists, celebrities and politicians glad-handing one another while thinking they are listening to the world, perhaps Musk is wrong. Instead of the driving force of democracy and freedom for the world, perhaps Twitter is representative of all that is wrong with it.