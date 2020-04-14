Keys to Defeating COVID-19 Include Patience

Today in America we all share the same goals with respect to COVID-19. We want to keep ourselves, our loved ones, and our neighbors safe from the virus, and we want to get back to work, school, and our social lives as soon as possible.

These goals are achievable if we can meet three essential needs. Overcoming the threat requires urgent actions by those with scientific and medical capabilities to discover and validate COVID-19 solutions. Those who command logistical, political, or financial resources must direct immediate and strong support to these efforts. And patience is required from everybody else, to be guided by emerging scientific knowledge rather than by false claims or unsubstantiated hopes.

The scientific actions we need are straightforward and fall in two categories. We need valid diagnostic tests available at population scale and we need effective medical countermeasures that suppress the virus or lessen the severity of illness.

With respect to diagnostics, we have effective ways to detect the virus in nasal secretions with high sensitivity and specificity, but we need such tests to become available at greater scale and convenience. We need other laboratory tests that predict prognosis and guide therapy for infected patients. And we need blood tests to determine who has acquired immunity to the virus and the ability to apply such tests at scale.

As for countermeasures, we need rigorous clinical trials of existing drugs -- antivirals, anti-inflammatory agents, and others -- that plausibly can be repurposed to control COVID-19 or suppress its life-threatening effects. We need to discover and develop new therapeutic agents specific to this virus, since these are most likely to have high efficacy. We need methods to deliver antibodies that neutralize the virus (passive immunization) that can be scaled up to meet clinical demand, and ultimately, we need vaccines that promote natural immunity of long duration in the entire population.

The good news is that the scientific and medical communities in the United States and around the globe have stepped forward to meet these needs. These experts know what to do and have successfully overcome other deadly pathogens. We still have much to learn about how COVID-19 will behave over time and how different individuals respond to infection, and no therapy has yet been shown convincingly to be effective. But there is no shortage of creative ideas and outstanding expertise now in play. Virtually every academic medical center and many biopharmaceutical companies are working apace, and hundreds of promising research programs have been launched.

Good science can overcome the COVID-19 threat, and it will, if our politicians, business leaders, and philanthropists can put wind in the sails of the scientists and clinicians to deliver solid results at the most rapid pace possible. We will stumble on the path to overcoming this virus if research funding is inadequate, if snarled supply chains stall efforts to scale diagnostic tests or availability of therapeutics, or if misuse or misinterpretation of scientific results allows false leads to distract attention or siphon off resources from the best science.

The urge to use unvalidated tests, therapies, and preventive measures is strong. Desperate situations evoke an understandable (if often misguided) push to “Do something! Anything!” Plus, all of us want to be free again to gather with family and friends next month rather than next year.

But the pitfalls of making decisions ahead of solid scientific results and rushing forward on the basis of half-baked evidence could be profoundly damaging. Who would want to take a chance on receiving a placebo in a well-designed clinical trial if public officials are promoting a supposed remedy or vaccine in advance of solid evidence? Without controlled trials we will never stand on solid ground. What if antibody tests are used as a criterion to allow individuals back to work or school, but we subsequently learn the wrong measurements were used to assess immunity, and a massive second wave of infection follows? What if an inadequately validated vaccine, rushed out prematurely to millions, creates a false sense of security but then fails to protect recipients? In such a scenario, development and testing of a different vaccine that really works could be delayed, and public confidence in accepting an effective vaccine when it becomes available could be eroded. Patience, folks, please, while the scientists do their work.

So what should we expect in the months ahead? The information streams that reach me suggest that we must continue sheltering at home until new infection rates fall to very low levels and hospital capacity is adequate without forcing caregivers to work under crisis conditions. This will take some weeks for all, and perhaps months for many, even in hopeful scenarios.

Thereafter we can pursue stepwise loosening of controls (e.g. opening controlled environments like schools and workplaces in advance of public gatherings) if guided by widespread testing and decisions based on emerging knowledge about infectivity and immunity. Strict quarantine of infected patients and their contacts, plus rapid and vigorous containment of infection hot spots, will be mandatory. We must prepare thoroughly for a potential second wave of increasing rates of COVID-19 infection, and for new viral variants that may emerge. No one can predict with any confidence how soon these steps can happen, nor how soon drugs and vaccines can be proven to be safe and effective, and become available in sufficient supply.

To be sure, dealing with the virus while we await solutions presents many additional problems that must be addressed, but the best pathways out of the crisis depend entirely on new science. We’ll emerge more quickly and more completely if the necessary research can be pursued with urgency and is well supported. If so, then our patience will be rewarded.