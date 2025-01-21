Good afternoon. This is the first of my twice-weekly columns under a new format. The “Morning Note” lasted more than a decade, so it was time for a change. For starters, this newsletter will appear on Tuesday and Friday afternoons.

I previously focused on meaningful dates in U.S. history (and got a book out of it), and also used the format for a “quote of the week,” which was also usually a blast from the past. “Cannon Fodder” will be timelier. I will still highlight stories and columns from RealClearPolitics and our sister sites, but the list will be more selective. So here we go …

Let’s start with the faux scandal of the week: the bizarre mischaracterization in the media and by some Democrats of a gesture made by Elon Musk at President Trump’s rally Monday.

Musk bounded onto stage, telling the crowd that elections matter – and that this one really mattered. So far, so good. This is the kind of thing political activists say every four years.

“Thank you for making it happen,” Musk added. “Thank you, my heart goes out to you.” With that, he twice touched his heart and extended his arm toward the crowd. The audience reciprocated with cheers.

So what’s the problem? I’m unsure who started it, but the first salvo I saw came in a tweet from the official X account of PBS Newshour. “Billionaire Elon Musk gave what appeared to be a fascist salute Monday while making a speech at the post-inauguration celebration for President Donald Trump at the Capital One Arena.”

I initially thought it was a spoof. Alas, PBS was serious. The passive voice is a tipoff, one supposes. To whom did this gesture “appear” to be to be a fascist salute? Not me. I watched it live and was struck by Musk’s unrestrained physical enthusiasm. Here’s what “appeared” to be happening: A man who is never going to be confused with a professional dancer, or even an athlete, bounced around on stage like a happy teenager at a rave and made a genuine and (literally) heartwarming gesture to a like-minded crowd.

CNN waded in with the fascist take, however, along with the usual suspects, including the BBC, Politico, and The New York Times. The Times headline, “Elon Musk Ignites Online Speculation Over the Meaning of a Hand Gesture,” was accurate as far as it went. There certainly was a lot of chatter about Musk on social media. But this raises a question about the role of the press today, and whether politicians cynically using social media are driving the bus. In their online activity the usual suspects in Democratic Party circles repeated, and amplified, the claim that Musk had given a “fascist” or “Hitler” salute.

Responding to the PBS tweet, Rep. Jerrold Nadler posted the following on X: “I never imagined we would see the day when what appears to be a Heil Hitler salute would be made behind the Presidential seal. This abhorrent gesture has no place in our society and belongs in the darkest chapters of human history. I urge all of my colleagues to unite in condemning this hateful gesture for what it is: antisemitism.”

Conservatives responded with contempt. Nadler made a particularly juicy target, as he recently voted against a Republican-sponsored bill designed to curb the frightful rise of antisemitism on college campuses. “Perhaps sit this one out Congressman” tweeted one critic.

“You literally fell asleep when I testified before the House Judiciary Committee, describing how my classmates were chanting in support of Hamas and for the death of Jews,” tweeted an M.I.T. student. “Spare us with your fake condemnation about Musk.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, predictably, went even further than Nadler. The Anti-Defamation League issued a measured statement noting that Trump’s first day back in the White House was a “delicate moment” for many Americans but that Musk “made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute.” In response, Ocasio-Cortez attacked the ADL.

“Just to be clear, you are defending a Heil Hitler salute that was performed and repeated for emphasis and clarity,” AOC tweeted. “People can officially stop listening to you as any sort of reputable source of information now. You work for them. Thank you for making that crystal clear to all.”

This was a witless response, even for someone who wears her emotions on her sleeve, and AOC was lit up on X, with the most frequent critique seeming to be that she is “stupid.” (The preferred insult for Nadler was that he is “a liar.”)

I wish it were that easy. There are plenty of lies told by politicians, on both sides of the aisle. And during a week in which the mayor of Philadelphia couldn’t spell the name of her city’s football team, I won’t claim that every officeholder in America is a genius. But Jerry Nadler went to Columbia University and attended Fordham Law School while working full time. He’s neither lazy nor dumb. AOC was smart enough to figure out how to knock off a member of the Democratic Party leadership in a sublimely run primary campaign.

So what really accounts for the absurd smear of Elon Musk? Ego is part of the equation, along with intolerance for opposing views. But the constant is hyper-partisanship. Fourteen months ago, Joel Greenblatt, the liberal CEO of the Anti-Defamation League ADL, said that Ocasio-Cortez and her fellow “Squad” members had marginalized themselves with their anti-Israel extremism. AOC apparently hasn’t forgotten the rebuke and was willing to call a political opponent a Nazi in order to even the score. As for Jerry Nadler, he’s long been one of the most reflexively partisan members of Congress. And that’s saying something: Congress hasn’t been this polarized since the Civil War.

Politicians will politick. The media, however, isn’t supposed to cheerlead this kind of behavior (let alone start it). I’ll write more on this soon. In the meantime, I’d like to give the last word to the ADL, but not before touting a few of RealClearPolitics’ stories and columns:

“Our politics are inflamed, and social media only adds to the anxiety,” the Anti-Defamation League noted Monday. “In this moment, all sides should give one another a bit of grace, perhaps even the benefit of the doubt, and take a breath.”

Words to live by.