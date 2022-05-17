Kathy Barnette Can Win the PA Senate Seat

Once polling over the last week showed Kathy Barnette had made a breathtaking rush to contention in Pennsylvania's Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat, the establishment long knives came for her.

Former President Donald Trump, who had inexplicably endorsed the candidacy of a wealthy Turkish national and political neophyte most recently employed as an apparently liberal, touchy-feely TV personality, claimed Barnette had "many things in her past which have not been properly explained or vetted," had lied about voting for him (the ultimate sin?) and could not win a general election. Trump's leading media mouthpiece, Fox's Sean Hannity, dutifully took that cue and amplified it both on air and in print.

Trump and Hannity found willing print media accomplices, and stories sprouted. Suddenly Keystone State voters were deluged with text messages advising them – for the good of the Republican Party! – not to trust Barnette. The texts have sometimes linked a website called CrazyKathy.com, purportedly sponsored by American Leadership Action, a relatively new PAC which supports Trump's favored candidate, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

But this belated, transparently gratuitous hatchet job may falter because Kathy Barnette can win in November. Here's why:

Barnette is Real

Barnette and her candidacy are sui generis. What you see is what you get: plainspoken, direct, definitive, seemingly incapable of contrivance. She's an unapologetic proponent of conservative family values and strident critic of liberal groups and policies. Like her or not, voters know who she is and she connects.

Stories matter in politics, and Barnette's is enthralling – black, born poor in Alabama as the result of rape when her mother was 11, a decade as an Army reservist, corporate finance professor, most recently a political commentator and author, mother of two homeschooled children. Recent revelations of her past tweets may offend Muslim and LGBTQ voters, most of whom she was not going to win anyway, but she has made inroads among traditional voters in communities of color who are most directly affected by crime and the failure of education. As she told Pennsylvanians during one debate, "I am you."

Barnette's rise in the polls has been based entirely on old-fashioned retail politics and debate performances because until the last few days she had no money for TV ads. This suggests her support is based primarily on personal interaction and is unlikely to erode. It also means she learned a few things in her unsuccessful 2020 run for a U.S. House seat.

The shape-shifting Oz and the third serious contender for the nomination, centi-millionaire and former hedge fund star Dave McCormick, have opportunistically parachuted into the Commonwealth from other venues and professions, hoping to buy a prestigious Senate seat through slick commercials. They have not come across as genuine, no matter how often McCormick parades in front of a camera with a gun in his hands. And Oz bears an additional albatross – the assessment by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Oz's ties to the theocratic, repressive Turkish regime raise national security concerns.

Consider that the Democratic nominee for this Senate seat will be sitting Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, an iconoclastic veteran politician who – putting aside for a moment his views and Harvard degree – oozes outsider authenticity. Neither Oz nor McCormick can win a common-man-cred fight with Fetterman, and not only because Fetterman is an imposing, tattooed 6-foot-8. But Barnette will compete effectively in that arena.

Barnette Can Expose Fetterman's Far Left Views

Without mentioning Fetterman – who is recovering from a stroke suffered last week – Trump and Hannity argue Barnette cannot beat The Other Big Guy. This is absurd. Fetterman was a vocal Bernie promoter in 2016, though he recently has tried to soften his embrace of the Sanders manifesto. In another year, Fetterman would perhaps be a dreadnought, but in the context of 2022 and Joe Biden's struggles, his far left views are out of step with restive, apprehensive Pennsylvanians. Here are a few Fetterman pronouncements that will make him a rich target:

Climate change. Fetterman has indicated he accepts a link between climate and racial justice. Though he professed support for unions, Fetterman said in February 2021, "Climate change is an existential threat, and we need to transition to clean energy as quickly as possible." For tens of thousands of western Pennsylvanians whose jobs depend upon the fossil fuel industry, Fetterman's reference to "transition" is unambiguous.

Immigration. Fetterman opposed construction of Trump's border wall, would limit deportations, and has said he would offer citizenship to undocumented immigrants who are leading productive lives. These have become fraught positions as analysts have attributed soaring urban crime rates to uncontrolled drug smuggling along the porous southern border.

Critical Race Theory in schools. In an appearance on Hill.TV three months ago, Fetterman said, "Critical race theory isn’t taught in any Pennsylvania public schools, and it’s just not an issue.” But CRT-related texts like “Not My Idea: A Book About Whiteness,” defining whites as oppressors and blacks as victims, reportedly have been used in some schools, including on the wealthy Main Line west of Philadelphia. We learned in the Virginia gubernatorial race last November that CRT has infiltrated public education at all levels, and suburban parents – a crucial voting bloc in Pennsylvania – are mobilized against it.

COVID restrictions and school closings. Fetterman supported Gov. Tom Wolf's frequent imposition of COVID lockdowns, restrictions, and school and business closings, extending in some cases into early 2022. Fetterman may not be able to dodge the wrath of business owners and parents whose children suffered both educationally and psychologically from the restrictions.

Kathy Barnette has highlighted these issues in appearances and debates. She is not a polished debater, but she is feisty and pointed and will not let Fetterman off the hook. Fetterman, on the other hand, must be judicious in his treatment of a black opponent after being sharply criticized for a 2013 incident in which – while mayor of the western Pennsylvania borough of Braddock – he pulled a gun on a black jogger whom he wrongly suspected of involvement in a shooting.

This is not Ohio, where Trump endorsed an outsider populist who managed to overcome feckless opposition in the Republican Senate primary. Trump has misfired in Pennsylvania. Barnette is the real populist and the voters are smart enough to know that and may reject the eleventh-hour slime initiative.

Even as he was claiming she cannot win, Trump acknowledged Barnette may "have a wonderful future in the Republican Party." That future may have arrived earlier than the former president would prefer.