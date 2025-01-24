Newsletter

On Fact-Checking and Bobbleheads By Carl M. Cannon @CarlCannon (X)

I spent a week in Milwaukee last summer at the Republican National Convention and developed an appreciation for the place. I liked the people. The city has several nice public golf courses, which I explored – purely for research purposes – with colleagues Andrew Walworth and Tom Bevan. The Harley Davidson Museum, which Tom and I visited in 2023 while covering a GOP presidential primary debate, is superb. Yet a press release that came across the transom this morning showed me that I missed something I think I would have enjoyed: The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

The enterprise has a timely new bobblehead of Bernie Sanders, arms folded in a scowl, inspired by the Inauguration Day body language of Vermont’s socialist senator. I was struck that day by Sanders’ demeanor. He didn’t skip the ceremony (like some people we could mention), but he didn’t pretend to be happy about it, either. At 83, Sanders is five years older than Donald Trump (and one year older than Joe Biden), so he can’t realistically run for president again. In other words, he had a right to be grumpy. But the new Bernie bobblehead suggests that he has made it cool to be curmudgeonly.

* * *

On the other end of the experience spectrum is Rep. Eric Swalwell. He first came to the attention of those outside his safely Democratic California congressional district in 2019 when he somehow decided, at age 38, that the reflection he saw in the mirror was presidential timber. It’s become a quadrennial ritual in this country: A millennial of no particular accomplishment imagines himself in the Oval Office. Instead of seeking solace by re-reading “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,” he forms a presidential “exploratory committee.” Most recently, Vivek Ramaswamy followed in the (tiny) footprints of Swalwell, Andrew Yang, and Pete Buttigieg.

Swalwell’s main talent, it seems, is irritating Republicans. But he also annoys those of us who are sticklers for facts. Befitting someone of his generation, Swalwell is adept at social media. The Hill newspaper once dubbed him “the Snapchat king of Congress.” But it can be a mistake to let media flattery go to one’s head, as Swalwell proved this week by emoting on X against President Trump’s pardon of the J-6 rioters.

“There has not been a day in America where more cops were hurt in a single event than January 6,” Swalwell tweeted. “For his first act as President, Donald Trump releases every rioter who attacked and hurt those cops. This is the Joker releasing the lunatics of the asylum to unleash all hell.”

Even aside from the goofy “Batman” reference, this claim is specious. More than that, it’s offensive. I shouldn’t have to point this out, but on Sept. 11, 2001, 72 law enforcement officers died while responding to the terrorist attack. On July 7, 2016, a sniper who attended a Black Lives Matter protest and said he wanted to “hurt white people” shot and killed five Dallas police officers and wounded seven others. On Nov. 29, 2009, four officers of the Lakewood Police Department in Washington state were shot and killed in a coffee shop outside Tacoma by an ex-convict who was out on bail on charges of child rape.

I would go on in this vein, but you get the point. The only gunshot fired on Jan. 6, 2021, came from a policeman and it killed an unarmed woman. Whatever your view of that encounter, or of President Trump’s pardons, taking liberties with the facts doesn’t bolster your argument, congressman. It undermines it.

* * *

Now that I’ve entered the perilous waters of fact-checking, I can’t help but notice that much of what the new president said this week in his marathon press conferences, interviews, and speeches defies reality. I’ll choose a few statements at random. In an Oval Office sit-down with Sean Hannity, Trump said he won the “youth vote” by 36 percentage points. Trump also said in his Inaugural Address that the inflation rate under President Biden was record-setting, and that he will “revoke the electrical vehicle mandate.”

Now, it’s true (to the chagrin of the New York Times) that Trump performed much better than recent Republican candidates (including himself) with young voters. It’s not true that he won a majority, let alone that he prevailed over Kamala Harris among this cohort by 36 points.

The inflation rate did reach 9.1% under Joe Biden (who mysteriously denied this fact repeatedly), but it was 14% in 1980 when Jimmy Carter was president. And to say that there is a federal government EV “mandate” isn’t really the right way to characterize the previous administration’s directives. But I don’t want to nitpick, especially since next week I plan to take aim at the idea that William McKinley really was, as President Trump proclaimed, the “tariff king” – and whether changing the name of Denali back to Mt. McKinley makes any sense whatsoever.

As you can infer, I’m skeptical. On that note, I’ll refer you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, while touting a handful of our recent original offerings:

* * *

