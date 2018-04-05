Wis. Judicial Election: Signaling a Blue Wave This Fall?

A blue wave may indeed be on its way in November. In March, Democrat Conor Lamb in Pennsylvania won in a congressional district President Trump carried by 20 points in 2016. On Tuesday, in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court election, a liberal challenger who nationalized the race prevailed. In a shocking outcome, Milwaukee County Judge Rebecca Dallet beat Sauk County Judge Michael Screnock, who was supported by conservatives, with 56 percent of the vote. Her decisive victory marked the first time liberals prevailed in an open seat state Supreme Court race in 23 years.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court still leans conservative, but this result was much more than correcting a single state court that tilts right. Across the country, judicial elections are traditionally nonpartisan. But liberals saw the Wisconsin judiciary seat as territory to be reclaimed – a blow to be struck in support of the national “#Resistance” movement. They nationalized the election, focused on President Trump and issues such as gun control. They brought in big dogs Democrats like Eric Holder and Joe Biden to drive the message home and rally their base. It worked.

What’s troubling for conservatives is that the left’s playbook, which failed in the past, seems to be working now. In Wisconsin, Democrats have tried this strategy before. A Supreme Court election in 2011 became a referendum on Wisconsin’s GOP governor, Scott Walker, and the Tea Party. The left lost. Why did it work this time?

The short answer could be that President Trump is firing up the #Resistance movement and, perhaps, suppressing turnout in traditionally conservative areas.

Dallet attacked Trump in her debut ad and later declared that she would “stand up” to him on the bench. This was an unusual tactic in Wisconsin. The state Supreme Court rarely, if ever, reviews the actions of the president. Moreover, in the past, state judges refrained from commenting on partisan political figures in order to remain as politically neutral as possible. Retired Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janine Geske told a local media outlet that she doesn’t remember this “ever happening.”

In addition to promising explicit opposition to the president – and Walker – Dallet chose to describe her “values” not in terms of judicial philosophy but political outcomes. She spoke of her support for “a strong public education system, clean air and water, the rights of working people to organize” and taking on “vestiges” of the “racial and patriarchal system.” She also ran in favor of tighter gun-control regulations – something that the Supreme Court cannot impose. All of these “values” are generally matters of concern for the legislature and executive branch.

Dallet declared the banning of assault weapons and raising the legal age to purchase firearms to be constitutional. While judicial candidates are not barred from stating their views on contested legal questions, they almost never do in an effort to remain, or at least appear, open-minded.

In case this judicial race wasn’t already political enough, enter Eric Holder, the former Obama attorney general. Even though he is not a resident of the Badger State, in early February he announced that he would be active in the election. His PAC, the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, spent $500,000 on digital ads in Wisconsin to promote Dallet. He zeroed in on Trump and, in one ad, told voters that they could protect their rights by protecting the court.

Holder came to Wisconsin for two campaign events on behalf of Dallet, one of which was hosted by NextGen Wisconsin – a liberal political group founded by Tom Steyer, the billionaire activist who is leading the impeach-Trump movement. At one event, Holder went on the offensive with particularly strident language: “To the extent that they want to have a fight, let’s do it. You want to rumble, let's rumble. You want to have a knife fight, we’re gonna do it.”

Democrats bet that Holder, a reviled figure on the right who embodied the executive overreach of the Obama-era, would do more to rally their base than the Republican base. Their strategy seemed to work.

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow even weighed in, declaring on her show: “This is technically a nonpartisan election, but the national political interest is clear.” Quite so.

Finally, former vice president Joe Biden conducted a robo-call Dallet’s behalf on the eve of the election.

The end result was a clear victory for the liberal-supported candidate. Turnout in Dane County, which includes the Democratic stronghold of Madison, was at November midterm levels, according to one analyst. Dallet won Dane County with a higher percentage, 80 percent, than any other statewide Democratic candidate. In contrast, Screnock’s margins in the important Milwaukee suburban counties eclipsed Trump’s, but lagged by three to six percentage points behind what the last successful conservative Supreme Court candidate earned in 2016.

More ominously, this extraordinary intervention on the left did not generate a commensurate response from the right. Dallet was able to win significant swing counties in the Fox Valley – Brown, Outagamie, and Winnebago. These three counties have been won three times by Walker and were key to Trump’s victory in 2016. If the #Resistance message energized Democrats, it did not seem to rouse conservatives.

Rick Esenberg is president of the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty.