Good morning, it’s Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. The drought that left Southern California a tinderbox and its residents wary of wildfires has given way to steady rainfall and worries of flash floods. Meanwhile, the waves of weather systems from the Pacific have covered the Mountain West in snow and prompted winter storm warnings in Chicago, forecasts of snow showers this evening in Boston, along with icy rain today in New York City and Washington, D.C.

But no matter where Americans live or what the weather -- and whether they voted for Donald Trump or Joe Biden -- everyone is asking themselves the same questions: Where are the promised coronavirus vaccines? Why is this taking so damn long? Here is one attempt to address those questions, although the answers are not satisfactory.

House GOP Draws Red Line on Federally Funded Abortion. Phil Wegmann reports on Republicans’ letter to the leaders of both chambers stating their continued support for the Hyde Amendment, which Democrats have targeted.

Rubio to Biden: Let’s Get $2K Payments Done Now. The Florida senator tells the president that a targeted relief bill would be supported by Republicans who object to unrelated add-ons and get help to needy Americans quickly.

Biden Must Resist the Left’s Environmental Overreach. At RealClearEnergy, Karen Fann warns against unintended consequences of “net metering” policies advocated by progressives.

The Economic Lesson of Tom Brady’s 10th Super Bowl. RealClearMarkets editor John Tamny writes that the quarterback’s success story teaches that inequality, whether real or perceived, can spur greatness.

Getting Antitrust Right Without Suffocating Tech Progress. Also at RCM, James Edwards lays out principles that should guide the new administration and Congress.

New Year, Same Disincentives to Work. At RealClearPolicy, Tarren Bragdon explains why the new $300 boost to unemployment benefits threatens to derail the economic comeback.

Basic Science Is Why We’ll Defeat COVID-19. RealClearScience editor Ross Pomeroy describes the role government can and should play during ordinary times to set the stage for combating unforeseen scientific challenges.

These Men Made History, Then Retired to Farms. At RealClearHistory, Francis Sempa spotlights a geographical triangle in Maryland and Pennsylvania.

