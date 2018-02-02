Optimistic GOP; Hamstrung by DACA; 'Groundhog Day's' Bright Shadow

Good morning. It’s Friday, February 2, 2018 -- Groundhog Day. If you get that déjà vu feeling all over again by finding this Morning Note in your inbox, think for a minute how it feels when the author’s alarm goes off five days a week and I have to get up and write it.

I’m kidding. That’s a visual inspired by the movie “Groundhog Day.” I truly enjoy writing this little history-themed lesson every morning, and I love Harold Ramis’ 1993 film, which has stood the test of time and is now considered a Hollywood classic.

It’s such a common cultural touchstone that it’s alluded to without amplification in comedy, politics, and even everyday conversation. Sen. Dean Heller employed the movie’s construct this week to devastating effect against Republican primary challenger Danny Tarkanian.

Some serious film critics consider “Groundhog Day” one of the great theological masterpieces in the motion picture canon. If that seems unlikely to you, a charming exploration of that idea can be found in Jonah Goldberg’s National Review essay, itself a minor American classic, which is republished each Groundhog Day by the magazine. You can find it here.

In a moment, I’ll revisit this idea, which I explored in this space two years ago, fittingly enough, after Donald Trump finished a strong second in the Iowa caucuses.

In “Groundhog Day,” as I’m sure most of you remember, Bill Murray’s lead character is Phil Connors, an initially unlikeable weatherman from a Pittsburgh television station. Phil is coarse and rude to others and sports an attitude that veers between delusions of grandeur and self-loathing.

He refers to himself, albeit with a small amount of self-deprecating irony, as “the talent.” He views the Groundhog Day assignment, and perhaps weather reporting itself, as beneath him. He considers the entire town of Punxsutawney beneath him, too, come to think of it. He tells his producer, Rita Hanson (Andie MacDowell), that the locals are a bunch of hicks.

“He is a thoroughly postmodern man,” wrote Jonah Goldberg, “arrogant, world-weary, and contemptuous without cause.”

Rita is the opposite. Lovely and conscientious, she’s also empathetic. She tries to instill in Phil some enthusiasm for the assignment by telling him people love the annual groundhog rite. “People like blood sausage, too,” he sneers back at her. “People are morons.”

Perhaps it’s too much to say that the contrast between them is reminiscent of the differences between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Mrs. Clinton could be pretty tough and caustic herself. Maybe Trump and Jeb Bush is a better analogy. Remember, I was writing about this two years ago just after the Iowa caucuses.

In the film, of course, Bill Murray’s character eventually becomes less jaded, and not more, as he relives the same day over and over again. Once in a while, this same miracle happens with presidential candidates. When it does, it can be political magic. Forced to deliver the same speeches, fake the same smiles, shake endless hands along similar tarmacs and at chicken dinners day after day after day, some of them get to a Zen place. They realize, in spite of the cynicism that is an innate part of modern politics, that they actually like the people they are championing -- and believe the things they are saying.

This epiphany can produce a Franklin Roosevelt or a Ronald Reagan. Or it can all be an illusion -- the sleight-of-hand by an insincere demagogue who is little more than a Method actor. I suppose that judgment is a subjective one, ultimately left to the voters, not the pundits.

For a moment after his strong showing on the first day of February two years ago, Donald Trump seemed to channel the reformed version of Phil Connors. The candidate whose favorite insult is to call other people “losers,” had himself lost to Ted Cruz. True, finishing a close second didn’t really hurt Trump’s chances -- he knew he was poised to shake up the GOP establishment in New Hampshire -- but Trump still sounded gracious in defeat.

“Iowa, we love you!” he proclaimed that night. “We thank you. You’re special. I think I might come here and buy a farm.”

Okay, that was hardly in the same category as putting aside your ego and falling in love with an Andie MacDowell character. But buying a farm in rural America was straight out of the ending to “Groundhog Day.”

As the star-kissed couple embraces and Phil Connors gazes around the bucolic little town that is no longer his personal purgatory, he tells Rita, “Let’s live here!”

Then, as the closing music builds and just before the credits roll, Murray adds the movie’s last line: “We’ll rent to start.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com