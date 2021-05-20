Good morning, it’s Thursday, May 20, 2021. The carnage in Gaza and Israel continues, the push for a Jan. 6 commission is roiling Congress, and COVID’s grip on the nation continues to diminish. All serious matters, so forgive this next mention of two other development of a less consequential nature. They’re eye-catching bookends of a sort, and both involve baseball: Last night, the Yankees’ Corey Kluber pitched a no-hitter, the sixth of MLB’s young season, itself an extraordinary development. On the same day, the sports world learned of the death of Rennie Stennett, who had seven hits in a game for the Pittsburgh Pirates back in 1975. He was the second player to do so in a nine-inning game, with the previous feat occurring in 1892. Talk about rarities. What those twin events tell us about baseball and high-velocity pitching of recent years, will be left for another discussion on another day.

Kilimnik Speaks -- and Evidence Backs His “No Collusion” Account. In an exclusive interview with Aaron Maté of RealClearInvestigations, the man cast as a linchpin of Trump-Russia collusion theories vigorously disputes efforts to brand him a Russian spy.

Peddlers of Russiagate Won’t Take Truth for an Answer. J. Peder Zane writes that the Biden administration is using a stealth campaign, aided by friendly media outlets, to target the truth-tellers who exposed the conspiracy to negate the 2016 election.

Coke Tempers Its Politics After “Woke Capitalism” Ad Campaign. Susan Crabtree reports on a $1 million effort to call out companies that, campaign organizer say, have put politicians before their customers.

Biden’s Icebreaker Remark Reveals Cracks in Arctic Strategy. Alaskan and others officials argue that the dearth of Coast Guard icebreakers has given China and Russia a commanding geopolitical advantage. Phil Wegmann has the story.

Sanctions Targeting Russia’s Bad Actors: Effective or Not? At RealClearDefense, John V. Parachini and Ryan Bauer examine whether steps taken by the U.S. and E.U. have curbed Vladimir Putin’s behavior.

“Inflation Tax” Targets the Poor and Middle Class. Alfredo Ortiz spotlights the reduced value of one’s earnings when prices rise.

Ending the Shame of Blaine. At RealClearPolicy, Nicole Stelle Garnett and Daniel T. Judge highlight legal challenges to state constitutional amendments that have kept private schools from sharing in federal coronavirus funds.

COVID Has Exposed Barriers to Better Medical Care. At RealClearHealth, David Herbst and Tori Venable write that the pandemic has shown states the counter-productivity of certificate-of-need laws.

Reimagining 2020, Sans Fauci, Redfield, Et Al. RealClearMarkets editor John Tamny engages in a thought experiment.

The Limitations of a Green Mandate. At RealClearEnergy, Larry Behrens outlines the costs and shortcomings of Biden’s electric power plan.

PA College Ditches Its Fraternities and Sororities. At RealClearEducation, John Hirschauer reports on action taken by Bloomsburg University.

Level the Playing Field for Adult Learners. Also at RCEd, Becky Klein-Collins urges policymakers and postsecondary leaders to expand prior learning assessment of students returning to school later in life.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com