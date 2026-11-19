Imagine a handyman knocks on your door and offers an all-in-one home maintenance service. His team of plumbers, painters, window washers, and appliance experts will come and take care of all your household needs for a monthly fee of $100. You shake hands and sign a one-year agreement.

Sounds like a good deal, right? There is just one problem.

After six months, his team has never repaired anything when you called. In fact, they’ve even broken a few windows and clogged your toilet even further. Your handyman promises improvements, but first, you must increase your monthly fee to $270, and he can’t guarantee any project will be completed for another three years.

Of course, you would never agree to this, and you would fire him immediately. You would never dream of paying someone more money to fix a problem that they made worse.

But that’s exactly what our government has allowed at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

In a much-needed effort to modernize veterans’ medical records nationwide, the VA awarded the company Cerner a 10-year, $10 billion contract in 2018. Oracle, one of the largest software and cloud companies in the world, acquired Cerner and took over the project in 2022. Today, only 19 of the VA’s 170 medical centers have implemented the modern record-keeping technology, but our government has just rewarded Oracle with more money and more time to continue its work.

Our government has played the fool. The handyman’s unfilled promises have won him an even bigger payday.

Before Oracle acquired Cerner, an internal investigation by the VA’s Office of Inspector General counted 360 major incidents at the first five medical centers using the new technology, citing outages, slowdowns, inadequate performance, and overall dysfunction.

But Oracle failed to fix the problem. In 2023, nearly five years into the contract, the modernized system had only been implemented at five medical centers across the country. At one of these centers, over 11,000 veterans’ clinical orders were unknowingly sent to the wrong place. The system contributed to the deaths of four veterans. The VA then paused any further rollouts and promised accountability.

Years later, our government has willfully ignored this history and is finding new ways to waste money. Oracle was recently awarded an additional $17 billion and given three more years on its contract, until 2031, to implement the modern system across all 170 medical centers. This comes after the same VA OIG warned the total program cost could very well balloon to nearly $50 billion.

And it’s not just at the VA. Oracle has a history of overpromising and underdelivering.

In March of last year, the Department of War canceled a human resources overhaul program that was a whopping $280 million over budget and six years behind schedule. The Pentagon canceled a previous payroll upgrade in 2010 that cost $1 billion over 12 years and delivered nothing. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the time said, “This program has been a disaster.”

The Air Force had a similar experience when it canceled a new software program in 2012. After eight years and $1 billion had been wasted, it concluded the software could deliver only 25% of the capabilities of its previous system. The assistant secretary of the Air Force at the time told Congress he was “personally appalled.”

Each instance has Oracle’s fingerprints all over it, proving that not only does it have a history of overcharging our government, but it also drags out projects for long periods with little to no results. There simply wouldn’t be enough space on this page to detail their history of bribing foreign officials, creating slush funds, defrauding the General Services Administration, and producing multiple shortcomings with California and Oregon’s state governments.

The utter debacle at the VA is a disservice to our veterans who depend on medical care day in and day out, but it is also a slap in the face to the American taxpayer footing the bill. Can you imagine if your next-door neighbor hired the handyman service and tried to make you pay for it? Our government is rewarding failure and making its citizens shoulder the cost, without batting an eye.

The most troubling part is that the executive branch has recently given Oracle even more power: a 10-year, nearly $400 million contract to replace over 100 federal human resource systems with a single, cloud-based management platform. What makes OPM and OMB think this time it will turn out any differently than disaster and leaving officials appalled?

It’s no wonder the House and Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committees summoned Oracle’s CEO to testify before Congress this week. He refused to appear at a hearing in September, and enough is enough; it is time his organization is held to account.

A Fox News poll taken just weeks before Election Day found that voters were more concerned with “corruption in government” than the economy, gas prices, the war in Iran, or AI. Elected and bureaucratic officials enriching themselves with money and power at the expense of their citizens is a tale as old as time. But what does it say about our government when it chooses big business over veterans?