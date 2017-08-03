Flake Amplifies Trump Criticism Amid Primary Concerns

Sen. Jeff Flake has doubled down on his criticism of President Trump ahead of his re-election campaign, a tactic that hurt GOP senators in 2016 and could become an issue in Flake’s primary next year.

The Republican lawmaker’s new book, "Conscience of a Conservative," rails against the president and holds the GOP accountable for selecting him as its nominee.

"Never has a party so quickly or easily abandoned its core principles as my party did in the course of the 2016 campaign," Flake writes.

Trump has been eager to see the junior senator from Arizona face a primary challenge. Flake was one of his toughest critics in the 2016 election and pointedly refused to endorse him. That stance led Trump to muse in front of an Arizona crowd that he was considering spending $10 million of his own money against the incumbent.

In 2016, two Republican senators who lost re-election -- Kelly Ayotte of New Hampshire and Mark Kirk of Illinois – along with Rep. Joe Heck, who unsuccessfully sought a Senate seat in Nevada, distanced themselves from Trump after the “Access Hollywood” tapes were made public.

Trump won’t be at the top of the ticket in 2018 but he remains popular among Republicans -- he has an 82 percent approval rating among that group, according to the latest Gallup poll -- and he won Arizona with 49.5 percent of the vote.

Thus far Flake has only drawn one official primary opponent -- Kelli Ward, who challenged Sen. John McCain in his 2016 primary. Ward, however, was heavily criticized when she suggested McCain step down after his brain cancer diagnosis and then floated herself as a possible appointee to his seat.

A more serious contender would be Robert Graham, the former state GOP chairman who is a big Trump supporter, or state Treasurer Jeff DeWit, who served as the Trump campaign's Arizona chairman before joining the national campaign. Neither has formally entered the race but both are considering it. The filing deadline for the August primary is a May 31, 2018.

Regardless of who joins the fray, the primary promises to be a rough-and-tumble affair. There is already a rumor floating around Arizona that Flake was offered -- and turned down -- an ambassadorship to South Africa, which the senator’s office said is untrue. (Flake did his Mormon mission in South Africa and speaks Afrikaans.)

One GOP strategist argued that having multiple primary candidates works to Flake’s advantage.

“I think his actions are trying to encourage more primary opponents to jump in,” a former Trump adviser said of the senator’s criticism of the president. “I look at that strategically and say this guy is trying to drum up a multi-field primary so I don’t have to face a one-on-one with a Trump person directly.”

It’s unusual behavior for a senator to so publicly challenge the sitting president from his own party and in such an unflinching manner.

Flake has dismissed concern about his political future.

“Some things are more important than a political career,” he said on CNN on Tuesday. “I think, yes, it would have been probably politically smarter to wait until you're safely re-elected to write a book like this, but then it wouldn't mean as much.”

Flake has never been a by-the-book Republican.

The former House member was especially supportive of his Democratic colleague Rep. Gabby Giffords after she was shot in the head at an event in her Arizona congressional district. When she returned to the House chamber in January 2012 for then-President Obama’s State of the Union speech, Flake escorted her down the aisle and was criticized when he helped her stand when Democrats applauded the address.

Others blasted him for offering a congratulatory tweet to fellow Sen. Tim Kaine last year after the Democrat from Virginia joined Hillary Clinton’s presidential ticket.

He’s also taken flak by some in the Republican Party for not being a true conservative, but those accusations conflict with his record. His book shares the same title as one published in 1960 by conservative icon Barry Goldwater, whose seat he holds and whom he sees as a mentor. Flake served as the executive director of the Goldwater Institute think tank in Arizona in the ‘90s when he became friends with another prominent conservative – Mike Pence, who ran a similar think tank in Indiana.

While the Gang of Eight member broke with his party on immigration and backed some of Obama’s foreign policy (particularly on Cuba), he is a fiscal conservative who has railed against earmarks, the mother’s milk of Congress. He has a 96 percent lifetime rating from the conservative group Club for Growth.

He also voted to repeal Obamacare and even tried to persuade (although he failed) to get McCain to vote for the so-called “skinny” repeal. He has voted in favor of legislation supported by Trump over 95 percent of the time this year.

Flake is also known as one of the most polite members of the Senate, a chamber where old-fashioned manners are appreciated even if they don’t play well on C-SPAN.

He addressed the vitriol in politics in his book, writing: "It is not enough to be conservative anymore. You have to be vicious. Of course, this culture of vicious dehumanization is bipartisan. But in the election of 2016, our side outdid itself. It helps if you ascribe the worst motives to your opponents, traffic in outlandish conspiracy theories, abandon reason and any old-fashioned notions of the common good, and have an unquenchable appetite for destruction."

For all the talk from Trump about Flake, there has been no overt action. There have been reports the White House is talking with Flake’s potential primary opponents, but the only GOP senator to face Trump’s public wrath thus far is Dean Heller.

America First Policies PAC, which supports Trump, launched an ad buy against Heller after the Nevada freshman opposed an early GOP version of a health care bill to repeal Obamacare. The ads ran less than 12 hours and were pulled after Republicans complained about attacking one of their own.

Trump also publicly pressured Heller during a July meeting with GOP conference on repealing and replacing the health care law: "This was the one we were worried about. You weren't there. But you're gonna be. You're gonna be. Look, he wants to remain a senator, doesn't he? And I think the people of your state, which I know very well, I think they're gonna appreciate what you hopefully will do."

However, Flake and Heller have different election worries: Flake is seen as more vulnerable in a primary in the red state of Arizona, whereas Heller is running against a strong Democratic candidate in a state Hillary Clinton won in 2016.

Notably, while Flake has been on a very public book tour, there have been no tweets from Trump on the matter – at least not yet.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked about Flake’s book during her briefing on Wednesday and questioned as to whether the president was still interested in funding a campaign against Flake.

“I’m not sure about any potential funding of a campaign, but I think that Sen. Flake would serve his constituents much better if he was less focused on writing a book and attacking the president more than passing legislation,” she said.

But will President Trump, when push comes to shove, go against a sitting Republican senator in a chamber where the GOP clings to a narrow majority?

“I think this president is going to fight for the voters of Arizona, and if he thinks the voters are getting short-changed by Jeff Flake I think he’s going to very active in making sure that trend reverses itself,” the former Trump adviser said.

Flake’s approach to the president has been different from that of other Trump critics, notably Sen. Ted Cruz, who railed against Trump’s candidacy and told delegates at the Republican National Convention to vote their conscience.

But Cruz eventually endorsed Trump and the two met at Trump Tower after the election. The Texas Republican helped the administration on its Supreme Court nominee, aided secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson get through the Senate when his confirmation looked to be in trouble, and tried to get a deal on a Obamacare repeal vote.

One GOP campaign strategist close to the White House said of Cruz: “He’s just been a partner to the administration and Flake has been an obstacle.”

In fact, on the day a Flake op-ed criticizing the president ran in Politico, Cruz was touting the party line in the halls of the Capitol.

“I think our priority needs to be honoring our commitment to repealing Obamacare and lowering premiums,” Cruz said.

Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey met with Trump and other state party leaders in July, where the subject of Senate races came up. He noted that Trump pledged his support for Cruz.

“My assumption, and it’s purely an assumption, [is] it’s because Senator Cruz has gone to some lengths to make it clear that he’s committed to working with our president,” Dickey said of the two men’s relationship.

He declined to give details of the president’s conversation with the Arizona GOP chairman, who was also in that meeting, about that Senate race. But when asked if the tone was different, he said: “It was.”