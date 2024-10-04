Inflation Is a Political Death Sentence—Even After It Abates

Across the Western world over the past year, incumbent political parties have been getting thrashed in elections.

Contrary to some of the dominant narrative, this trend is not reflective of a massive shift toward the hard right across a range of countries – though hard right parties have benefited.

The likelier explanation is that a sizeable chunk of voters, or at least swing voters, are ejecting those who were driving the train when inflation was running high – and that even after inflation rates come down, it take voters awhile to notice, adjust to higher prices, start regarding them as “normal” and “to be anticipated,” and return to anything approaching prior levels of comfort with incumbents.

The latest – and best – indicator of this trend can be seen in current data sets from the U.S. Democrats have been frustrated to note that well into 2024, many voters have continued to express concern about “inflation,” when it’s been over two years since inflation peaked at 9.1% and inflation has not run at 5% or above since March 2023. For two months now, inflation has actually been running at less than 3%. But only two and a bit years after that peak 9.1% number are we seeing actual inflation expectations down to their lowest since 2020. It seems that people are acclimating to higher prices that were locked in a couple of years ago – “finally,” Democrats might be heard to sigh. At the same time, in every swing state – AZ, GA, NC, NV, MI, PA, WI – we’ve seen an uptick in Vice President Harris’ polling numbers. Of note, this is not compared to where President Biden’s numbers were against Trump at the point Biden withdrew – it is comparing where Harris started to where she is now. This year’s election is still likely to be very close, and Harris’ movement is in many cases within the margin of error of polls. But the trend line is clear – Harris has been moving up as inflation has been going down and people have had more time to adjust.

Of course, correlation is not causation – and the big money ad guys and ad buyers making a fortune from this very expensive election will happily tell you it’s all due to them and the money Harris’ campaign and Democrats writ large are spending on the airwaves. Harris’ debate preppers might tell you it all comes down to her debate performance (though the trajectory seems clear pre-debate, and we still don’t have quite enough data at the state level where this election will ultimately be decided). And Donald Trump being Donald Trump and being back in the public eye so much is probably not helping the Republican side in terms of overall trajectory. (Ironically, it seems that Trump being locked in a room with his lawyers or spending his days in court might actually have been the best thing for his reelection chances.)

But the correlation between high inflation numbers – and not enough time having elapsed between peak inflation and elections occurring for incumbent parties to get enough benefit of the doubt to perform decently – is playing out elsewhere, too.

In the United Kingdom, inflation did not peak until October 2022, and when it did, it peaked at the higher rate of 9.6%. Notably, this meant that a full two years had not elapsed at the point when former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the last election – the end of May, with the election itself taking place on July 4. Only last October did inflation fall below 5%, and only in April did it tick down to 3% – not much of a gap before British voters were asked to add to Conservatives’ 14-year stretch in control of government. Again, there are other reasons the Tories lost. Among other things, after 14 years a lot of voters just felt an impetus for “change,” no matter what they might be “changing” to, and COVID and water pollution scandals and strains on public services just put a lot of people off the incumbents.

As in the U.S. and elsewhere, worries about too-high, or just badly-managed, immigration sparked a shift toward further right candidates (those representing the Reform Party). But it’s worth noting that when people get concerned about the economy, often they develop greater concerns about immigration and the fear that foreigners might be benefiting economically – and on their home turf – when they themselves have not. As Alex Nowrasteh, vice president for economic and social policy studies at the libertarian CATO Institute and one of the nation’s leading analysts of the economics of immigration and immigration policy puts it, “Voters often blame immigrants for taking jobs, lowering wages, or consuming welfare during economic downturns. There’s no good economic reason for blaming immigrants, but the political temptation to blame outsiders is irresistible.”

This is certainly a sentiment off which former President Trump and vice-presidential nominee J.D. Vance have sought to play. It is also a sentiment off of which Trump’s friend and ally, Nigel Farage, has also sought to play – successfully, in his case. (On his eighth attempt to be elected an MP, Farage finally won himself a seat.)

It also probably has been at play in the Netherlands – though again, the correlation between high inflation and bad results for incumbent parties there is hard to deny. Dutch inflation topped out at 14.5% in September 2022, and did not fall below 5% until July 2023. True, it was way down by the time populist and anti-immigration crusader Geert Wilders won in November last year; but people had not had the lengthier period of time to adjust to having had high inflation and prices staying up, but growing less fast, that Americans now have. Again, correlation is not causation, but it stretches credulity to argue that inflation shock didn’t drive that result to a decent degree.

The trend is evident elsewhere, too – and in contexts that do not suggest the revolt against incumbents is all or even principally about immigration. In Germany, where inflation stubbornly hovered around 9% for several months at the bottom of 2022 and into 2023, while the success of the right-wing AfD party was widely commented on, the more notable result was that the traditional center-right but out-of-power CDU cornered just under 32% of the vote, more than any other party. Though you might not guess it from the commentary, the CDU actually bested the AfD, suggesting an anti-incumbent response more than an anti-immigration response. In Canada earlier this year, the ruling Liberal Party lost a very safe riding (what Canadians call a "district" or a "constituency") to the mainstream right-of-center Conservative Party, which had not held that particular riding since 1988. That happened just about two years after Canada reached peak inflation of 8.1%.

France may actually give the best indicator that inflation and anti-incumbent votes are wedded – and in several ways. Among other things, France did not have the high inflation that the U.S., U.K., Netherlands, or Germany did. Their inflation tapped out at a high of 6.3% in February 2023. It was down below 5% by June 2023, dropping to about 3% in January. France still saw anti-incumbency voting trends – there, the far left did better than the far right, though the far right still did well. But the centrist alliance outperformed many expectations. In part, this was undoubtedly an effort to shut down the far right, specifically. But it’s hard to imagine that task would not have been monumentally harder – and that the far left also wouldn’t have overperformed given that Emanuel Macron is the consummate French centrist – had France seen peak inflation of 10 or 15% in 2023.

These events, overlaid with the inflation data, may help to draw into question the theory that it is not inflation, but inflation followed by economic depressions or recessions, that drives the rise of extremist political parties. This has been most notably argued with regard to electoral victories of the Nazi Party in Germany in 1933. Notably, Goldman Sachs data from that era shows that in 1931, when the banking crisis in Germany kicked off, inflation was still running not at 10%, but at or closer to that 2 billion percent high water mark. The election that handed Hitler the biggest bloc of votes in the Reichstag occurred in early March 1933. Yes, Germany had by then fallen into deflationary territory (but not to a big degree, percentage-wise). But if we consider that voters are not responding to economic data as it exists on the day they are polled, but rather based on the experiences in, say, a two-and-a-half year period ahead of when they vote, and we look at 1933 plus Western world elections over the last year or so, it is pretty clear that high inflation not abating a solid two and a bit, or more, years before an election occurs is a great indicator that the incumbent party will not fare well, and that more politically extreme parties will get a look from voters that they otherwise likely would not.

There are many things that those who hold elected office need to do in order to stay in power once there. Governing cleanly and free of corruption is an obvious one. Delivering on promises is another. But keeping inflation down is a decent insurance policy. Both the U.K.’s newly-installed Labour government, with its big spending plans in a country where inflation has since their elevation once again ticked up, and both Vice President Harris and former President Trump – or perhaps rather his political heir, J.D. Vance –would do well to remember this and act accordingly as they decide what policy they actually plan to implement if elected, as opposed to merely campaigning on. That means not committing to big spending, especially in combination with tax cuts, the kind of policy that spooked economists and drove interest rates higher in the U.K. during Liz Truss’ brief government in 2022.

Of note, both Trump and Harris appear to be planning plenty more spending – little surprise since both Trump and the Biden-Harris administration spent like drunken sailors, creating the U.S. inflation problems exhibited most starkly in 2022.