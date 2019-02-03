Lin Wood, a libel lawyer hired by the family of Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann to represent their son, produced this 15-minute video providing vital context to the viral incident.



"A mob rushed to judgment to wrongfully condemn, threaten & vilify Nick Sandmann based solely on an out-of-context video clip," Wood tweeted. "It only takes 15 minutes to learn the truth. Here it is."





Nick Sandmann: The Truth in 15 Minutes



A mob rushed to judgment to wrongfully condemn, threaten & vilify Nick Sandmann based solely on an out-of-context video clip. It only takes 15 minutes to learn the truth. Here it is. https://t.co/QGglyZwiIa — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) February 2, 2019

Some say a 15-minute video is too long to go viral. Will we allow incomplete 30-second video clips to be basis for agenda-driven false accusations & threats against a 16-year old student? Please share the full truth about what was done to Nick Sandmann. https://t.co/QGglyZwiIa — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) February 2, 2019





