Ellison, MeToo Issues Shadow Female Candidates in Minn.

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- In this midterm election year, feminists are hoping for a reprise of 1992 – dubbed the “Year of the Woman” after a jump in the number of women elected to Congress – and believe that the #MeToo movement is a potent force in their favor. That’s especially true here in Minnesota, which is represented in the U.S. Senate by two women, one of whom is running in November against another woman. Democrats are especially hopeful that the prevailing political winds will aid their candidates, in this state and elsewhere.

Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar, one of 10 Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats, is leading the charge against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. A former prosecuting attorney, Klobuchar said Tuesday that she disbelieves Kavanaugh’s denials that he tried to force himself on a 15-year-old girl while in high school. Kavanaugh’s accuser, said Klobuchar, “didn’t have a motivation to make this up.”

Tina Smith, the state’s other Democratic senator, called for delaying Kavanaugh’s confirmation until “a full and thorough investigation” takes place. Even before the accusations were leveled, the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, the formal name used by Minnesota Democrats, decried Kavanaugh’s appointment as a threat to women based on his conservatives views on abortion and other issues.

Among the DFL officials denouncing the nominee is Rep. Keith Ellison, the party's nominee for state attorney general. “Brett Kavanaugh, Trump could cement an extremist Supreme Court majority…for a generation,” Ellison tweeted in July. “With so much at risk, we must fight this pick with everything we’ve got to protect women’s rights.”

But Democrats are in a conundrum. In August, Ellison’s ex-girlfriend, Karen Monahan, accused the congressman of domestic abuse after her son posted about the allegations on social media. She said Ellison dragged her off the bed by her ankles and sent her abusive text messages. Monahan has been active on social media and her son claims to have seen a video of a violent interaction between his mother and Ellison. Monahan also posted medical records – indicating she reported the abuse to a physician in 2017 -- online last week after Democrats downplayed the allegations.

“She identifies the individual she was involved with as Congressman Ellison, and she is worried about retribution if she identifies him publicly,” reads one line in the medical document dated Nov. 28, 2017. The report noted that she did not have physical injuries requiring medical attention, but that Monahan asserted the abuse was emotional -- and had been physical in the past. Media outlets in the state are suing to unseal Ellison’s records from his 2012 divorce despite his ex-wife's support after Monahan’s story became public.

Ellison has denied the allegations and refused to meet with Monahan and an independent investigator hired by the DFL. The six-term lawmaker said he feared that any interaction would cause additional problems between him and Monahan, adding that it might also be misconstrued as indicating an interest in reconciling with her. “I don’t want to be in the relationship,” Ellison said at a PBS “Almanac” debate in St. Paul last week. “Therefore, I left the relationship. And so, to get back in touch with her again is not something I’m interested in doing. I’ve met somebody new. I’m trying to pursue my life and move on.”

That’s a far cry from the “believe the survivor” mantra that progressives have used in other cases – and which Klobuchar has voiced in the Kavanaugh appointment. The DFL endorsed Ellison’s bid for attorney general after his primary victory in August despite the allegations being made public. The party is also using him as a campaign surrogate for other candidates in the state and DFL officials say they have been in touch with the national party on this issue.

“I have talked to with Chairman [Tom] Perez on this just to brief him that there’s an investigation that’s ongoing,” said Minnesota DFL Chairman Ken Martin. He said the party will continue to stand by Ellison as the investigation continues. In only tacitly acknowledging his party’s inconsistency vis-à-vis the #MeToo movement, Martin sounds, well, like a Republican.

“We have to create a culture where women can come forward with any type of allegation and be believed and not be vilified and turned away,” said Martin. “We need to be able, at the same time, to recognize the due process component.”

The situation is especially dicey for Smith, who only assumed office after Al Franken was drummed out of the Senate last year by Democrats who insisted he resign after seven women accused him of groping them or patting them inappropriately. Franken initially refused to resign and did so only after several of his female colleagues joined the chorus again him. Klobuchar declined to echo those calls that he step down.

“I had condemned his conduct early on when the first allegation was made," Klobuchar said on CNN last December. "I felt I was in a different role as his colleague – that I'm someone that has worked with him for a long time. There's a lot of trust there, and I felt it was best to handle it in that way.”

Klobuchar’s office did not respond to questions about the allegations against Ellison, but in an NBC interview earlier this month she said she would campaign with Democrats in the state: “I will campaign with our ticket when the time comes.”

As for Smith, her aides suggest that the issue of his conduct toward women is best left up to Minnesota’s voters. She did not say whether she would campaign with Ellison. “Sen. Smith has said the allegations made about Congressman Ellison are very serious,” campaign spokeswoman Jen Gates told RCP. “He’s denied them and continues to address them, but ultimately it will be up to the voters to decide, and like everyone on the ticket, he’s going to have to make the case he’s the best person for the job.”

So far, Minnesota Democrats neither want to back away from Ellison nor repudiate him too conspicuously. Congressional candidate Dean Phillips is a case in point. He’s running against incumbent Republican Rep. Erik Paulsen in the state’s 3rd Congressional District. The affluent district in the Minneapolis suburbs is considered a top pickup opportunity for Democrats in November.

A little over a week ago, the Phillips campaign website advertised a door-knocking event with Ellison. When asked about it, however, Phillips’ aides clarified that the candidate was not in attendance. “The event last week was organized by the Minnesota DFL Party and cross-posted on our website,” explained campaign spokesman Richard Carlbom. “Dean was not in attendance. Many statewide candidates visit our district all the time and our schedule does not coincide.” Carlbom also pointed RCP to a statement Phillips made after the Ellison report came to light, which condemned the alleged actions.

Republicans have seized on the opportunity to try and portray Democrats as hypocrites. Paulsen said that despite his challenger’s claims of concern it took over a week for the campaign to issue any statement. Smith’s Republican opponent, Karin Housley -- who calls the seat she’s running for the “#MeToo-Al Franken” seat -- said that Minnesota Democrats have shown that their stance for women is conditional. “There’s a double-standard and that’s what’s wrong,” said Housley. “When it’s a Democrat who’s accused of sexual harassment they don’t want to hear it. But when it’s a Republican they want a complete and full investigation.”