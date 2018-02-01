Trump Lauds GOP's Successes as New Deadlines Loom

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. – President Trump took a victory lap celebrating Republicans’ “tremendous success” in 2017 at their annual party retreat here Thursday and laid a foundation for some of the issues they could potentially tackle ahead of this year’s midterms.

But before they can begin working on that agenda, GOP lawmakers will have to resolve myriad divisive and complicated issues with deadlines looming – the same issues, in fact, that have gone unanswered for nearly half a year and could threaten the party’s chance for a successful 2018.

Decisions on funding the government ahead of a shutdown deadline next week, resolving the status of young immigrants who came to the country illegally as children, and the need to soon raise the debt ceiling all sit in front of lawmakers when they return to Washington next week.

While Trump mentioned those issues, he focused mostly on the success stories. He singled out specific members of GOP leadership and rank-and-file legislators, praising the work they’ve done and giving them encouragement ahead of the elections. He said Speaker Paul Ryan called him earlier this week and said he’d never seen the Republican Party so united.

“Working together, we’ve accomplished extraordinary things for the American people over the last year, and I really believe this is just the beginning,” Trump said. He touted the new tax law, the repeal of numerous regulations, the confirmation of judges and other GOP successes.

Trump also addressed the road ahead on immigration, urging lawmakers to pass his proposal in the coming weeks. It includes a pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million young immigrants who came to the country illegally as children; $25 billion for the border wall and related security measures; limitations on family-based immigration; and the end of the visa lottery program.

Democrats have roundly rejected that proposal as a nonstarter, criticizing changes Trump is attempting to make to the legal immigration system. But Trump accused Democrats of using DACA as a political issue, and not actually working to get a deal.

“They talk a good game with DACA but they don’t produce,” the president said.

Still, he added that a solution on DACA would require “compromises” from Republicans. And within the GOP, various hurdles remain over any path toward putting an immigration bill on the president’s desk. A bipartisan group of senators has been in talks about a potentially narrower deal that wouldn’t include changes to the legal immigration system. Sen. John Thune, a member of party leadership, said Thursday it was possible a deal over just DACA and border security could be the end result.

“That may be the best we can hope for,” Thune said, noting that something that could pass both chambers is a “difficult needle to thread.”

But House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte said he didn’t think such a bill could pass the lower chamber. He said he hopes there will still be a vote on his immigration bill, which is more conservative than even Trump’s plan and would be unlikely to pass the Senate.

Though Republicans came out of the short government shutdown last month largely united in blaming Democrats – and in believing they were inoculated from public blame – divisions over another short-term funding measure are in full force, creating the potential for another continuing resolution ahead of the budget deadline next week.

“I don’t see the probability of a Freedom Caucus supporting a fifth CR without substantial changes,” Rep. Mark Meadows, the chairman of that group of conservative lawmakers, told reporters here. “We’ve had the land of promise for four times now on CRs. It’s time to put some real commitment to the effort before a fifth CR.”

Meadows and other House members are seeking more assurances about funding levels for the full year, and hope for an increase in the defense allocation. But Democrats are unlikely to support that without parity for non-defense spending, which complicates the picture. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis spoke to lawmakers here Thursday morning and were “clear and direct” about the need to get a permanent budget deal in place, according to Rep. Mac Thornberry, the chairman of the Armed Services Committee. Thornberry did not commit to voting for another short-term funding bill, and his support, as well as that of other defense hawks, will be crucial to GOP leaders.

“Nobody wants a government shutdown but we also cannot continue to inflict the damage that CRs inflict on the military,” Thornberry said.

Ryan said "progress" is being made on a spending-level agreement, but blamed Democrats for holding the issue hostage over immigration.

Despite the differences, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell expressed confidence that there wouldn't be another shutdown next week.

Republicans have also spent time at the retreat discussing potential agenda items for 2018, including a long-anticipated infrastructure plan. But there are even disagreements over that, including ways to pay for the $200 billion in federal funding Trump is urging. Republicans are hopeful they can navigate those issues, but infrastructure is unlikely to be addressed before funding the government and immigration are resolved.

“There’s an agenda out there that’s really meaningful. But in order to get there, we have to kind of deal with the must-do stuff,” Thune said.