An Untrustworthy COVID Consensus?

Omicron will infect us all, or near enough. The new COVID-19 strain, thankfully moderate, is ultra-transmissible and can easily infect the vaccinated. Cloth masks seem not to protect against it.

For nearly two years, progressive officials, especially Democrat governors, have supported restrictive norms and policies to defeat the virus. For at least one year, we’ve had good reason to believe their favored policies don’t work. Yet we now see a near about-face: We’re told that COVID is endemic, that the vaccines and anti-virals should make it as manageable as the flu, and so on. President Biden has declared that COVID has no federal solution, only a state-level one – Donald Trump’s position, you might recall.

A pandemic consensus seems to be emerging – one that respects some degree of freedom and decentralized decision-making. But if it forms, will it stick? Not if the public perceives that the consensus is based simply on political considerations.

Here’s why the general public may be wary of any such consensus. “Team Blue” may be viewed as finally adopting less draconian and authoritarian COVID policies because it sees that the median voter has joined “Team Red” in opposing restrictions. Democrats don’t want to lose their shirts in the midterm elections, so elite Democratic opinion has softened on coronavirus mitigation measures. Follow the votes, you might say, adapting an old phrase. In short, the changing approach on the left seems politically motivated.

We should not deplore this. It’s how democracy works. If elites want power, and to stay in power, they follow the will of the voters – thank goodness. At least the country is transitioning toward a more constructive COVID strategy.

Still, the policy about-face is so nakedly political that it hampers the formation of an enduring virus consensus (as enduring as consensus can be, given the likelihood of new variants). Many elites are only responding to political headwinds. They have tacitly admitted their mistakes but without taking responsibility for them. Their previous positions get memory-holed.

Americans do not trust their political officials as much as voters do as in other Western-alliance countries. Leaders in Canada and Australia have a great reservoir of trust to drawn on, and so they continue to pursue unworkable policies because the public does not suspect that they act in bad faith. That is why the about-face has occurred here and not elsewhere.

If the U.S. is to depolarize COVID policy, the public must come to believe that our leaders changed their minds in an effort to improve public health – and that they truly cared about public health to begin with. The problem is that the more restrictive policies, like strict lockdowns, did not work as billed. We have known for more than a year that they do not work. But elites pushed them on us, if for no other reason than to appear to voters that they took the virus seriously. Some observers give a more ominous interpretation: The lockdowns, they say, were a power grab, pure and simple.

Unfortunately, our public sphere does not allow people to admit that they were wrong. The perceived cost – lost political credibility – is too high. So, elites seldom take responsibility for their mistakes. Instead, they show disdain for those whom they must mislead when they change policy. Their behavior confirms their untrustworthiness in the public eye.

Think about it this way. I can fail to be trustworthy by disappointing your trust or by betraying it. I disappoint your trust if I unintentionally fail to do what you trusted me to do. I betray your trust if I deliberately fail to do what you trusted me to do. Perhaps I promise to pick you up from work, but I’m late because I ran too many other errands. You trusted me to arrive on time. And while I didn’t mean to be late, I was. I disappointed your trust.

But suppose that you confide in me about troubles in your marriage and I share that information on a public message board. In that case, I have betrayed your trust. One can sometimes overlook disappointed trust, especially if the trustee apologizes and behaves better in the future. But people have a hard time ignoring betrayed trust. Once uncovered, it creates a psychological rift in the relationship.

Our national problem is not that many people believe Democratic leaders and public health officials disappointed our trust in pursuing policies that didn’t work. Our national problem is that many people believe these leaders betrayed our trust and harmed the populace with policies they knew didn’t work – which they pursed anyway.

By dictate, politicians boxed us into our homes. They kept people apart, closed schools, forced remote learning (that doesn’t work) on children, took away jobs, quashed weddings and funerals, and harmed our physical and mental health. Their actions have injured our capacity to trust them.

Feelings of betrayal often serve as powerful social and political motivators. I expect the Republican Party to make a clean sweep of both houses of Congress this fall, and by large margins. This response will reflect more than mere frustration with Democratic incompetence – it will reveal outrage and resentment about being pushed around for no good reason. Political elites now seem to understand this, and they are hurrying to adjust their policies before it’s too late.

But a new COVID consensus will not stick if it is grounded solely in these momentary political calculations. As with the events of Jan. 6, real healing requires truth-telling and taking responsibility for false information, bad policy, and unjust use of power. I grant that such a reckoning is highly unlikely to occur, given our political environment. But if we hope to move past this crisis and rebuild some social cohesion, a new COVID consensus must be grounded in abiding trust – and that means that many of us, our leaders especially, must become trustworthy.