Fact-Checking a Jest: Was the Joke on PolitiFact?

Political humor in this country will take a while to recover from the fallout of the partisan, foul-mouthed comedian at the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. But the week before, the art of the jest took a mugging from an unlikely source: PolitiFact.

On April 19, it published a piece headlined “Florida Democrats slam Gov. Rick Scott for defrauding U.S. taxpayers.” Written by Allison Graves, it examined a joke made on Twitter by the Florida Democratic Party at the expense of the Sunshine State’s governor, a current Republican candidate for U.S. Senate.

It all started when Rick Scott’s campaign aired an ad making a case for congressional term limits. During the spot, Scott is seen standing in front of a white board with a drawing of the United States. He strikes a red “X” over Washington, D.C., in an attempt to indicate the place in the country that most resists term limits. It was a cute gimmick, and Florida Democrats had a bit of fun in turn by tweeting an altered image of Scott in front of the white board.

In their version, Scott now stands in front of a map covered in red X marks and that reads “X marks the spot at every HCA location where I probably defrauded taxpayers.” The jab is in reference to Scott’s stewardship of the HCA hospital chain. Scott’s run ended badly in 1997 with his resignation as CEO in the midst of a federal investigation for Medicare fraud. The company was found guilty of bilking taxpayers, and paid $1.7 billion in fines.

This is excellent political gamesmanship. Moreover, the Democrats’ were, as the old saying goes, kidding on the square: HCA’s malfeasance was genuine, Scott really was its CEO, and Medicare fraud is a potent political issue in retiree-rich Florida. But was the Democrats’ quip worthy of a fact check?

PolitiFact’s editors thought so. Its piece dutifully examines the claim "X marks the spot at every HCA location where (Gov. Rick Scott) probably defrauded taxpayers." Graves rates that claim, using PolitiFact’s Truth-o-Meter, as “Mostly True.”

What was odd about this exercise is that, in an interview with Graves, Florida Democratic Party spokeswoman Caroline Rowland said the tweet was a joke and that the marks on the map weren’t meant to refer to specific cases of fraud at specific hospitals. That should have ended the matter. A gibe, although it may poke at important truths and can be reported by the press, should not be evaluated as if it is an objective claim.

Graves, however, took it all very seriously. “We don’t know a lot about the exact hospitals where fraud was found,” she wrote. “But the scope of the settlement suggests the Democrats’ map of eight spots isn’t that much of a stretch.” After linking to several past PolitiFact pieces on HCA, and providing evidence tracing the extent of the fraud, she added, “We could not find any other direct evidence that shows taxpayers were specifically defrauded in all eight of the cities pointed out by the Florida Democratic Party, but the [Justice Department press release] indicates that the fraud was a national issue.”

It’s a well-known adage in comedy that if you have to explain the joke, it isn’t funny. PolitiFact took this truism to another level, and in so doing raised a puckish philosophical question: Are fact checkers immune to humor? Graves also dutifully noted in closing that “Scott was in charge, so he bears some responsibility and has said so. But it's worth pointing out that we don't know how much he knew, and when he knew it.” (For the record, this author assumes that is probably what the Democrats were alluding to by including the word “probably” in their jokey image.)

We are not in the business of examining the veracity of fact checks. Rather, we seek to analyze how fact checkers do their jobs. It’s confusing why the Democrats’ joke merited a fact check in the first place. This is doubly true given that, as Graves noted repeatedly, PolitiFact looked into the HCA matter several times. The first of these fact checks, in March 2014, evaluated the claim that Scott “oversaw the largest Medicare fraud in the nation’s history.” This is an appropriate fact check. Shades of opinion came into play, including the big one: To what degree is Scott culpable if he didn’t know what was happening on his watch? Ultimately, however, Scott’s tenure at HCA is an objectively verifiable fact. Incidentally, that 2014 PolitiFact piece is the top Google result for the phrase “Rick Scott HCA.” So no one could claim that PolitiFact has not done its diligence on this issue.

Perhaps the tweet warranted a follow-up blog entry pointing readers to past PolitiFact work on the issue. But its own fact check? Graves dutifully attempted to correlate spots on the map with actual instances of fraud, all over a joke.