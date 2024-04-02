RFK Jr. Says Biden Is "Much Worse" Threat To Democracy Than Trump: Weaponization, Censorship

CNN: “When people talk about the threat to democracy that Trump poses, do you really think that is equal to Biden?” RFK JR: “Biden is much worse threat to democracy.. President Biden is the first president history that has used the federal agencies to censor political speech” pic.twitter.com/zmtgNGn6Ke

KENNEDY: KENNEDY: Listen, I can make the argument that President Biden is a much worse threat to democracy.



And the reason for that is President Biden is the first candidate in history, the first president in history that has used the federal agencies to censor political speech, so to censor his opponent. I can say that because I just won a case in the federal Court of Appeals and now before the Supreme Court that shows that he started censoring not just me -- 37 hours after he took the oath of office, he was censoring me.



No president in the country has ever done that. The greatest threat to democracy is not somebody who questions election returns, but a president of the United States who uses the power of his office to force the social media companies, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter to open a portal and give access to that portal to the FBI, to the CIA, to the IRS, to CISA, to NIH to censor his political critics.



President Biden, the first president in history, used the Secret -- his power over the Secret Service to deny Secret Service protection to one of his political opponents for political reasons. He's weaponizing the federal agencies.



Those are really critical threats to democracy.



BURNETT: Donald Trump, of course, tried to overturn a free and fair election. He tried to overturn one, right? He's still fighting in court.



KENNEDY: Yes.



BURNETT: How is that not a threat to democracy?



KENNEDY: Well, I think that is a threat to democracy if he -- him overthrowing -- trying to overthrow the election clearly is a threat to democracy.



But the question was, who is the worst threat to democracy? And what I would say is, I -- I'm not going to answer that question, but I can argue that President Biden is, because the First Amendment, Erin, is the most important. But Adams and Hamilton and Madison said, we put the guarantee of freedom of expression in the First Amendment because all of our other constitutional rights depend on it. BURNETT: So...



KENNEDY: If you have a government that can silence its opponent, it has license for any atrocity.



BURNETT: So, just to be clear, you're saying you could make an argument that President Biden is a worse threat to democracy than Donald Trump?



KENNEDY: Absolutely.



BURNETT: That's what you just said.



KENNEDY: But who else has ever tried to -- who else has ever tried to -- what president in history has ever tried to censor political opponents? What president has weaponized the federal agency?



When my father came into the Justice Department, the first week he was there, he got all of the branch and division attorneys together, and he said, whatever we do, we are not going to use the power of the Justice Department for political reasons.



BURNETT: But Trump, of course, has said that he would do that.



(CROSSTALK)



BURNETT: He has said that he would do that.



KENNEDY: Of course, and that is reprehensible.



BURNETT: And he is the only president who's tried to overthrow the results of an election.



KENNEDY: Well, you know what? Let me say something about that.



I'm not going to defend President Trump on that. That was appalling. And there's many things that President Trump has done that are appalling. But, in 2001, we had an election stolen in this country during the Bush/Gore election.





