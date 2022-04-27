It’s Time To End the Zero-Sum Redistricting Game

Every 10 years, state governments grapple with the question of how to draw the congressional districts assigned to them after the census. It’s a brutal, zero-sum game played out on a state-by-state basis where there are more losers than winners and no one is really satisfied with the outcome.

The last thing most Americans want is a bigger government and more politicians, yet the solution to the zero-sum redistricting game is to create more seats for the House of Representatives.

The number of seats in the House has been capped by law since 1929. Congress enacted The Permanent Reapportionment Act of 1929 to resolve a congressional apportionment dispute that arose after the 1920 census, and hasn’t revisited the issue since. The act caps the number of House seats at 435 based on the 1910 census and congressional apportionment.

Since the number of House seats can’t be increased, population growth is accounted for during congressional apportionment by redistributing seats from one group of states to another group of states. The number of seats gained is exactly offset by the number of seats lost.

Between 2010 and 2020, the U.S. population grew from 309 million to 331 million, an increase of 22 million or just over 7%. Yet, rather than add 31 seats to the House of Representatives to account for this population growth, we took a congressional seat from seven states and then reassigned them to six different states to maintain the 435 seat cap as required by The Permanent Reapportionment Act.

In the 2020 congressional apportionment, California lost a congressional seat even though its population increased by 2.4 million. Texas’ population increased by 4 million and it gained two seats. Americans accept this illogical and counterintuitive outcome as normal because we’ve been reapportioning seats this way for the past 90 years.

Adding seats to the House of Representatives is not some radical proposal that has never been tried before. Article I, Section 2 of the Constitution allows the size of the House to increase based on a population census and new congressional seat apportionment at least once every 10 years. Prior to 1920, Congress routinely added seats to the House of Representatives after each census to account for the addition of new states and population growth.

Increasing the number of seats in the House of Representatives would end the current redistricting scheme and address two other important issues in our representative democracy.

First, we don’t have enough congressional districts for our current population. The number of districts is frozen in time based on the 1910 census of 91 million. Our districts have grown so large that the average citizen no longer feels connected to their representative or their government. Increasing the number of House seats will result in smaller congressional districts and a stronger connection between citizens and their legislators.

Second, a cap on the number of House seats means we don’t have enough electors in the electoral college. We’re still electing presidents with an electoral college based on a population of 91 million rather than 331 million.

The solution is to repeal and replace The Permanent Reapportionment Act of 1929 and its cap of 435 House seats. The new law would allow the size of the House to increase as the size of the country’s population increases; new seats would be created and allocated to states that experienced population growth; and the number of electors in the electoral college would be based on the country’s current population, not our population from 1910.

While it might make sense to wait until the next census in 2030 to enact a new apportionment law, that’s too long to wait. By then, the zero-sum redistricting game will be a distant memory. We need to act now while the experience is fresh in our minds. Our future selves will thank us for the foresight.