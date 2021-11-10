Oil/Gas Industry Gaslights the Public on Energy Supply, Costs

With Congress, the White House, and world leaders poised at last to confront the climate crisis, some oil, gas, and coal apologists are desperate to block the progress we need, this time by trying to blame clean energy for the dirty fuels crunch. No one should be fooled.

This industry and its political handmaidens have schemed for decades to lock our economy into a ruinous reliance on the fuels that are driving the climate crisis. It’s always been about putting industry profits first — and putting the rest of us at risk.

The country, though, is on to them. There are cleaner, smarter ways to power our future, and Americans overwhelmingly support the shift away from the dirty fuels of the past.

In response, some fossil fuels backers want to gaslight us into thinking we lack the power to change. So, with gasoline prices rising and higher winter heating bills forecast, some are preying on price fears, while falsely blaming the latest market swings on common-sense climate action.

Our nation does bear a responsibility to protect vulnerable populations from price spikes that jeopardize the health and financial well-being of American families. Right now, that means providing urgent assistance where it’s needed and bolstering federal and state programs – such as this one in Minnesota — that help low-income families weatherize their homes and make them more efficient.

But let’s be clear. This is a dirty energy crunch. It’s tied to the pandemic, climate change and the decisions of a rapacious industry that's reaping outsize profits as energy prices climb.

The grinding pandemic has whipsawed demand and roiled global markets. Climate change — driven, of course, by fossil fuels — is making matters worse, as searing heat and winter storms drive up energy demand, while hurricanes, drought and wildfires crimp supplies.

Finally, the industry is exporting record levels of natural gas and near-record levels of oil. Over just the past decade, gas exports have rocketed up 465%, while exports of crude oil and refined fuels have risen 360%.

Gas and oil exports are enough to cover, respectively, 21% and 42% percent of domestic needs. Instead, the industry is shipping staggering amounts of fuel abroad to maximize profits, rewarding investors with fat dividends and stock buy-backs, while consumer prices rise at home.

What about the argument some have made that President Biden’s efforts to protect the climate and public lands are to blame? Nonsense. For starters, most natural gas production is on private land: Overall production is at near-record levels. And oil production on federal lands is at an all-time high, averaging 29 million barrels a month — more than triple the level just a decade ago.

Overall domestic production was at near-record levels last year, despite the pandemic, and has returned to near pre-pandemic levels since.

Early this year, Biden ordered a temporary pause on new oil and gas leases on public lands to make sure our national resources are part of the climate fix, not the problem. That pause — later lifted by a June court order — did nothing to slow oil and gas production on federal lands anyway.

And that shouldn’t be a surprise, since oil and gas companies already have long-term permission to drill on nearly enough federal land and ocean waters to cover the state of Georgia. Of that, parcels totaling the size of South Carolina have yet to be developed — plenty, industry sources say, to ensure drilling for years to come, even though the science makes clear we need to end the expansion of fossil fuels production to avert a climate catastrophe.

It’s time to stop the posturing and move forward with real solutions. That means ending our reliance on fossil fuels, and all the hazard and harm they bring, and freeing our economy from the grip of industry greed and global price swings we can neither control nor predict.

For that, the Biden administration has a plan. Its Build Back Better agenda calls for $550 billion in clean energy investment over the next 10 years. It’s the centerpiece of a broader strategy to confront the climate crisis head on by cutting carbon pollution and other greenhouse gases 50%-52% and delivering 80% clean electricity by 2030.

Meeting those goals will require new and ambitious carbon pollution and health standards at the state, local and national levels. And we’ll need to align the work of our energy, transportation and agriculture departments, and every other agency in the federal government, with our climate mission.

Congress must move swiftly to enact the robust climate action in the Build Back Better agenda. World leaders meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, for global climate talks must raise global climate ambitions. And we all must do our part to hold our leaders to account in the fight to avert climate catastrophe.