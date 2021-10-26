Pennsylvania Voters Reject Biden's Radical Agenda

As President Biden’s approval rating sinks to new lows, it isn’t surprising that Americans are pushing back against his radical policies. Biden and his allies have promoted a socialist agenda, which remains extremely unpopular with the electorate. And a new FreedomWorks poll out of Pennsylvania finds that even in this “blue” state, voters are fed up with the far left.

A survey of 1,000 voters sponsored by FreedomWorks and conducted by pollster Scott Rasmussen shows how dire the situation has gotten for Democrats in the Keystone State. Just 23% of voters say they “strongly approve” of Joe Biden’s presidency, compared to 43% who say they “strongly disapprove.” Republicans currently have an advantage on the generic ballot for the Pennsylvania governor’s race, and the race for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat.

But even more striking than these statistics is the perspective of Pennsylvanians on key issues. A whopping 70% support mandating a photo ID to vote, and 76% support requiring that all ballots be returned by Election Day. Both of these election security measures have been under attack from Democrats, who have pushed for radical federal election legislation including The John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act.

And on the issue of education, where Democrats have embraced the teaching of critical race theory in public schools, just 15% of Pennsylvania voters say that history classes should be focused on racism, and 88% believe parents have the right to see all books and materials used in the classroom. In addition, nearly three out of four parents (73%) of school-aged children are “more likely” to vote for a candidate if that person supports school choice.

As President Biden and Democrats have pushed federalized election procedures and CRT in schools, the people of Pennsylvania -- and Americans more broadly -- aren’t on board. It turns out that Biden, who promised to unify Americans while campaigning, is actually unifying them against his far-left agenda.

While Democrats think they can continue down this road and keep the support of everyday Americans, they’re mistaken. In Pennsylvania, which will be critical for Democrats as they try to keep the White House and Congress in the future, voters are telling Biden and his allies that they’ve had enough of their radicalism. No matter how much the White House attempts to spin the growing backlash against the administration and the Democratic Party, it’s clear that people are fed up with the left. Republicans must keep these FreedomWorks poll results in mind as they attempt to take Pennsylvania back from Democrats in 2022. Pennsylvanians know that parents should have the final say over their child’s education. They also rightly believe that it should be easy to vote, but difficult to cheat, in our nation’s elections. If conservatives emphasize these popular messages in their discussions with voters, they will have a real chance of making enormous gains in the state. With quality candidates and clear messaging, Republicans can turn Pennsylvania red next year.