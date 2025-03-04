Elon Musk recently posted on X in response to a reference to Bill Clinton’s “Reinventing Government,” which resulted in a reduction of 377,000 federal jobs during the 1990s. “Sounds familiar,” Musk tweeted.

DOGE has a laudable goal, as did the similar effort launched under President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore, who also sought to reduce waste and improve efficiency of the federal government. They dubbed the “Reinventing Government” initiative, “REGO.”

I would suggest that Musk spend some time on the telephone, as I did this past weekend, with Elaine Kamarck, the director of the REGO team in the early 1990s. (She currently is a senior fellow in Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution.)

Musk would realize, as I did after talking to Elaine, that the DOGE approach differs from the previous effort in at least three major respects.

First, unlike DOGE, REGO was an official White House initiative and thus transparent. Kamarck and her REGO team were subject to the same rules of transparency, accountability to the Office of the President, financial disclosure, and avoidance of conflicts of interest applicable to all the rest of us who worked in the White House.

Why Musk resists this level of public accountability is a mystery. He must have known that once he stepped into the public arena by taking on this responsibility, he would be more successful by avoiding even the appearance of a conflict or being coy with the media about his title and simply ignoring federal rules about federal ethics disclosure requirements.

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Second is Musk’s penchant for “moving too fast to produce the desired results,” in Kamarck’s words. She reminded me that it took months for her and her REGO team to visit personally with hundreds of federal employees at all levels. “We got our best ideas to reduce the work force from federal employees themselves,” she said. “They knew more than we did where savings could be found by eliminating duplication and using better technology.”

By rushing ahead so quickly in their desire to achieve dramatic results, Musk and the president have invited criticism even from Republicans. Utah Sen. John Curtis went on the record with ABC news, stating: “I think if there’s one thing I could change about the DOGE, it’s that it’s moving so fast – it’s really not factoring in the human element.”

Finally, and perhaps most important, President Clinton’s “third way” style of governance was to seek bipartisan support in Congress. This approach worked so well because it ensured that the executive and legislative branches of government and both parties could share credit. In 1994, Clinton signed the bipartisan Federal Workforce Restructuring Act, which offered a $25,000 buyout to federal employees (unless they worked for the Department of Defense). It wasn’t controversial because Democratic and Republican leaders had been consulted as the legislation was being drafted.

In stark contrast, Musk somehow thinks wielding a chainsaw at the hyper-partisan, red-meat CPAC is the way to achieve public support for the necessary process of trying to make the federal bureaucracy leaner and more effective. Kamarck and her REGO team did the opposite. They were never accused, as Musk was by Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, of “indiscriminate workforce cuts.” Kamarck’s team, with the express approval of Clinton and Gore, preferred to remain in the background. They took their time to listen to federal employees and absorb their on-site wisdom. Instead of generating lawsuits, they produced significant budget cuts.

I have known Bill Clinton since shortly after graduating from law school in the late 1960s. Long ago, he decided he could remain true to his progressive Democratic principles while also practicing fiscal responsibility. During his presidency, the federal work force was significantly – but carefully and constructively – reduced.

Something else is different this time, too. No one in REGO demonized government employees. And when jobs were eliminated, it was done with sensitivity, not malice or glee.

Over his two consecutive terms, Bill Clinton reduced the federal government workforce by 377,000 jobs. He completed three consecutive years of budget surpluses, paying down the national debt significantly.

And he had a 65% job approval rating when he left office – the highest rating in modern U.S. history for a departing president serving two terms.