Has Trump Helped Women? Let Me Count the Ways

Last month, radical leftists held their annual Women’s March in Washington. They claim the Trump administration doesn’t represent women, but the facts indicate otherwise. In reality, women have benefited from huge gains, financial and otherwise, during the past three years.

Take the most important issue for families: The economy. Our nation has created more than 7 million jobs since the 2016 election — and women have filled over half, or more than 4 million, of those vacancies. The unemployment rate for women stands at a minuscule 3.2%, and last September reached its lowest level since 1953. And as the unemployment rate has declined, so too did the number of women in poverty, decreasing by 1.5 million in President Trump’s first two years in office.

Likewise, President Trump and his administration continue to work to improve our health care system. As the mother of two young daughters, one of whom suffers from cystic fibrosis, I know that Donald Trump is fighting to help the sickest among us. That’s why the administration recently released a series of regulations that could lead to 28,000 new organ transplants every year, not only saving lives but also, saving up to $13 billion in taxpayer funds over five years.

Efforts like the organ donation rules don’t win much press, but they show how the president is committed to reform health care. His administration has approved record numbers of generic drugs, making once costly prescriptions more affordable for patients. Individuals also have new ways to achieve portable health insurance coverage, providing them with additional and better coverage options to choose from.

The recent news that life expectancy increased for the first time in four years, and overdose deaths declined for the first time in 30 years, also demonstrates the administration’s achievements in health care. We still have a long way to go to eliminate the scourge of addiction from communities large and small, but gains during the past three years show we can win the battle against opioid abuse in all its forms.

Our nation’s families don’t just have better jobs and better health care — they have better lives too. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act put more of Americans’ hard-earned dollars back in their own pockets, allowing them to spend as they see fit. President Trump has also worked to promote school choice, in the tax reform bill and elsewhere, so families can choose the best educational options for their children, whether in private or public schools.

Finally, Donald Trump stands as the most pro-life president in our nation’s history. His administration has worked tirelessly to ensure that taxpayer dollars do not flow to Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider. He has stood up for religious liberty, ensuring that doctors, nurses, and businesses do not have to engage in acts that violate their deeply held beliefs. And he has appointed pro-life judges who will strictly enforce our nation’s laws.

President Trump has provided numerous reasons for millions of women to support him over the past three years. I’m proud to do so myself. I can’t imagine the harm our country would face if the radical leftists — or, worse yet, their socialist brethren — won the presidency. Their policies would undo the recent gains women have received and be a dramatic setback for families.