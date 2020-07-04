A Riven USA: Still the Last, Best Hope?

As Aristotle reminds us, it’s easy to make mistakes about equality. The simplest mistake is to believe that we deserve not only more than we have but also more than can be justified by any rational principle of distribution. This insight provides us with a concise explanation for political conflict: in any community, citizens will believe that they are entitled to more power than they have, based on their superiority in some area or another—any area will do, if it can form the core of a successful political appeal. The poor are superior in numbers, and therefore should have the most votes in the assembly; the rich pay all the taxes, and therefore should write all the laws; those whose superiority consists of their aristocratic breeding think that they should have the lion’s share of powerful offices.

We have a second great teacher of equality: Alexis de Tocqueville, who saw in the French and American revolutions the two faces of modern equality: the desire to tear down, and the desire to raise up. Both desires could be found in both countries, but the French were afflicted with the first, while the Americans were blessed with the second. If Americans were wise enough, Tocqueville believed, they could parlay this blessing into the foundation of the first successful modern democracy, one that could tame the contest for office and influence through the promise of equal citizenship and equal rights under law. By contrast, the desire to tear everyone down to the same level while raising the government to ever greater heights is the cornerstone of modern collectivism, in both its fascist and Communist varieties, and has been the source of much misery and destruction.

Tocqueville saw that both understandings of equality could exist in the same place, in different strengths, at different times; the great struggle of the modern era would be to suppress one and advance the other. To the extent that a nation governed itself freely, the struggle between the noble and perverse versions of equality would be conducted openly, through debate, persuasion, and example. Ultimately, the noble version could triumph only if citizens, as well as statesmen, understood its meaning and its importance.

Do we? Do they?

The Fourth of July is a time for celebration but also for reflection. Perhaps this is truer this year than at any other time in the memory of those now alive. At the moment, there is much furious denunciation of America, and many Americans will refuse to celebrate this Fourth. The urge to reject, to tear down, is everywhere, while the defense of the American experiment has retreated from most of the precincts and institutions from which its defenders might have been expected to emerge. To survive, any political order must be defended, by officials and citizens alike. But in this moment of doubting and rejecting, many leaders are silent, if not actively on the side of the rejecters. They either lack the courage of their conviction, or they have neither courage nor conviction.

And what precisely is it that the rejecters are rejecting? Their language makes this clear: it is America that must be rejected, not this or that policy or institution. They are revolutionaries, not policy wonks. Though they do not use the term, they are referring to the American regime—the institutions, laws, and procedures by which the American people have been governing themselves since 1789. They propose now to “end America”—that is, to end this constitutional regime, wiping the slate clean and beginning again, as the French revolutionaries did, with Year 1.

But they are not in the least bit serious about this. While rejecting America, they appeal continually (without attribution, of course) to Thomas Jefferson’s assertion that “all men are created equal.” They appeal as well to their “equal rights,” protected (largely without their knowledge) by the shrewd congressional management of James Madison, who made the Bill of Rights a reality. Many of them live in states that are still part of America thanks only to Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses S. Grant, and the Grand Army of the Republic, whose monuments they propose to remove or deface. They oppose racism but refuse to acknowledge (or do not know) that there is less racism in the United States at the present moment than at any time in its history—thanks to the great and heroic movement for civil rights that could only have been successful in a nation of free and equal citizens, living under the supremacy of the laws. It is that America whose birth we celebrate every July 4; it is that America that Lincoln called “the last best hope of earth.” And so it is, and so it shall remain, if the many have the courage to preserve it against the few who wish to destroy it.