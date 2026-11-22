Trump Optimistic About FBI Database Hack: "Maybe We'll Learn Things"
"Maybe we'll learn about the voter fraud."
Published Nov. 22, 2026
President Trump put reports that the FBI's National Crime Database had been hacked into a "positive light" during an interview Saturday on FOX News Channel, saying: "Maybe we'll learn things we wouldn't have learned otherwise."
"I always like to put things in a positive spin," the president said. "As soon as I heard about it a little bit before, I said, Well, that's an interesting situation. I wonder who's doing it."
KAYLEIGH MCENANY, FOX NEWS: I want to get to this news that's coming in to Fox about the FBI National Crime Information Center that was hacked.
We do not know who did this at this point. I know it's just coming in, but it comes amid a wave of cyberattacks and various outages. I wanted your thoughts on this.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, we just heard about it, and I will say that it's not good. I don't like that.
But maybe we'll learn things that we would have never learned otherwise because, you know, you had the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax. You had all of these other hoaxes. We call it "Ukraine, the "Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine" hoax, the perfect phone call, as I say.
You have so many other things, and maybe we'll learn about them. Maybe we'll learn about the voter fraud, all the voter fraud that took place.
So I always like to put things in a positive spin. So as soon as you said that, and as soon as I heard about it a little bit before, I said, "Well, that's an interesting situation. I wonder who's doing it."
Because wouldn't it be great to learn about Russia, Russia, Russia? I know exactly, but people should hear about it because it actually put our country in danger.
And so maybe we'll learn things that we wouldn't have learned otherwise.
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