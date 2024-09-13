U.S. Must Not Accept Beijing’s Grip on Hong Kong

On a blue-sky September day almost exactly five years ago, I stood on the steps of the U.S. Capitol and shook the hand of a young man I had been eagerly waiting to meet. He was slight, bespectacled, with a boyish face. But despite his youth and unassuming appearance, an undeniable power radiated from him. As he raised his eyes to mine, I saw something unmistakable there – the fire of belief in freedom, democracy, and human rights, and the confidence of knowing that his cause was just. I thought to myself, this young man has a bright future.

Now, that same young man awaits his sentencing – up to 10 years in prison – for allegedly conspiring to commit subversion against the government of Hong Kong. His once bright future now looks like a dark prison cell.

The young man before me that day was Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong. He was in his early 20s when we met, but he had already helped found a political party and led a wave of student protests that would become known as the Umbrella Movement. He had been recognized as one of TIME magazine’s most influential teens of 2014, and he had been nominated for Person of the Year; he had even received a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize. Several months earlier, the human rights organization I lead had honored him with our Lantos Human Rights Prize, but the Hong Kong government seized his passport and prevented him from attending the ceremony. We left an empty chair in a place of honor as a reminder of the very injustice that Joshua protested. That day in September was the first time he had been allowed to travel to the U.S., and it was my honor to place the Lantos Prize medal around his neck.

In the five years that have elapsed since that moment, Joshua’s future has been stolen from him. He was arrested in December 2020 on charges of organizing and inciting an unlawful assembly and sentenced to 13 months in prison. But the date we thought would bring his freedom has long since come and gone. He is nearing four years of imprisonment, and he is all of 27 years old.

The Hong Kong government has continued to level new charges against him, undoubtedly at the direction of Beijing. In early 2021, he was among the 47 democracy activists – aka “Hong Kong 47” – charged with subversion under Hong Kong’s draconian National Security Law, which was introduced following 2019 protests. Joshua pled guilty to the charges this summer, in hopes of obtaining a lesser sentence. If the Hong Kong courts ignore that plea and serve him with a 10-year sentence, he will have spent nearly 14 total years in prison – most of them in his 20s.

Ronald Reagan once said, “Freedom is a fragile thing and it’s never more than one generation away from extinction.” We have seen these words play out in real time in Hong Kong, where a once vibrant and independent region has seen any semblance of freedom and democracy banished by the Chinese Communist Party’s authoritarianism. The unjust imprisonment of the “Hong Kong 47” and courageous activists like Jimmy Lai, Chow Hang-tung, Lee Cheuk-Yan, and many others, underscores how ruthless and effective Beijing has been in using the Hong Kong government and courts to strip away the rule of law. The British-Sino Joint Declaration was meant to preserve the “one country, two systems” status for Hong Kong for a full half-century. It took the CCP less than 25 years to turn an independent Hong Kong into nothing more than a distant memory.

Joshua Wong and many of his brave fellow activists now face years-long prison sentences, with no assurance that the government won’t find new ways to keep them behind bars after their sentences are complete. The international community cannot and must not forget their names and stories. We cannot forget Joshua’s youthful charisma, nor his incredible strength and poise as he – a mere slip of a teenager – faced down a superpower. We owe it to him and his compatriots to ensure that China’s brutal crackdown on Hong Kong’s freedom does not gently slide from the category of “something we condemn” to “something we grudgingly accept.” If we allow China to believe that we accept its actions in Hong Kong, we know full well that it will soon set its sights on places like Taiwan.

Joshua Wong was only a boy when he earned the accolades of outlets like TIME magazine and the consideration of illustrious groups like the Nobel Prize Committee. I call on such organizations, along with diplomats and political leaders, to remember that the boy is a now young man languishing unjustly in a prison cell. I call on them to speak out, loudly, forcefully, and frequently, about Joshua and his fellow democracy activists, and to refuse to be complacent about their imprisonment. We must not let Beijing or its proxies in Hong Kong believe for a moment that we now grudgingly accept their grip over the city. We must remind them every day that we know their crimes, and we will never stop fighting to free their political prisoners.