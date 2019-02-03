Back to Videos

Nick Sandmann: The Truth In 15 Minutes

|
Posted By Tim Hains
On Date February 3, 2019

Lin Wood, a libel lawyer hired by the family of Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann to represent their son, produced this 15-minute video providing vital context to the viral incident.

"A mob rushed to judgment to wrongfully condemn, threaten & vilify Nick Sandmann based solely on an out-of-context video clip," Wood tweeted. "It only takes 15 minutes to learn the truth. Here it is."







Related Videos
Covington Catholic Students Give Their Side Of The Story on 'FOX & Friends'

FOX NEWS CHANNEL: In an interview presented this morning on FOX News Channel’s (FNC) FOX & Friends, Covington Catholic High School seniors Sam Schroder and Grant Hillman joined the program to discuss the aftermath of the incident that took place this weekend between students of the school and...

Chris Hayes: Covington Catholic Incident Shows How Afraid Conservatives Are To Lose Their Privilege

MSNBC's Chris Hayes comments on the Covington Catholic student controversy and what that and other flashpoints say about privilege and justice in America.

Huckabee Sanders on Covington Media Coverage: "I've Never Seen People So Happy To Destroy A Kid's Life"

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders condemned the media for coverage of the Covington Catholic students. Sanders said the media should learn a lesson about being too quick to judge, noting a discredited BuzzFeed story and the Covington Catholic student controversy at the Lincoln...

MAGA Covington Catholic Student Nick Sandmann: "I Was Not Disrespectful" To Nathan Phillips

In an exclusive interview with NBC's Savannah Guthrie, Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann said he "had every right" to stand in front of Nathan Phillips, but now wishes he and his classmates "would have walked away and avoided the whole thing." Phillips told NBC he "felt threatened"...

Tucker Carlson: Media Class Fails To Learn From Buzzfeed And Covington Failures

FNC's Tucker Carlson explains how the media is making excuses for jumping on two false stories this week.

Behar: Covington Catholic Incident Happened Because "We're Desperate To Get Trump Out Of Office"

On Tuesday's edition of ABC's 'The View', co-host Joy Behar said the Covington Catholic incident at the Lincoln Memorial this weekend occurred because "we're desperate to get Trump out of office." WHOOPI GOLDBERG, HOST: Many people admitted they made snap judgments before these other facts came...

Covington Catholic Chaperone: Students Were Targeted Over Religion, MAGA Hats

In an interview presented this morning on FOX News Channel's FOX & Friends, Covington Catholic chaperone mom Jill Hamlin shared her opinion on why students from the school were targeted during a trip to Washington, D.C. Hamlin said the now-viral confrontation with Native American activists was a...

Donald Trump Jr.: The Media Wants A Bunch Of White Catholic School Boys In MAGA Hats To Be "The Enemy"

Donald Trump Jr. joins 'The Ingraham Angle' to talk about Buzzfeed News' debunked report on Michael Cohen and the viral controversy surrounding the Covington Catholic school boys' confrontation with a Native American elder at the Lincoln Memorial. "You had some Catholic school boys who were at...

Tucker Carlson: Media Rushes To Bash MAGA Hat-Wearing Students

FNC's Tucker Carlson picks up the pieces of the viral media frenzy over the interaction between Covington Catholic high school students and Native American Nathan Phillips at the national mall: If you were on social media over the weekend, you probably saw the video. It was shot Friday...

Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2019 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site