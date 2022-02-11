Biden SCOTUS Nomination Won’t Change 2022 Midterms

When outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement in late January, it was hailed as a “reset” for President Joe Biden. After kicking off the election year with a battery of sinking poll numbers, the president and his party are attempting to get back on offense. Biden is likely to name the first African American woman to the nation’s highest court and will rightfully count that appointment as a welcome victory. However, both history and the political environment will make that victory short-lived without a drastic change of course from the party that holds the White House and both chambers of Congress.

The president was handed an opportunity to spend his first year in office racking up targeted and pragmatic political victories while governing a deeply divided country. He had a clear mandate from voters to provide steady and competent leadership, focus on the economy and bring the COVID-19 pandemic to an end. It took less than a year for voters to believe he took his eye off the ball. The pandemic continues, but Biden’s COVID relief bill included a giveaway to teachers’ unions that fought against students returning to the classroom while his signature Build Back Better plan includes tax increases, legal status for certain immigrants, and subsidies for initiatives to fight climate change. Instead of crafting another bipartisan victory like the infrastructure bill, Biden has already forced every House Democrat to take tough votes on unpopular issues and the Senate could soon follow.

Biden’s lack of focus has taken a sharp toll on his political standing. In the recent Harvard CAPS-Harris poll, suburban voters – whose cratering support for President Donald Trump gave Democrats significant gains in the 2018 midterms – said that Trump was a better president than Biden by a 56-44 margin. The latest Pew poll shows significant deterioration even within Biden’s own party. Only 76 percent of Democrats approve of Biden’s job performance, while the NBC poll finds a significant loss of support for the president among women, Hispanic voters, and African American voters.

A successful Supreme Court fight is likely to provide some temporary relief from this base deflation, but it won’t be enough to change the political environment writ large. Since 1994, three presidents have filled a Supreme Court vacancy during their first midterm election year, only to suffer wave election defeats in the fall. President Bill Clinton, President Barack Obama, and President Donald Trump averaged losses of 53 House seats and four Senate seats in those elections. The current playing field is smaller than it was in those years, but the GOP does not need a historic performance to capture historic majorities. A gain of 35 House seats would give Republicans their largest majority since the Great Depression. Five House seats and one Senate seat would give them majorities in both chambers.

Voters’ increasing willingness to trust Republicans on issues like the economy, education and immigration will affect the trajectory of the election cycle far more than a Supreme Court nomination. Nine months from Election Day, intensity strongly favors the GOP. House Democrats will lose at least 29 members to retirement. More than 1,100 Republican congressional candidates have filed so far – up from 768 at the same point in the 2010 wave cycle. Both the House and Senate GOP campaign committees just closed out their best off-year fundraising performance in history. The latest additions to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s Frontline program for vulnerable incumbents send the clearest signal of how quickly the environment has deteriorated for Democrats. It includes multiple members in districts that heavily favored Biden in 2020 – and those races will only become more contested by the fall.

Voters already associate Democrats with policies they think are too ideological or fail to address their top concerns – and those issues aren’t going away. Biden’s own treasury secretary said she expects inflation to continue throughout 2022, and economists now forecast much slower growth over the remainder of the year. History also says the president’s job approval ratings are unlikely to improve significantly before Election Day. Without a dramatic and rapid change in course, Biden and his party are headed toward a resounding defeat in November.

Last January, President Biden took office earning the most votes of any presidential candidate in history. Trump supporters had just staged a violent riot at the U.S. Capitol that led Republican leaders and voters alike to flee the GOP. Barely a year later, Biden and his party have squandered those massive political advantages, handing Republicans a golden opportunity for yet another historic majority in Congress. Team Biden can hit the reset button as many times as they like, but unless Democrats meet voters where they are on the issues they care about, their majorities are in peril.