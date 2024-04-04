Laura Ingraham: J.K. Rowling Is Resisting The New Inquisition

LAURA INGRAHAM: I'm certain J.K. Rowling would recoil at being compared to Donald Trump. The lifelong feminist holds views antithetical to his, but when the far left in the U.K. started a petition to ban Trump from traveling there, she, a true liberal, drew a line.



J.K. ROWLING: I find almost everything that Mr. Trump says objectionable. I consider him offensive and bigoted. But, he has my full support to come to my country and be offensive and bigoted there.



LAURA INGRAHAM: Whether she likes it or not, Trump and she have something important in common. They're both threats to the New Inquisition. You know, the self-appointed enforcers of progressive conformity, the anti-free speech radicals who are threatened by anyone (and I mean anyone) who boldly expresses views that conflict or challenge their own.



Now, just as it would have been a lot easier, let's face it, for Trump to steer clear from politics in 2015 or retire after 2020, it would have been far easier for J.K. Rowling to back away from her views on transgenderism.



J.K. ROWLING: I absolutely knew that if I spoke out many people who would love my books would be deeply unhappy with me... I believe absolutely that there is something dangerous about this movement and it must be challenged.



LAURA INGRAHAM: For believing that a man is a man and a woman is a woman, she's been called a "vicious transphobe" and subject to relentless criticism from many, by the way, of her former friends. Even when Scotland passed a so-called anti-hate speech law, instead of shutting up, she wrapped it up, daring Scottish authorities to arrest her. Now police, undoubtedly wanting to sidestep the firestorm where the "Harry Potter" author [would] actually be charged, announced earlier today that she didn't violate the law, which says that the prosecution need only prove that her remark was likely, rather than intended, to offend members of class as defined by things like age, disability, faith, sexual orientation, transgender identity, or being intersex.



So-called hate speech would be prosecuted if merely a reasonable person would consider it threatening. That's a broad standard.



Now even the liberal Guardian newspaper admitted that the law was problematic, noting that nothing prevents it from being applied even for comments made in the privacy of your own home.



This has echoes of Mao's cultural revolution. Nor is there protection for schools, clubs, private institutions. In effect, the law proposes a potentially massive extension of police discretion into the private and social life of Scotland.



Now, this is when maybe you are thinking who cares? This is Scotland. I love Scotland but who cares what they do? This could never happen here. We have the First Amendment. Really?



When Trump questioned the impartiality of the judge in his hush money case, as we talked about, the judge simply slapped a gag order on him. If members of our military question the outcome of the 2020 election, and maybe posted about it or empathized in any way with the J-6 defendants, they probably needed to submit to "anti-extremism training."



DEFENSE SECRETARY LLOYD AUSTIN: The truth of the matter is we need your help. I am talking, of course, about extremism and extremist ideology... It concerns me to think that anyone wearing the uniform would espouse these sorts of beliefs, let alone act on them. But they do.



LAURA INGRAHAM: How many times have you heard college students feel like they can't be honest in their essays so instead they write to validate or echo a professor's political views?



COLLEGE STUDENT: When schools start endorsing or promoting specific ideologies that's unfair. You have to conform to their ideologies and beliefs. These teachers are pushing political and personal beliefs if you don't conform you will fail.



LAURA INGRAHAM: RFK Jr. Knows all too well how intolerant today's Democrats can be. They did everything they could do to keep them off the ballot. And they launched a campaign to bankrupt and jail Trump.



ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.: President Biden is the first candidate in history, first president in history that has used the federal agencies to censor political speech... The greatest threat to democracy is not somebody who questions election returns... If you have a government that can silence its opponent, it has a license for any atrocity.



LAURA INGRAHAM: For decades now, the left has been at war with free speech. Elite will go to the barricades to protect pornography, but when it comes to any political or cultural expression that offends the Neo-Stalinists on the left, they will use any weapon at their disposal to drive you into submission.



Radical Progressives spare no one, not even beloved liberals like Rowling, or music legends like Eric Clapton, who they effectively excommunicated for outspokenness against the Covid shot. NBC called it his "sad final act."



ERIC CLAPTON: The minute I began to say anything about the lockdown here my concerns I was labeled as a Trump supporter in America and I got some pretty heavy feedback.



LAURA INGRAHAM: So did Van Morrison. Well, nothing that distinguished doctors, of course, didn't experience. If they questioned the need for lockdowns, they questioned mandates, they questioned masks, they were persecuted because of their views. They never stopped though, fighting, regardless of the consequences.



Now, like Rowling, most of these people weren't political, they were simply pro-free expression, expressing themselves. In the case of the doctors, they were expressing their need for scientific inquiry to be free and frankly critical. But they got a quick education in how vicious the new left had become. There is zero and I mean zero tolerance for disagreement, certainly no debate. And if you deviate from the orthodoxy, yeah, you will suffer.



It's far more puritanical, far more repressive than anything you will find at most mega-churches in the South. Those brave enough to stand against these neo-Bolsheviks should be anyone who cherishes freedom.



You don't have to agree with Donald Trump to believe the lawfare being waged against him is one step closer to tyranny.

