America's Government -- Hooked Up to an Ivy Drip?

Here’s hoping that someone turned on a recorder when President Trump met with his Supreme Court finalists, for I’m guessing that in at least three instances the conversation went something like the Princeton interview scene in “Risky Business.”

Trump, to each of the judges who didn’t make the final cut: “Your stats are very respectable. You’ve done some solid work here.

“But it’s not quite Ivy League, now is it?”

Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Trump’s choice to be the nation’s 114th Supreme Court justice, is Ivy League . . . and then some. He spent seven years at Yale College and Yale Law School, earning undergraduate and law degrees.

If confirmed, Kavanaugh wouldn’t be the only Supreme Court member to have an all-Ivy higher education. Should he replace Harvard Law grad Anthony Kennedy, all nine Supreme Court justice will continue to be products of either Harvard or Yale Law.

There are two ways to look at this.

First, the highest court in the land, though multifaceted in its gender and religious makeup, has a scholastic diversity problem. Of the 237 law schools in the U.S. (205 of them ABA-approved, 32 not), only two are represented on the Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh, in fact, was the only one of Trump’s reported four finalists with the Harvard-Yale imprimatur. Judge Amy Coney Barrett? Notre Dame Law School. Judge Thomas Hardiman? Georgetown University Law Center. Judge Raymond Kethledge: University of Michigan Law School.

Paper mills those non-Ivy schools are not. Per U.S. News’ 2018 rankings, Michigan, Georgetown and Notre Dame placed eighth, 14th, and 22nd, respectively, among America’s law schools (Yale was top-rated, with Harvard and Stanford in a second-place tie).

Perhaps Kavanaugh lives up to his billing and turns out to be a stellar conservative jurist, as advertised. But the concept of a “who’s who” list of conservative judges for Trump included the notion that not all wisdom resided inside the Beltway – and not only Harvard and Yale produce stellar judges. If Trump gets a third judicial pick (Justice Thomas retiring is an intriguing notion), does the nomination process remain a Harvard-Yale game? Or, for the first time since Sandra Day O’Connor (Stanford Law), is the choice a non-Ivied jurist?

A second point worth noting: It’s not just the Supreme Court that’s covered in Ivy, but the White House too.

Starting with George H.W. Bush (Yale Class of ’48), the five most recent presidents have earned a combined seven Ivy degrees – George W. Bush (Yale-Harvard) and Barack Obama (Columbia-Harvard) being double-dippers. Yes, this includes Donald Trump, University of Pennsylvania Class of ’68 (apparently, this vexes the southernmost of the Ivy campuses).

Never before has the White House experienced such an Ivy rash. Prior to Bush 41, the last Ivied presidents were John F. Kennedy (Harvard and, briefly, Princeton) and Franklin Roosevelt (Harvard undergrad and a posthumous JD from Columbia).

The American presidency did experience an Ivy spurt in the first two decades of the 20th Century – Theodore Roosevelt (Harvard and Columbia Law), William Howard Taft (Yale) and Woodrow Wilson (Princeton). Somehow, the nation survived the 60 years between Roosevelt and the previous Ivied president, William Henry Harrison (the briefest of America’s presidents spent one semester at Penn; technically, he’s a non-graduate alumnus of the Medical Class of 1793).

Is America destined for an Ivy-Ivy duel in 2020, ala fellow Harvardians Obama and Mitt Romney in 2012 and Yalies George W. Bush and John Kerry in 2004? That would exclude the likes of former Vice President Joseph Biden, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

However, it rules in New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (Yale Law), Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (Columbia) and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (Dartmouth undergrad). As Harvard seems to work wonders for Democratic nominees (Obama, Kennedy and FDR went 7-0 in presidential elections) the smart option would seem to be former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, owner of two Harvard degrees (maybe that’s why some Obama insiders reportedly want him to run).

Does finding a non-Ivy nominee improve the Democrats’ chances of regaining the White House, and improve the political landscape in the process? A college pedigree doesn’t address many of the concerns and frustrations facing voters. It’s not a panacea for partisan bickering or reflexive obstructionism.

For that matter, college pedigrees don’t necessarily determine failure or success. On the one hand, there’s non-Ivied Reagan (Eureka), Lincoln and Washington (no college); on the other, there’s also Harding (Ohio Central), Buchanan (Dickinson) and Andrew Johnson (no college).

Speaking of Harvard, its new president has expressed a desire to modify the university’s image as a bastion for liberal elitism. Lawrence Bacow, who was raised in Michigan, wants schools in his native state to collaborate with the Ivy institution. “The world has changed,” Bacow recently told reporters. “We are well-represented already along the coasts. I’m not sure people in the part of the country where I grew up appreciate as much what institutions like this contribute to their welfare as well.”

Harvard gets to discover life in Big Ten Country. Time will tell if Judge Kethledge, or any other product from an institution in that part of the country, makes it to the Supreme Court.