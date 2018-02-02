The Takeaway: The State of Trump's Union -- Positive

Intriguing tidbits from the week in election surveys and public opinion polls.

Trump’s SOTU Triumph: The numbers are in for President Trump’s first State of the Union address and it’s clear large majorities of the public liked what they saw and heard on Tuesday night. A snap poll conducted by CBS News/YouGov showed 75 percent approved of Trump’s speech, with another 65 percent saying it made them feel “proud.” A CNN snap-poll found 70 percent saying they had a “very positive” or “somewhat positive” reaction to Trump’s speech. And an NBC News/Survey Monkey poll released Thursday evening showed 60 percent of those who watched the speech said Trump “focused on the right things.” Thirty-five percent said they were “enthusiastic” about the address, with another 21 percent saying they were “satisfied” with it.

Tax Cuts Rising: A new poll from Monmouth University shows the public’s opinion of the sweeping Republican tax reform signed into law late last year has improved dramatically. In December, only 26 percent approved of the plan, while 47 percent disapproved. Now, approval is up 18 points to 44 percent, while 44 percent disapprove.

Not surprisingly, the passage of tax reform also helped President Trump’s standing with the public. Now 55 percent say Trump has been at least somewhat successful in getting his agenda through Congress, while 41 percent say he hasn’t been successful. That represents a net 27-point swing in his favor from last month, when 42 percent said Trump had been successful at passing his agenda while 55 percent said he had not.

Sea Change on Tariffs: In yet another sign that Donald Trump has refashioned the Republican Party in his image, a new YouGov poll shows a majority of Republicans in favor of raising tariffs. Fifty-five percent now say raising tariffs on foreign-made goods protects American jobs. Only 12 percent disagree and 33 percent are not sure. Conversely, just 18 percent of Democrats agree that raising tariffs protects jobs in the U.S., while 39 percent disagree and 43 percent are not sure.

Further, 58 percent of Republicans favor raising tariffs on imported products to protect American jobs, even if that means higher prices for American consumers. Only 20 percent of Republicans oppose the idea. Among Democrats, just 27 percent favor raising tariffs if it means higher prices in the U.S., while 46 percent oppose raising tariffs.

America Blue Again? A new Gallup survey shows that, for the first time in three years, more states are solidly or lean Democratic than are solidly or lean Republican – at least based on residents’ self-reported party preferences. Gallup used the following guidelines for its rating: States with less than a five-percentage-point difference between Democrats and Republicans were labeled “competitive”; states with a five- to 10-percentage-point difference were labeled “leaning” toward one party or the other; and states that had a 10-percentage-point difference or more were considered “solid.” Democrats tallied 19 states in their column (15 “solid” and four in the “lean” category) versus 16 states that went to Republicans (13 “solid” and 3 “lean”), with 15 states falling into the “competitive” category.

As a point of reference, after Barack Obama’s election in 2008, Democrats held 35 states (29 “solid” and six “lean”) to just five for Republicans (four “solid” and one “lean”), which translated to a 30-point net advantage nationally among those who self-identified as Democrats over Republicans. By the time President Obama left office in 2016, the number of states held by Democrats had been slashed to 14, and the number of Republican states had quadrupled to 21, with the GOP holding a seven-point advantage nationally in self-identification.

Fly, Eagles, Fly! Three polls out this week confirm the public is rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LII. A Morning Consult shows 45 percent favoring the Eagles to just 26 percent rooting for the New England Patriots. A Marist poll mirrors those findings: 39 percent favor the Eagles and 26 percent favor the Pats. The support for the defending Super Bowl champs is even lower in a Monmouth University poll released Thursday. A tiny 18 percent want to see New England win another championship, while 43 percent would like to see the Eagles hoist their first Super Bowl trophy. Perhaps not surprisingly, after a tumultuous year in the National Football League, interest in the big game is not high: Just 21 percent say they “have a lot of interest” in the game, and another 49 percent say the most interesting part of this year’s broadcast will be the TV commercials.